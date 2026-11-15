The global recognition follows Founderz's 2025 Microsoft training partner award in Spain and highlights its work bringing practical AI skills to more than 700,000 professionals worldwide.

Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2026) - Founderz AI, a company specializing in artificial intelligence, has been recognized as the winner of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the global Training Services category. The award places the company among the partners recognized by Microsoft internationally, in an edition in which winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations from around the world.





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The award comes one year after Founderz was named Best Training Partner of the Year 2025 in Spain and strengthens the collaboration both companies have maintained since 2023 to bring AI skills to professionals and organizations.

"This award recognizes something fundamental for us: artificial intelligence only creates real impact when it reaches people," says Anna Cejudo, co-founder and co-CEO of Founderz. "We have seen professionals start a program thinking AI was not for them and end up using it in their daily work. Helping more people understand it, use it and grow professionally with it is what gives meaning to everything we do," she adds.

Recognition for AI Training

Every year, the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners that stand out for the results they achieve with their customers through Microsoft Cloud, artificial intelligence, services and devices. In 2026, Founderz has been recognized as the winner in the Training Services category. This category recognizes Microsoft training partners that deliver high-quality training at scale, with a strong focus on AI and Copilot, and values training that leads to real technology adoption, with measurable outcomes for learners and companies.

Founderz's learning model combines online learning, proprietary technology and continuous support. One of the key pieces of the model is the Fellows, AI mentors available 24 hours a day who adapt their support to each learner's level and refer questions to an instructor when needed. This technology was the core of Founderz's nomination, which highlights the role of the Fellows in personalizing learning and their integration with live masterclasses, learning paths and hands-on practice.

This commitment to personalized, scalable learning is also reflected in Founderz's reach: the company has trained more than 700,000 professionals, has learners in more than 170 countries, and more than 1,700 companies have chosen its programs to train their teams.

"Teaching artificial intelligence is not simply about putting content online. The challenge is making sure each person can learn at their own pace and feel supported throughout the process, solve their questions as they come up and apply what they learn to real situations. We have built Founderz around that idea, combining technology, instructors and personalized support so that learning AI is truly accessible and useful," says Pau Garcia-Milà, co-founder and co-CEO of Founderz.

A Collaboration with Microsoft That Began in 2023

Founderz joined Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub in 2023 and, that same year, became part of Microsoft's training partner ecosystem. Since then, both companies have developed programs and initiatives aimed at bringing artificial intelligence to professionals, companies and other groups.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year's honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what's possible. Their ingenuity and impact inspire us, demonstrating what can be achieved when bold vision and technology come together to empower organizations around the world."

Projects developed together include AI Skills 4 Women, a free AI training initiative with international reach. This collaboration also includes projects such as the ERIA Chair, created in 2024 with Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and focused on employability and responsibility in AI, as well as several skilling initiatives for young people, teachers and organizations.

With this international milestone, Founderz continues to strengthen its catalog of educational programs designed to transform the impact of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

The full list of Microsoft Partner of the Year Award winners is available on the official Microsoft Partner website.

About Founderz AI

Founderz AI is a global AI business school specializing in applied artificial intelligence, founded in 2021 by Pau Garcia-Milà and Anna Cejudo, with the mission of helping professionals and organizations adopt and scale AI in their day-to-day work.

Combining proprietary technology with practical content designed with experts, Founderz teaches how to apply AI responsibly. With more than 700,000 people trained across more than 170 countries and more than 1,700 companies supported worldwide, Founderz has built a global community focused on applied AI learning.

As a Microsoft training partner, Founderz offers online professional training programs developed in collaboration with Microsoft, including its Certificate Program in Artificial Intelligence and Innovation, Microsoft Copilot Training and AI Literacy training, designed to help professionals and organizations develop practical AI skills and apply them in the workplace.

Founderz also develops Frontierz, its workplace learning platform that combines AI Fellows, personalized learning paths and practical simulations to help organizations build and apply skills at scale.

Founderz works with Microsoft to develop programs, initiatives and learning experiences that bring AI closer to professionals and organizations across industries.

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