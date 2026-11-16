KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it is strengthening its initiatives to achieve the key target of its Environmental Action Plan Stage XII: "Net-zero GHG [1] emissions equivalent for Scope 1 and 2 [2] at its business sites by the end of fiscal 2030." To address hard-to-abate Scope 1 emissions, Fujitsu will proactively leverage nature-based carbon removal credits. For Scope 2 emissions, the company will procure renewable energy with "additionality" [3] through a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) [4]. To advance these efforts, Fujitsu has concluded a carbon removal credit procurement agreement with Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Gas), and a VPPA with the renewable energy supplier UPDATER, Inc. (UPDATER).BackgroundAmid rising global concern over environmental issues, particularly climate change, companies are increasingly expected to take effective decarbonization measures to reduce their environmental impact, including transitioning to renewable energy and reducing GHG emissions across their supply chains. In alignment with its technology-driven value creation outlined in the "Management Vision 2035," Fujitsu has integrated Materiality into its corporate and business strategies, establishing "Conservation of the global environment" as an essential contribution area and advancing initiatives toward achieving net-zero emissions by fiscal 2040. Under its Environmental Action Plan Stage XII (fiscal 2026-2030), Fujitsu is reducing GHG emissions through rigorous energy-saving measures and the expanded use of renewable energy. Since measures effective for reducing Scope 1 emissions, such as fuel switching and equipment electrification, require time to implement, Fujitsu will steadily advance these measures while proactively leveraging carbon removal credits to address hard-to-abate emissions, establishing a pathway to net-zero equivalent by fiscal 2030 while building operational expertise in the effective management of carbon removal credits.Overview of InitiativesScope 1: Initiatives toward net-zero GHG emissionsIn November 2026, Fujitsu signed a 15-year agreement with Tokyo Gas, effective from 2026 to 2040, to procure nature-based carbon removal credits verified under international certification standards. Fujitsu will continue to implement energy-saving measures and is considering the introduction of highly energy-efficient equipment, equipment electrification, and switching to low-carbon fuels [5] when equipment is renewed. These emissions reduction measures need to be introduced in stages, taking into comprehensive consideration their CO2 reduction effects, equipment installation costs, low-carbon fuel supply infrastructure, and market conditions. In parallel with these efforts, Fujitsu will leverage the procured credits to address hard-to-abate Scope 1 emissions from fuel-consuming equipment at its business sites, including heat source equipment and on-site power generation facilities.While monitoring future developments and trends in emissions reduction measures as well as building operational expertise in the effective management of carbon removal credits, Fujitsu aims to reliably achieve net-zero GHG emissions equivalent at its business sites by the end of fiscal 2030.Fujitsu's main office, Fujitsu Technology Park (FTP), and its data centers in Japan have already achieved a 100% renewable energy usage rate. Accordingly, Fujitsu will begin addressing its Scope 1 emissions at these sites starting in fiscal 2026. After finalizing emissions data for fiscal 2026, Fujitsu plans to leverage carbon removal credits in an amount equal to those emissions to achieve net-zero GHG emissions equivalent.Scope 2: Expanding procurement of renewable energy with additionalityIn September 2026, Fujitsu entered into a 20-year VPPA with UPDATER through its renewable energy service, "Minna-Denryoku." Through this initiative, Fujitsu is advancing the transition to renewable electricity in its business operations and aims to contribute to the broader adoption of renewable energy across society by driving the development of new renewable energy capacity (additionality). Under this agreement, Fujitsu will procure from UPDATER the environmental attributes of the renewable energy generated at solar power plants in Ibaraki and Tochigi Prefectures, which are developed and operated by ENEGLOBAL Co., Ltd. Fujitsu intends to use these environmental attributes to support research and development of advanced technologies, including quantum computing, at its planned "Quantum Building" (tentative name). The initiative will also contribute to the effective use of farmland through agrivoltaics [6] and regional economic revitalization. Through mechanisms such as VPPAs, Fujitsu aims to source 100% of the electricity used in its business operations from renewable energy by the end of fiscal 2030.Future PlansTo achieve net-zero emissions by fiscal 2040, Fujitsu will consistently advance the measures outlined in its Environmental Action Plan Stage XII and continuously strengthen its efforts while taking into account developments in new technologies and relevant policies and regulations. As a leading company in the environmental field, Fujitsu will remain committed to contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through its pioneering initiatives.Executive QuotesSeita Shimizu, Managing Executive Officer, CDO, Head of Solutions Co-Creation Division, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.:We are delighted to establish this long-term partnership as Fujitsu steadily advances emissions reductions toward its goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions while also addressing emissions that are difficult to reduce. Taking this agreement as an opportunity, we will leverage our expertise in energy and decarbonization and go beyond the provision of carbon removal credits, working alongside our customer to realize a sustainable society.Eiji Oishi, President and Representative Director, UPDATER:We are pleased to collaborate with Fujitsu on their decarbonization journey. Through our 'Minna-Denryoku' service, we have promoted the 'Kao no Mieru Denryoku,' an initiative that connects electricity producers with users. This agreement is a significant initiative that will not only help companies decarbonize, but also help popularize solar sharing, which allows for both agriculture and power generation. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Fujitsu and ENEGLOBAL to promote the spread of renewable energy that coexists with local communities and nature.Takashi Yamanishi, Corporate Executive Officer, EVP, CSSO, Fujitsu Limited:We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Tokyo Gas and UPDATER for supporting Fujitsu's challenge to achieve net-zero equivalent of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by fiscal 2030, and for their dedication in finalizing these agreements. As we start this new chapter, we look forward to working closely with our partners to steadily advance our efforts toward carbon neutrality.[1] GHG:Greenhouse Gas.[2] Scope 1 and 2:Scope 1:Direct GHG emissions from a company's own operations.Scope 2:Indirect GHG emissions from the consumption of electricity, heat, or steam supplied by other companies.[3] Additionality:Driving the development and introduction of new renewable energy facilities through corporate procurement.[4] VPPA:Virtual Power Purchase Agreement.[5] Low-carbon fuels:Fuels that reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels (e.g., biofuels, e-methane).[6] Agrivoltaics:A system that combines agriculture with solar power generation, balancing the effective use of farmland with renewable energy creation.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.