Physitrack PLC - Transactions under Share Buy-back Programme

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company") announces that, in connection with the share buy-back programme announced on 21 July 2026, the Company has repurchased its own ordinary shares during the period 9 - 13 November 2026, as set out below.

Summary of transactions

Period Total shares repurchased during the week Volume-weighted average price paid (SEK) Total consideration paid (SEK) Total shares held by the Company (treasury) following these transactions Total outstanding shares in the Company Treasury holding as % of issued share capital 9 - 13 November 2026 4,000 11.1413 44,565.04 80,437 16,260,766 0.49%

Individual transactions

Date Quantity Average price (SEK) 9 November 2026 800 10.8188 10 November 2026 800 11.3000 11 November 2026 800 11.1375 12 November 2026 800 11.3000 13 November 2026 800 11.1500

The share buy-back is carried out within the safe harbour under Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purpose of the programme is to meet the Company's obligations under its employee share plans. The transactions are executed by Pareto Securities on a non-discretionary basis on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

Notification details

1. Issuer: Physitrack PLC; LEI 213800PC4QYNWHPCP774 2. Instrument/ISIN: Ordinary shares / GB00BYX22590 3. Trading venue: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (PTRK) 4. Currency: SEK 5. Purpose: To meet the Company's obligations under its employee share plans, permitted under Article 5(2) of MAR 6. Executing broker: Pareto Securities, acting on a non-discretionary mandate

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 5(3) of MAR and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Physitrack PLC - Transactions under Share Buy-back Programme

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-transactions-under-share-buy-back-programme-1251635