New York Stock Exchange: The NYSE Welcomes vVARDIS as a Publicly Listed Company

The NYSE Welcomes vVARDIS as a Publicly Listed Company
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vVARDIS (NYSE: VVVV) co-founders Dr. Haley Abivardi and Dr. Goly Abivardi aim to reshape the future of dental care with a drill-free treatment for the world's #1 non-communicable disease: cavities.
- vVARDIS Solves a Problem that Millions Face
- Tooth decay affects billions of people worldwide, and dental anxiety keeps millions from getting the care they need.
- vVARDIS is a Swiss dental technology company focused on changing the way early tooth decay is treated.
- vVARDIS has introduced a new approach that aims to treat decay earlier and more comfortably for patients.
- Its flagship product, Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus, uses proprietary peptide technology to help repair early-stage tooth decay by supporting the natural remineralization of enamel --- simply put No drill, No needle, or No filling.
- Tooth Decay is One of the Most Common Health Issues in the World
- 2.5 billion people globally live with untreated tooth decay.
- Nearly 90% of U.S. adults have experienced tooth decay.
- Nearly 73% of U.S. adults report dental fear.
- 21% avoid the dentist because of anxiety.
- The Story that Helped Shape vVARDIS
- For decades, treating early tooth decay often meant waiting until it worsened or getting a filling.
- The founders spent 25 years developing Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus, a treatment that helps repair early tooth decay before it becomes a cavity.
- Curodont gives dentists a way to treat early decay while making the experience easier and less intimidating for patients.
- The technology has already treated more than 2.5 million teeth
- Available in more than 20% of U.S. dental practices
Click Here to Learn More about vVARDIS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1p9hUR5Glk
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