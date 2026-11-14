New York Stock Exchange: The NYSE Welcomes vVARDIS as a Publicly Listed Company

The NYSE Welcomes vVARDIS as a Publicly Listed Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vVARDIS (NYSE: VVVV) co-founders Dr. Haley Abivardi and Dr. Goly Abivardi aim to reshape the future of dental care with a drill-free treatment for the world's #1 non-communicable disease: cavities.

vVARDIS Solves a Problem that Millions Face Tooth decay affects billions of people worldwide, and dental anxiety keeps millions from getting the care they need. vVARDIS is a Swiss dental technology company focused on changing the way early tooth decay is treated. vVARDIS has introduced a new approach that aims to treat decay earlier and more comfortably for patients. Its flagship product, Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus, uses proprietary peptide technology to help repair early-stage tooth decay by supporting the natural remineralization of enamel --- simply put No drill, No needle, or No filling.

Tooth Decay is One of the Most Common Health Issues in the World 2.5 billion people globally live with untreated tooth decay. Nearly 90% of U.S. adults have experienced tooth decay. Nearly 73% of U.S. adults report dental fear. 21% avoid the dentist because of anxiety.

The Story that Helped Shape vVARDIS For decades, treating early tooth decay often meant waiting until it worsened or getting a filling. The founders spent 25 years developing Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus, a treatment that helps repair early tooth decay before it becomes a cavity. Curodont gives dentists a way to treat early decay while making the experience easier and less intimidating for patients. The technology has already treated more than 2.5 million teeth Available in more than 20% of U.S. dental practices



Click Here to Learn More about vVARDIS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1p9hUR5Glk

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