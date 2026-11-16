

ITS Rector, Prof Bambang Pramujati ST MSc Eng PhD, delivering the 2026 Rector's Annual Report.

Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Nov 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember (ITS) reaffirmed its commitment to advancing science, technology, and the downstream development of national innovations. This commitment was highlighted during the Open Senate Meeting marking the culmination of ITS's 66th Anniversary celebrations, which also served as the closing ceremony of the 2026 Indonesian Science, Technology, and Industry Convention (KSTI) at Grha ITS on Friday (November 13).Held under the theme 'Making Meaningful and Sustainable Contributions,' the event was attended by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Prof Brian Yuliarto ST MEng PhD; the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology; the Director General of Research and Development at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology; the Deputy Governor of East Java; former ITS rectors; professors; lecturers; and administrative staff.In his scientific oration, Brian highlighted the importance of higher education institutions in addressing national challenges through research and innovation. He emphasized that downstream development is a strategic approach to optimizing the potential of natural resources while strengthening national industries. "I am confident that ITS will produce science and technology pioneers whose innovative works will help build major industries that become a source of national pride," he stated.In line with this vision, ITS Rector Prof Bambang Pramujati ST MSc Eng PhD presented the university's achievements, including its recent entry into the world's top 500 universities in the QS World University Rankings. Looking ahead, ITS aims to reach the world's top 300 by 2030. To support innovation downstreaming, the ITS Science Techno Park (STP) also provides regular mentoring to 50 startups annually. Several research innovations, including electric tractors, have also been adopted and utilized across Indonesia.ITS's commitment to innovation downstreaming was further demonstrated through the organization of KSTI 2026 in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology on November 11-13. ITS was selected as the host venue for an exhibition showcasing 567 innovative products from hundreds of universities, industries, and research institutions. Other activities included Business Matching, discussion and policy forums, robotics competitions, and hackathons.The Director General of Research and Development at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Dr M Fauzan Adziman ST MEng PhD, officially closed the event on November 13, 2026, while presenting the overall attendance figures. "Over the three days of the event, KSTI 2026 attracted approximately 17,000 visitors who came to explore and discover opportunities for the further development of various innovations," Fauzan remarked.The closing of KSTI 2026, coinciding with the culmination of ITS's 66th Anniversary celebrations, underscores the university's role in accelerating research commercialization and fostering an innovation ecosystem that delivers meaningful contributions to national development.-AntaraSource: Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember (ITS)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.