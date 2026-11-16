

Visitors explore the historic Ambarawa Railway Museum in Semarang Regency, Central Java. Established in 1873, the former railway station preserves Indonesia's colonial-era railway heritage and serves as a historical tourism destination. (ANTARA/Kahfie Kamaru)



Photography enthusiasts capture a passing train at Kedungjati Station in Grobogan, Central Java, Indonesia, during the "Explore The Track, Trace the History" event. The activity, part of KAI's Rail Heritage Forum 2026, brought together 150 photography enthusiasts and railfans to promote railway heritage preservation. (ANTARA/Kahfie Kamaru)

Semarang, Indonesia, Nov 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia's historic railway infrastructure represents an important part of global transportation heritage that must be preserved while adapting to modern development, according to an Indonesian architecture expert.Ikaputra, a professor of architecture at Gadjah Mada University (UGM), said Java's railway system reflects the evolution of transportation technology and its influence on urban development, economic activity, and social transformation.Speaking at the "Heritage Reimagined" architecture seminar during Rail Heritage Forum 2026 in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia on November 9, he emphasized that Indonesia's railway infrastructure should be recognized as both a national historical asset and part of global railway heritage.Indonesia's railway history dates back to 1867, when construction of the country's first railway line began in Central Java.According to Ikaputra, railway heritage includes historic stations, tracks, engineering technologies, and operational facilities that have shaped communities for generations.He stressed that conservation efforts must protect the historical and architectural significance of these assets while allowing them to remain relevant to contemporary society.Meanwhile, President Director of state railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) Bobby Rasyidin reaffirmed the company's commitment to preserving its extensive historical assets alongside modernizing railway operations."Beyond managing extensive railway assets, KAI also carries a rich historical legacy. That is why we are focused not only on railway operations but also on protecting and preserving our numerous cultural heritage sites," Bobby said.He noted that railways played an important role in Indonesia's history, including supporting transportation during the country's struggle for independence.Bobby also revealed plans to revive historic mining railway routes in West Sumatra, connecting Padang Panjang, Singkarak, and Sawahlunto, as part of the company's heritage preservation efforts."In West Sumatra, God willing, we will revive the historic mining railway routes, from Padang Panjang and Singkarak to Sawahlunto," he said."To shape the future, we must never forget where we came from," Bobby added.Organized by KAI under the theme "1867 & Beyond: Preserving the Past, Shaping the Future," Rail Heritage Forum 2026 brought together academics, heritage experts, and railway stakeholders to explore ways to safeguard Indonesia's railway history for future generations.--AntaraSource: PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.