Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Bri-Chem Corp. (TSX: BRY) ("Bri-Chem" or "Company"), a leading North American oilfield chemical distribution and blending company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Pagnucco as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

In his expanded role, Mr. Pagnucco will assume responsibility for all day-to-day operations across the Company's Canadian and U.S. businesses, including sales, operations and financial management. He will also continue overseeing the accounting, financial reporting and related responsibilities he has held as Chief Financial Officer since October 2020.

Barry Hugghins will remain President and CEO and Board Chairman, continuing to lead the Company's overall strategic direction, key business relationships and long-term priorities.

The appointment is part of Bri-Chem's ongoing efforts to strengthen operating performance, improve profitability and increase sustainable cash flow. The expanded leadership structure is intended to provide greater accountability for day-to-day execution while allowing Mr. Hugghins to focus on the Company's broader strategic objectives.

"Tony knows this company, its people and its challenges exceptionally well," said Barry Hugghins, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "Over the past six years, he has provided steady leadership and financial discipline through some difficult industry conditions. We believe putting our operations under his leadership will improve accountability, strengthen execution and help us build a more profitable business. I'll continue working closely with Tony as we focus on improving performance and positioning Bri-Chem for the future."

Mr. Pagnucco is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience in financial management and organizational leadership. Before joining Bri-Chem, he held leadership positions in manufacturing, real estate and heavy equipment servicing, following the start of his career at Deloitte.

"I appreciate the confidence Barry and the Board have placed in me," said Mr. Pagnucco. "Our focus is on improving how we operate, strengthening our sales efforts, improving margins and generating consistent cash flow. We have experienced people and longstanding customer relationships to build upon. My responsibility is to bring greater focus and accountability to daily operations and deliver measurable performance improvements."

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 17 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedarplus.ca or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to general economic conditions, prevailing and anticipated industry conditions, access to debt and equity financing on acceptable terms, levels and volatility of commodity prices, maintained demand for drilling fluids, market forces, ability to achieve geographic expansion through new warehouse locations, anticipated impact of new warehouse locations, ability to obtain equipment from suppliers, ability to maintain negotiating power with suppliers and customers, ability to obtain and retain skilled personnel, competition from other industry participants and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release or otherwise. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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