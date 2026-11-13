At the Precious Metals Summit Zurich 2026, Commodity TV talks with Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold (TSX-V: AUMB, OTCQX: AUMBF, FRA: 2KY), about restarting the True North gold project in Manitoba, Canada. Topics: True North: a fully permitted project with an existing mill and mine infrastructure at the centre of a district-scale land package of about 62,000 ha in the Rice Lake Greenstone Belt Drilling: an underground infill and expansion program, including 15 g/t gold over more than 7 m at L10 and extensions of the 710-711 and 007 zones Resource update: an updated resource expected before year-end, followed by updated mine plans in 2027 Hub and spoke: several underground mines, including Cohiba and the Ogama-Rockland resource (712 koz at 6.7 g/t), feeding one central mill Restart: crusher completion, commissioning in January, and first operations targeted for February or March 2027 Production outlook: about 22-25 koz in 2027, the high 30s to mid 40s koz in 2028, and 58-60 koz in 2029 Funding: the existing credit facility, with cash flow positive targeted from mid-2027 Interview: Marc, Commodity TV #1911Gold Gold Manitoba Canada GoldMining TrueNorth PreciousMetalsSummit CommodityTV