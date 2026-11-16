Japanese electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company Mitsubishi Electric has unveiled a new residential air-to-water heat pump designed for new-build homes in the United Kingdom. The new system, called The Little One, is part of the manufacturer's Ecodan product range and will be commercially available in 2027. The company said it developed the unit to address space constraints, installation flexibility and costs for housebuilders preparing for the UK's Future Homes Standard, which is a building regulation framework designed to ensure new homes are highly energy-efficient and ...

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