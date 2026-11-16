

EQS Newswire / 16/11/2026 / 06:15 CET/CEST

Ten honorees from seven countries recognized at JCI World Congress in Clark, Philippines

CLARK, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 November 2026 - Junior Chamber International (JCI) has named the 2026 Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) of the World. The ten honorees, from Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Syria, Tunisia, the USA and Venezuela, were announced at a press conference held during the 2026 JCI World Congress at the Marriott Hotel in Clark.



The 2026 JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World honorees with 2026 JCI President Alejandra Castillo, 2027 JCI President Nihal Zoroglu and JCI Secretary General Elvin Teo at the 2026 JCI World Congress in Clark, Philippines.

All under 40, the honorees were selected from nominations worldwide. Their work spans medicine, education, culture, science and children's rights.



At the press conference, the honorees shared their personal stories and goals, encouraging young people to pursue excellence in their careers and public service.



"JCI exists to help young people create positive change. These ten honorees show what that looks like worldwide," said Alejandra Castillo, 2026 JCI President.



The Judging Panel



The international judging panel included: Alejandra Castillo , 2026 JCI President

, 2026 JCI President Ami Dar , Founder and Executive Director, Idealist.org

, Founder and Executive Director, Idealist.org Shannon Kobran, Head of Education and Training, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network

The 2026 JCI TOYP World Honorees # Name Country Category 1 Emna Mizouni Tunisia Cultural Achievement 2 Linda Montilla-Celis Venezuela Academic Leadership 3 Ehab Badwi Syria Children, Peace and Human Rights 4 Khadija Maalej Tunisia Children, Peace and Human Rights 5 Tatsuro Hoshino Japan Children, Peace and Human Rights 6 Summer Okibe Nigeria Children, Peace and Human Rights 7 Michelle Tiong Malaysia Academic Leadership 8 Yassine Belghith Tunisia Medical Innovation 9 Kenneth Smith USA Scientific and Technological Development 10 Muzoon Almellehan Syria Children, Peace and Human Rights

Hashtag: JCI TOYP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Junior Chamber International (JCI) A global membership organization of active young citizens aged 18 to 40 who are dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. Through leadership development, entrepreneurship and community projects, JCI empowers young people to solve local challenges and make a global impact. Learn more at jci.cc.



JCI TOYP Launched in 1983, it recognizes young people under 40 who excel in their fields and serve their communities. National programs run by JCI member organizations have honored John F. Kennedy, Gerald Ford, Elvis Presley and Jackie Chan.





News Source: Junior Chamber International (JCI)

16/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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