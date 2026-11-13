Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Chantal McNeily, President, FuturFund (the "Organization") and other members, joined Brady Wilson, Senior Account Manager, Equity Trading, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate financial literacy month and the FuturFund Finance For The Girls Conference 2026.





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FuturFund is a Canadian not-for-profit organization on a mission to empower young women aged 16 to 25 with the financial knowledge, confidence and skills to shape their futures. Through education, mentorship, community and engaging experiences, FuturFund is making financial literacy accessible, relevant and empowering for the next generation. Built around the belief that financial confidence is a form of independence, FuturFund is changing the conversation about money and ensuring young women have the tools, support and opportunities to make informed financial decisions. With a growing national Collective of young women, FuturFund is building more than financial literacy, it's building a movement. When young women are financially confident, their possibilities are limitless.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324026