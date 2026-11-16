Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited: HKEX Launches Offshore RMB Bond Index

HKEX Launches Offshore RMB Bond Index

First HKEX branded fixed-income index, tracking the performance of Dim Sum bonds issued in Hong Kong

Collaboration with Bloomberg Indices supports index administration and commercialisation

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Monday) pleased to announce the launch of the HKEX Offshore RMB Bond Index. The index is the first HKEX branded fixed-income index and Hong Kong's first benchmark for Dim Sum bonds1 issued in the city. By providing investors with a transparent and representative market reference and supporting product innovation, the new index advances HKEX's ongoing commitment to developing Hong Kong's offshore RMB ecosystem.

HKEX has collaborated with Bloomberg - a global leader in financial data, information and index - to support the administration, calculation and commercialisation of the index. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) will serve as index administrator and calculation agent, supported by Bloomberg's fixed-income pricing and analytics capabilities. HKEX and Bloomberg will also collaborate on the development of a co-branded suite of offshore RMB bond indices for passive and active investment strategies, benchmarking and market analysis. Many asset managers have expressed interest in developing investment products, including ETFs and index funds, based on the benchmarks.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: "Hong Kong is the world's leading offshore RMB financial hub, and the launch of the HKEX Offshore RMB Bond Index is a significant step forward in advancing its fixed-income market from an issuance centre towards an ecosystem with greater depth, liquidity and investability. By establishing a transparent and widely recognised benchmark anchored in Hong Kong's market infrastructure, we are supporting greater visibility and investability of offshore RMB assets, encouraging broader market participation and further advancing the internationalisation of the RMB. We are delighted to collaborate with Bloomberg, whose global index expertise and market reach will help broaden access to and deepen participation in the offshore RMB bond market."

Bloomberg Asia-Pacific Chairman, Bing Li, said: "Ongoing RMB internationalisation offers significant opportunities for Hong Kong to further strengthen its role as a leading global financial centre and offshore RMB hub. The development of the Dim Sum bond market is an important part of this journey, connecting global investors with RMB-denominated assets. Bloomberg is proud to collaborate with HKEX through these new indices, as we continue to support Hong Kong and its capital markets with pride."

Eligible securities for the HKEX Offshore RMB Bond Index comprise offshore RMB-denominated Treasury, government-related and corporate debt securities that are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) and/or lodged with the Central Moneymarkets Unit (CMU) and satisfy the inclusion criteria set out in the index methodology.

As of 30 September 2026, offshore RMB bond issuance has exceeded RMB 590 billion this year. Meanwhile, total bond issuance on HKEX year-to-date has risen 18.6% compared with last year's full-year total. Since 2024, Hong Kong has consistently accounted for more than half of all exchange-listed offshore RMB bonds globally.

The launch of the new index will help build on this strong primary issuance franchise, supporting greater product innovation in the secondary market and broaden investor participation, whilst increasing the visibility of bonds issued through Hong Kong's market infrastructure. The index will serve as the parent index for a co-branded index suite for future offshore RMB bond ETFs, index funds and other investment products, enabling institutional and retail investors to allocate more efficiently to offshore RMB assets.

The initiative supports the strategic direction set out in Hong Kong's five-year development plan, including priorities for offshore RMB business, product innovation, and market infrastructure, supporting Hong Kong's leading role as an international asset management and wealth management centre.

Further information on the index methodology and statistics is available on the HKEX website.

Note:

1. Dim Sum bonds are RMB-denominated bonds issued outside the Chinese Mainland.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code: 388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of the world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com

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