Envision Energy: Envision and Tsinghua Advance Future Energy Systems and Climate Leadership at COP31

Envision and Tsinghua Advance Future Energy Systems and Climate Leadership at COP31

Working together to create a new prosperity for civilization

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy joined Tsinghua University and the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC) at two high-level events during COP31, highlighting how technological innovation, academic partnerships, and youth leadership can help translate climate commitments into lasting impact.

On November 10, Hongwen Zhou, Founding Partner and Executive Director of Envision, delivered a video address at the opening of the GAUC Pavilion in the COP31 Blue Zone. Supported by the Tsinghua-Envision Sustainability Fund, the Pavilion provides an international platform for universities, industry, and young climate leaders to exchange knowledge and advance climate action.

Zhou emphasized that the energy transition is about more than replacing energy sources. By connecting clean electricity, green fuels, and artificial intelligence, countries with abundant renewable resources can transform their natural advantages into new industries and economic opportunities. A successful green transition must go beyond emissions reductions to provide reliable and affordable energy, strengthen climate resilience, and enable more people to share in the prosperity brought by technological progress.

"Climate action is a responsibility that extends across generations," Zhou stressed. Building future energy systems requires investment not only in infrastructure, but also in people capable of creating knowledge, advancing innovation, and building partnerships across borders.

On November 9, Bella Zhang, Vice President of Strategy & Innovation at Envision Energy, delivered special remarks at GAUC's High-Level Event at the China Pavilion, the Pavilion's first side event at COP31. The gathering featured Li Gao, China's Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment; Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); and Francesco Corvaro, Italy's Special Envoy for Climate Change, alongside representatives from international organizations, academia, industry, and youth communities.

Bella highlighted two fundamental shifts shaping the global energy transition: from individual technologies to integrated systems, and from regional solutions to global opportunities. At Envision, this approach is known as "Technology Fusion"-bringing renewable energy, energy storage, green fuels, and AI together to shape future energy systems. As these systems become increasingly interconnected, solutions require collaboration across engineering, economics, policy, and local development.

These ambitions underpin Envision's long-term strategic partnership with Tsinghua University, launched in 2024 with an initial 11-year commitment. Through the Tsinghua-Envision Sustainability Fund, the partners connect real-world industrial challenges with academic research, promote international collaboration, and invest in future climate leaders. Their cooperation also includes sustainable development centers in Brazil and Indonesia, linking research and talent development with regional priorities.

"Talent is infrastructure," Bella emphasized, highlighting the importance of empowering young people to think across disciplines, collaborate across cultures, and turn knowledge into action.

Through its participation at COP31, Envision reaffirmed its commitment to working with Tsinghua, GAUC, and global partners to shape future energy systems and create a new prosperity for civilization.

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