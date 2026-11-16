Yesterday, INDUS released its Q3 results, delivering another strong earnings beat on the back of Materials Solutions. While sales growth remained strong across all segments, underlying momentum was mixed. In detail:

Q3 order intake in line with expectations. The overall order intake rose 1.6% yoy to € 536m (eNuW: € 535m). Intake in Materials Solutions was slightly stronger than expected (€ 204m). Engineering proved more resilient against a mixed environment. Infrastructure saw weaker momentum following strong H1 activity. Due to a stronger top-line development, the Q3 book-to-bill-ratio came in slightly below 1.0x at 0.98x (eNuW: 1.02x).

Strong sales growth and exceptional margin expansion. Group sales rose 24.5% yoy to € 544m (eNuW: € 526m), supported by all segments. Adjusted EBITA nearly doubled to € 95m (eNuW: € 72m), mainly driven by exceptional tungsten pricing in Materials Solutions (windfall profits). The adj. EBITA margin expanded by 6.75pp yoy to 17.5%. PPA amortizations and impairments amounted to € 24.5m, including € 19m of one-offs from annual impairment testing. These are likely stemming from reduced market conditions and growth expectations (eNuW).

Materials Solutions sailing on windfall profits. Sales soared by 51.5% yoy to € 208m (eNuW: € 198m), mainly driven by the dynamic pricing of tungsten-related products. Largely related to this, adj. EBITA rose by 255% to € 58.3m (eNuW: € 33.6m). The adj. EBITA margin rose by 16.1pp yoy to 28%. Impairments from the annual impairment testing attributable to the segment and three of its portfolio companies amounted to € 6.5m.

Infrastructure developed favourably. Sales increased 9.1% yoy to € 176m (eNuW: € 177m), due to continued strong demand of building inlet and sealing systems as well as air-conditioning and ventilation systems. This included inorganic growth of 1pp yoy. The adj. EBITA rose 23.3% yoy to € 27.5m (eNuW: € 24.6m), benefitting from the successful repositioning of a portfolio company and cost savings efforts.

Double-digit growth in Engineering. The segment top line rose by 15.5% yoy to € 160m (eNuW: € 151m), with inorganic growth contributing 4.7pp yoy. We attribute the strong growth to favorable delivery timing. The order margins were weaker than anticipated, with adj. EBITA margin decreasing by 0.6pp yoy to 8.4%. The adj. EBITA rose 8.1% yoy to € 13.5m (eNuW: € 14.8m).

Guidance adjustments. INDUS lowered its Engineering adj. EBITA margin guidance from 8.5-10.5% to 8.0-10.0%, implying weaker Q4. Conversely, Materials Solutions guidance was raised from 15-17% to 18-20%, reflecting the strong pricing environment. Based on the segment profitability changes and including the € 19m impairment, we raise our FY26e adj. EBITA to € 258.8m (eNuW).

Looking ahead, we expect a mixed Q4 performance. With tungsten prices falling also outside of China, sales growth is to slow sequentially, while still reaching double-digits (eNuW: 13.1% yoy). The declining prices as well as higher material costs are to weigh on the adj. EBITA margin (eNuW: 7.7%, down 1.7pp yoy). Further normalization is to be expected for H1 27e (eNuW). Following the recent share price weakness we upgrade INDUS to BUY with an unchanged PT of € 41, based on FCFY27e.

ISIN: DE0006200108