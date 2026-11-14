Qiming Venture Partners: Innovative Immunology Biotech Windward Bio Lists on Nasdaq

Innovative Immunology Biotech Windward Bio Lists on Nasdaq

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward Bio, a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners and a clinical-stage biotechnology company, successfully listed on Nasdaq on November 13, 2026. Windward Bio (Nasdaq: WWB) priced its IPO at $17.00 per share. Its shares closed at $28.50 on the first trading day, up 68% from the IPO price, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.69 billion. This is Qiming Venture Partners' 11th IPO in 2026.

Qiming Venture Partners invested in Windward Bio's inaugural Series A financing in 2025 and continued to support the company in its Series B financing in 2026. Qiming also participated in this IPO financing round.

Windward Bio was founded in 2024 with a mission to transform the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of differentiated biologic therapies targeting clinically validated disease pathways. Led by a team with extensive expertise across discovery, development, and commercialization, Windward Bio is advancing a pipeline of ultra-long-acting antibody medicines to improve clinical outcomes, reduce treatment burden and expand treatment options for patients with serious respiratory and dermatologic diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and atopic dermatitis.

Windward Bio's lead program, WIN378, is a potentially novel anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody engineered for improved potency and extended half-life. WIN378 is currently being evaluated in POLARIS-1, a Phase 2/3 study in severe uncontrolled asthma, and SIRIUS, a Phase 2 study in COPD. The company's pipeline also includes WIN027, a clinical-stage, long-acting bispecific antibody targeting TSLP and IL-13 with potential applications across multiple inflammatory and immunological diseases. Windward Bio holds exclusive global rights (excluding Greater China and certain Asian countries) to WIN378 through a licensing agreement with Kelun-Biotech and Harbour BioMed, and has separately licensed WIN027 from Qyuns Therapeutics.

"Qiming Venture Partners invests in differentiated, globally competitive biotech innovation designed to address significant unmet needs for patients, and Windward Bio exemplifies this approach. We believe novel, long-acting biologics will reshape the treatment of severe chronic respiratory and skin diseases, and that WIN378 and WIN027 have the potential to expand and meaningfully improve the treatment options available to patients. In the hands of Luca and his team, with their expertise and proven track record, Windward is well-positioned to deliver on this potential, and we look forward to supporting the company through its next phase of growth," said Alexander Sinclair Wilson, Principal at Qiming Venture Partners.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 630 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 290 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 110 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, Hesai Technology, UBTech, WeRide, HyperStrong, Insta360, Unisound, Biren Technology, Z.AI, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, SinocellTech, Insilico Medicine, AusperBio, Yuanxin Technology, Medilink Therapeutics, LaNova Medicines, StepFun, among many others.

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