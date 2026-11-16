

SCGJWD Logistics Co-CEOs: Mr. Bunn Kasemsup (L) and Mr. Charvanin Bunditkitsada (R)





BANGKOK, THAILAND, Nov 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - SCGJWD Logistics Public Company Limited (SCGJWD), a leading integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider in ASEAN and a member of SCG Group, is taking a significant step to strengthen its regional competitiveness through a proposed business integration between its subsidiary, SCGJWD Freight Co., Ltd. (SJWDF), and Triple i Logistics Public Company Limited (III). The strategic partnership aims to combine the strengths of both companies in international freight forwarding, enhance their service capabilities and create a more comprehensive logistics platform to serve customers across ASEAN and international markets.Under the proposed transaction, SCGJWD will acquire newly issued ordinary shares of III through an exchange of SJWDF shares together with a cash payment. In addition, SCGJWD will acquire certain existing ordinary shares of III from current shareholders through a cash transaction. Upon completion, SCGJWD is expected to hold a 24.50%stake in III, while SJWDF will become a wholly owned subsidiary of III. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, subject to approval by III's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the fulfilment of relevant conditions precedent.The partnership brings together complementary strengths that will significantly enhance the companies' international freight forwarding capabilities. SCGJWD contributes substantial sea freight volumes, a strong base of corporate customers and an extensive logistics infrastructure, supported by its established capabilities in cross-border transportation, warehousing, customs brokerage and distribution. Triple i brings specialized expertise in air freight, covering both wholesale and retail services, aviation-related logistics and an extensive network of domestic and international partners.By combining these capabilities, the companies aim to build a stronger and more competitive freight forwarding platform, with greater scale, broader network coverage and enhanced capabilities across air, sea and land transportation. The collaboration is also expected to strengthen their purchasing power, improve operational coordination and expand the range of freight and logistics solutions available to customers."Strengthening our position in ASEAN requires more than expanding our geographical presence. It requires the ability to connect markets through a comprehensive logistics network and deliver integrated solutions that meet customers' increasingly complex supply chain needs. This strategic partnership with Triple i will enhance our international freight forwarding capabilities by combining our strong sea freight business, regional infrastructure and customer base with Triple i's specialized air freight expertise and international network. Together, we aim to build a stronger regional platform and create greater value for customers across ASEAN," said Bunn Kasemsup, Co-Chief Executive Officer of SCGJWD.As one of ASEAN's leading integrated logistics providers, SCGJWD offers a broad portfolio of logistics and supply chain services across the region. Its capabilities span port and terminal operations, general and specialized warehousing, cold chain logistics, fulfilment, domestic and cross-border transportation, multimodal transportation, freight forwarding, customs brokerage and distribution. With investments, operations and strategic networks across multiple ASEAN markets and China, the company is positioned to connect customers with logistics resources and supply chain solutions across the region.This regional presence is particularly important as global supply chains face increasing disruption from geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, trade restrictions, changing regulations and unexpected disruptions to major shipping routes. In such an environment, businesses need logistics partners that can respond quickly, identify alternative routes and transportation options, and adjust supply chain strategies to maintain the flow of goods.With its integrated logistics network and multimodal capabilities, SCGJWD aims to provide customers with greater flexibility to adapt their transportation plans as circumstances change. When a particular route or mode of transportation is disrupted, the ability to leverage alternative options across air, sea and land, supported by regional infrastructure, warehousing and cross-border networks, can help customers maintain supply chain continuity and reduce their exposure to disruption. The addition of Triple i's air freight expertise and international partner network further strengthens this flexibility, broadening the options available to customers when speed, capacity or route availability becomes critical.For multinational companies and businesses operating across ASEAN, the combined capabilities offer access to a more connected logistics ecosystem. From international air and sea freight to cross-border land transportation, warehousing, customs brokerage and distribution, customers can access a broader range of services through an integrated regional network. This enables more flexible shipment planning, better coordination across supply chain activities and the ability to respond more effectively to changing market conditions."Today, supply chain resilience is just as important as cost and delivery efficiency. Geopolitical tensions, conflicts and disruptions to major trade routes can affect the movement of goods across markets with little warning. Businesses need logistics partners with a strong regional network and the ability to adapt quickly, whether by adjusting transportation modes, identifying alternative routes or leveraging logistics infrastructure in different markets. With SCGJWD's integrated logistics capabilities and regional presence, combined with Triple i's air freight expertise and international network, we aim to give customers greater flexibility and more options to keep their supply chains moving, whatever challenges arise," said Charvanin Bunditkitsada, Co-Chief Executive Officer of SCGJWD.Following completion of the transaction, both companies will continue serving their respective customers under their existing brands. SJWDF will continue providing freight forwarding services under the SCGJWD brand, while benefiting from access to an expanded range of services and capabilities through the partnership.Through this strategic collaboration, SCGJWD aims to further strengthen its position as a leading integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider in ASEAN, while building a stronger regional freight forwarding platform. By combining logistics infrastructure, specialized expertise and international networks, the partnership represents another step towards creating more resilient, flexible and connected supply chains for businesses across the region.About SCGJWD Logistics PCL (SET: SJWD)SCGJWD Logistics PCL was created when SCG Logistics Management Co Ltd and JWD InfoLogistics PCL, two leading logistics and supply chain service providers at the ASEAN level, together announced a merger deal on Oct 24, 2022, to become the largest Integrated Logistics and Supply Chains Solutions Provider in ASEAN. Formally recognized on Feb 24, 2023, the Company is jointly managed by Co-Chief Executive Officers (Co-CEOs) Mr. Bunn Kasemsup, representing SCGL, and Mr. Charvanin Bunditkitsada, representing JWD. (SET: SJWD) https://www.scgjwd.com/enPress release by MT Multimedia Co Ltd for SCGJWD Logistics PCL.For more information, please contact:Thiyaporn Sriadunphan (Dah)Tel: +66 87 556 6974E-mail: thiyaporn.s@mtmultimedia.comSource: SCGJWD Logistics PCLCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.