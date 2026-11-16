COSMOPROF ASIA 2026, ASIA-PACIFIC'S PREMIER BEAUTY EVENT, OPENS IN HONG KONG

Under the global "WANTED" campaign theme, Cosmoprof Asia 2026 brings the global beauty industry together in Hong Kong with international participation and a dynamic programme of industry events and experiences

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beauty industry gathers in Hong Kong as Cosmoprof Asia 2026, Asia-Pacific's leading B2B beauty event, officially opened on 11 November, bringing together international professionals to discover the latest innovations, emerging trends and new business opportunities. Under its global "WANTED" campaign, this year's edition celebrates the Rule-Breakers, Innovators and Fragrance Addicts shaping the future of beauty. Organised by BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, the 29th edition spans two complementary venues: Cosmopack Asia, taking place at AsiaWorld-Expo from 10 to 12 November, and Cosmoprof Asia, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 11 to 13 November. Together, the two shows reaffirm Cosmoprof Asia's role as a strategic hub connecting the global beauty industry.

Returning for its 29th edition, Cosmoprof Asia 2026 welcomes over 2,806 exhibitors from 43 countries and regions, featuring 21 country and group pavilions showcasing international beauty products, cutting-edge technologies and industry solutions. Participating pavilions include Australia, Mainland China, France, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan Region, Thailand and the USA, with Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, South Africa and the UK joining as new participants in this edition. Together, they reflect the international scope and diversity of the show. With the support of the Ministry of Economic Development and ITA - Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in collaboration with Cosmetica Italia - The Personal Care Association, Italy is recognised as the Country of Honour for Cosmoprof Asia 2026, showcasing the finest of Italian beauty, innovation, and craftsmanship at this year's show.

Cosmoprof Asia 2026 connects the industry's entire beauty value chain across two complementary venues. Cosmopack Asia, at AsiaWorld-Expo from 10 to 12 November, showcases the supply chain, including ingredients and raw materials, packaging, print & label, machinery and equipment, and contract manufacturing and private label. Cosmoprof Asia, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 11 to 13 November, focuses on branded finished products across Perfumery & Cosmetics, Beauty Salon & Spa, Nail & Accessories, Hair, and Natural & Organic. Together, the two events connect science, business, creativity and imagination to shape the industry's next chapter.

With over 78,000 visitors expected to attend the event across both venues, Cosmoprof Asia 2026 brings together beauty professionals and industry stakeholders from around the world.

Under Cosmoprof Asia's global "WANTED" campaign, the event theme for 2026, this year's edition brings the beauty industry together around three creative audiences: Rule-Breakers, Innovators and Fragrance Addicts. Across the two venues, visitors can experience a dynamic programme spanning fragrance, beauty innovation and live artistry, alongside thought-leadership sessions, trend forecasting, international business networking and immersive on-site experiences. A series of exciting partnerships, renowned speakers and new initiatives further shape the 29th edition and offer fresh perspectives on the future of the global beauty industry.

"Cosmoprof Asia reflects BolognaFiere Group's commitment to supporting the international development of the beauty industry through the global Cosmoprof network. By bringing together the expertise of the supply chain and the creativity of finished product brands, the event provides a comprehensive perspective on the industry's evolution and creates opportunities for collaboration across sectors and markets. This year's focus on strengthening connections with the Middle East and Central Asia further enhances its role as a bridge between Asia-Pacific and other strategic regions. Together with our partner Informa Markets, we continue to invest in Hong Kong as a key meeting point for the international beauty community, helping companies turn innovation and market insight into lasting business relationships," said Antonio Bruzzone, CEO of BolognaFiere Group.

"As the Asia-Pacific region continues to drive global beauty growth and dynamic consumer shifts, Cosmoprof Asia serves as an essential nexus for international trade and cross-regional collaboration. Our partnership with BolognaFiere Group reflects a shared commitment to building high-impact platforms that connect science, creativity, and commerce. We are excited to welcome beauty leaders and professionals from across the globe to Hong Kong to spark fresh ideas, forge long-lasting partnerships, and shape the next chapter of the global beauty ecosystem.", said Margaret Ma Connolly, President & CEO - Asia, Informa Markets.

BUILDING GLOBAL BUSINESS CONNECTIONS

The Buyer Programme brings together over 550 top-tier qualified buyers from more than 56 countries and regions, with tailored itineraries curated by a professional team. Alongside the programme, the AI-powered Match&Meet platform facilitates targeted one-to-one meetings between qualified selected buyers and exhibitors, creating opportunities for meaningful business connections.

In 2026, the programme further strengthens its focus on the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, three strategic regions for Cosmoprof Asia, through dedicated buyer delegations designed to foster new connections and business opportunities with these markets.

The Elite Circle complements the programme with an exclusive networking platform dedicated to C-level executives and leading international industry professionals. Bringing together close to 70 senior decision-makers, the platform facilitates strategic networking, meaningful discussions and the exchange of market insights.

The 2026 Elite Circle features ASIA15 BY BEAUTY MATTER CHINA, bringing together Asia brands like Codemint, INGU Skin, melt season, pesade, SCARLETT, TOCOBO, UNISKIN. In addition, the programme also welcomes well-established names including Landmark Group, Reliance and Shiseido, among others. Programme highlights include the roundtable breakfast, "Shaping the Future of Beauty Together," and a high-level networking dinner.

Cosmoprof Asia 2026 presents a diverse programme designed to inspire and engage beauty professionals, spanning fragrance and live artistry, industry insights, trend forecasting, international business opportunities and social impact.

SIGNATURE PROGRAMMES HIGHLIGHTS

COSMOTALKS&BEAUTY INGREDIENTS & FORMULATION ASIA (BIFA): CosmoTalks and the Beauty Ingredients & Formulation Asia (BIFA) Symposium feature over 80 global experts discussing critical supply chain strategies and consumer trends.

Strategic partners of CosmoTalks include Asia Cosme Lab, BeautyMatter, centdegrés, CISEMA, Ecovia Intelligence, Esxence, Eternal Group, Euromonitor, Future Snoops, INNOCOS, Jingzhi Media, Kline + Company, Kokusai Shogyo, Mintel, QTCCC, REACH24H, re-sources, SGS, Statista, WAAS (World Aesthetic Anti-aging Society), WGSN, JETRO, @cosme and Halal International China (Hong Kong Macau) Association.

COSMO ONSTAGE: Live artistry takes centre stage at Cosmo Onstage, bringing together international Beauty Icons, each representing a distinctive expression of contemporary makeup artistry. Featuring Megumi Sekine, top editorial makeup artist (Vogue, ELLE) and global beauty icon Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials).

COSMOPROF ASIA & COSMOPACK ASIA AWARDSANDCOSMOTRENDS: Trend forecasting and industry excellence take centre stage through two signature projects organised and curated in partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS: the Cosmoprof Asia and Cosmopack Asia Awards and the CosmoTrends Report. The Cosmoprof and Cosmopack Asia Awards 2026 attracted 441 submissions from 19 countries and regions, spanning 11 award categories, while the CosmoTrends Report identified five key macro-trends emerging from exhibitors' innovations, offering insights into the evolving consumer behaviours and preferences shaping the future of beauty.

COSMO GLOBAL INFLUENCERS CIRCLE: Extending the reach of the show beyond the exhibition floor, the Global Influencers Circle brings over 30 international creators to the show floor to share real-time content and live streams with global beauty communities.

BOUTIQUE: Beyond business, Cosmoprof Asia reinforces its commitment to social impact through BOUTIQUE, its charity initiative supporting HER Fund.

BE SUSTAINABLE WITH BEAUTY: Sustainability remains a key focus of Cosmoprof Asia 2026 through Be Sustainable with Beauty, an initiative designed to promote more responsible practices across the beauty industry. This year, 19 shortlisted companies and 24 products were selected by SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company.

A STRONG FOCUS ON FRAGRANCE

With fragrance continuing to be a strategic focus for Cosmoprof Asia, the 2026 edition presents special projects exploring different dimensions of the world of perfumery, from scent culture and innovation to fragrance creation and international olfactory excellence.

EXPLORERS BY ESXENCE: developed in collaboration with Esxence at Cosmoprof Asia 2026, celebrates niche and artistic perfumery through a curated selection of brands chosen by the Esxence Technical Committee.

FRAGRANCE AVENUE presents a broader landscape of fragrance brands, from independent labels to mass-market players, reflecting the diversity of today's international fragrance industry.

COSMOLAB: CosmoLab takes visitors behind the scenes of fragrance creation, showcasing the entire production process from initial concept to finished product. Developed through the collaboration of four companies with complementary expertise, the project offers a tangible view of how a fragrance comes to life: main partner and ideator, Xuelei led concept development and project coordination; CPL Aromas contributed fragrance creation and olfactory expertise; Baralan supplied prestige glass packaging; and PengYu provided customised secondary packaging.

SCENT MUSEUM: Developed in partnership with Xuelei, Scent Museum offers an immersive olfactory journey through interactive and multisensory spaces, highlighting scent culture, formulation innovation and the excellence of Chinese perfumery.

THE SCENT & MOOD RELAX HUB: In partnership with Eternal Group, the initiative takes visitors on a sensory journey through four functional zones: Relax, Focus, Better Sleep and Creativity, where guests can explore curated pairings tailored to specific wellness goals.

FRAGRANCE CREATIVE WORKSHOP: Developed in partnership with Centdegrés China, a leading creative agency building bridges between East and West, this dedicated installation brings together seven international fragrance houses: MANE, CPL Aromas, LUZI, Sozi, Argeville, Atelier Fragranze Milano & Maggy Rouff, and DHFF. Under the theme "The Art of Scent & Form," the project celebrates their heritage, expertise and creativity, exploring the connection between fragrance creation, packaging design and the art of perfumery.

SPOTLIGHT ON K-BEAUTY INNOVATION

"K-beauty ON: Where Beauty Meets Science", presented in partnership with the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI), brings together 12 Korean companies to showcase innovations in skincare, color cosmetics, hair care, home beauty devices and emerging beauty technologies at the designated K-Beauty Pavilion.

INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY ICONS AND LIVE ARTISTRY

The programme highlight is FUSION BEYOND, an international hair show presented under "Glamorous Hong Kong - International Hair & Beauty Showcase 2026-2027", bringing together over1,000 hairstylists, salon professionals, industry leaders and international talents, including salon owners, distributors, buyers, influencers and celebrity hair master. Seven performing teams featuring internationally renowned masters from Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Korea and beyond showcase the creativity, innovation and fashion-forward spirit of Hong Kong hair artistry.

STAY TUNED FOR COSMOPROF ASIA 2027

As this year's edition gets underway, Cosmoprof Asia is already looking ahead to its 30th edition in 2027, a milestone celebrating three decades of connecting the global beauty industry in Hong Kong. Further announcements on exhibitors, programmes and new initiatives will be shared in due course.

For more information, please visit Cosmoprof Asia's official website.

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