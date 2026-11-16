DO & CO's sales rose 12% yoy to € 699m (eCons € 675m), up from 5% growth in Q1, when it booked c. 70% of its World Cup revenue. Easing Middle East disruption explains most of the acceleration, as the related sales shortfall narrowed from c. € 40m in Q1 to c. € 5-6m in Q2. EBIT rose 17% yoy to € 64m (eCons € 60m). All three divisions improved their margins, lifting the group EBIT margin by 0.4pp to 9.1%.

Airline Catering sales rose 8% yoy to € 554m, up from 4% growth in Q1. EBIT grew 11% yoy to € 48m. Higher volumes and pricing helped lift the margin by 0.3pp to 8.7%. The shift from agency staff to employees hired directly on fixed-term contracts also improved productivity.

H2 benefits from a full six months of the expanded American Airlines contract at Heathrow and the October starts in Boston (Emirates) and Los Angeles (Air Canada). Across all airline contracts won this year, sales should reach c. € 60m in FY26/27 and just over € 100m in a full year. That implies a further c. € 40m of sales in FY27/28 from business already secured.

Event Catering grew c. 32% yoy excluding the World Cup (eNuW). Reported sales rose 47% yoy to € 95m, including c. € 10m from the tournament. F1 drove most of the remaining growth. Madrid joined the calendar and Paddock Club attendance rose at every comparable race in H1. Munich's venues also contributed. EBIT rose 66% yoy to € 10m, lifting the margin by 1.2pp to 10.8%.

The Las Vegas sellout suggests strong F1 hospitality demand has carried into Q3. In Qatar and Abu Dhabi, both races are now set to go ahead with healthy bookings. Cancellation would have put c. € 15m of Q3 sales at risk (eNuW).

Restaurants, Lounges & Hotels grew sales 7% yoy to € 49m and earned € 5m of EBIT, a 10.4% margin (+0.3pp yoy), despite the closure of its hotel and restaurants on Vienna's Stephansplatz for refurbishment. Originally scheduled for October, its reopening is now planned in stages for December and January, shifting most of the benefit into Q4.

Cash generation supports further kitchen openings. H1 free cash flow after lease payments rose 10% yoy to € 93m. Modular kitchens under development offer potential capex savings of 20-25% per site. Faster installation would also help DO & CO compete for contracts that require service on as little as two months' notice.

Our FY26/27 forecasts sit in the upper half of guidance. We expect 7.5% sales growth (guidance 6-8%) and an 8.9% EBIT margin (8.6-9.0%). The top end remains within reach. Reaching 8% sales growth would require H2 sales to rise 7.6% yoy, below H1's 8.4%. Airline contracts starting in H2 should contribute c. € 30m, roughly a third of that increase. At that sales level, a 9.0% FY EBIT margin would require a margin gain of c. 0.4pp yoy in H2 versus 0.3pp in H1. That implies H2 EBIT growth of 12.9% yoy, close to H1's 12.5%.

BUY, unchanged PT of € 255, based on DCF.

ISIN: AT0000818802