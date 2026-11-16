EZVIZ Announces UK Black Friday Savings of Up to 40% on Smart Home and Entry Products

HOOFDDORP, the Netherlands, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ , a global smart home brand with more than 230 million registered users, has announced its UK Black Friday deals, with savings of up to 40% on selected home security products on Amazon UK from 19 to 30 November 2026.

The offers help UK households monitor their homes inside and out, check on pets, and see and speak to visitors while away. The selection includes battery-powered and mains-powered outdoor cameras, a 4K indoor camera and a rechargeable video doorbell, offering solutions for different spaces and installation needs.

EZVIZ CB8 Lite 4MP Solar Outdoor Camera - Now £47.49 (40.63% Off)

The EZVIZ CB8 Lite Kit 4MP, a battery-powered outdoor security camera supplied with a 5W solar panel, allows households to monitor outdoor spaces without a fixed mains power connection. Its pan-and-tilt design provides a 360° panoramic view, while AI-powered human and vehicle detection helps identify activity around gardens, driveways and other outdoor areas.

EZVIZ C8c 5MP Outdoor Camera - Now £94.99 (32.15% Off)

For locations with access to mains power, the EZVIZ C8c 5MP combines 3K video with pan-and-tilt coverage. AI human and vehicle detection helps distinguish relevant activity, while Auto-Zoom Tracking follows detected people. Colour night vision and a weatherproof design help residents keep an eye on their property after dark, particularly as daylight hours shorten in winter and weather conditions change.

EZVIZ C6N G1 4K Indoor Camera - Now £32.57 (34.85% Off)

The EZVIZ C6N G1 4K indoor security camera lets families check on their homes and pets while away. It combines ultra-high-definition video with AI human and pet detection, as well as loud-noise detection. Two-way calling makes it easy to check in with family, while a physical privacy shutter covers the lens when monitoring is not needed.

EZVIZ CP8 Video Doorbell - Now £47.49 (32.15% Off)

The EZVIZ CP8 Battery Video Doorbell lets residents see who is at the door and speak to visitors, whether they are in another room or away from home. It features 5MP video, a detachable rechargeable battery, smart human motion detection and two-way communication.

Offers available from 19 to 30 November 2026. Discover more about EZVIZ and its smart home security solutions on Amazon UK .

Media Contact: Alex: alex@ispiderpr.com