RCSI Bahrain: WHO Bahrain and RCSI Medical University of Bahrain sign agreement to strengthen health workforce education, research and community engagement

WHO Bahrain and RCSI Medical University of Bahrain sign agreement to strengthen health workforce education, research and community engagement

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization (WHO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain, advancing cooperation on shared health priorities.

The MoU was signed by Dr Adham Ismail, Officer-in-Charge of the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, and Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Doctor Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health.

The agreement establishes a framework for strategic cooperation in research, capacity-building, public health outreach, education and innovation. It focuses on advancing global health, with a spotlight on health workforce education, community engagement and health emergencies.

"Building on individual expertise and institutional strengths, collaboration between universities, healthcare institutions and international organisations is essential to establishing a shared platform that addresses community needs, advances public health and supports the development of healthcare policies," His Excellency Lieutenant General Doctor Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa stated.

Under the agreement, the WHO Bahrain Country Office will contribute technical expertise and guidance to support joint initiatives between WHO and RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, regularly review progress and identify future priorities.

"Strong health systems depend on a well-trained health workforce, sound evidence and meaningful engagement with communities," said Dr Ismail. "This partnership brings together WHO's technical expertise and RCSI Medical University of Bahrain's strengths in education and research to advance these priorities."

"Our collaboration aims to strengthen health systems, build resilience to health emergencies and improve health outcomes for people in Bahrain and across the Eastern Mediterranean Region," he added.

The signing ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Dr Jalila bint Al Sayyed Jawad Hassan, Minister of Health; His Excellency Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council; alongside dignitaries and guests.

Her Excellency Dr Jalila bint Al Sayyed Jawad Hassan reaffirmed the Ministry of Health's commitment to supporting such strategic partnerships, which strengthen the Kingdom of Bahrain's position as a distinguished regional hub for medical education, scientific research and healthcare development, contributing to a more sustainable healthcare future.

His Excellency Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma reiterated the Higher Education Council's commitment to strengthening collaboration between higher education institutions and specialised organisations in their respective fields, while leveraging academic and research expertise to advance the healthcare sector.

Research is a key component of the partnership, drawing on the University's expertise in public and population health, including diabetes, obesity, cardiometabolic diseases, cancer and disease prevention.

The agreement also builds on RCSI Medical University of Bahrain's international community engagement and humanitarian initiatives.

Professor Otoom said the University's ambition is to use the partnership for the benefit of the people of Bahrain: "Our collaboration with the WHO Bahrain Office marks an important step in strengthening our contribution to wider health priorities, generating knowledge and supporting the development of the health care workforce, while creating new opportunities for meaningful collaboration."

"We look forward to translating this partnership into practical initiatives that contribute to improved health outcomes in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the wider region," he added.

The MoU provides a foundation for sustained cooperation between WHO Bahrain and RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, with a shared focus on making meaningful, lasting contributions to health care in Bahrain and the wider region.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the RCSI, which was established in Dublin, Ireland in 1784. RCSI Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004.

Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education, research and community engagement to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit:

www.rcsi.com/bahrain

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