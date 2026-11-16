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WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker:
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ACCESS Newswire
16.11.2026 09:02 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC - Transactions Under Share Buy-Back Programme

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company") announces that, in connection with the share buy-back programme announced on 21 July 2026, the Company has repurchased its own ordinary shares during the period 9 - 13 November 2026, as set out below.

Summary of transactions

PeriodTotal shares repurchased during the weekVolume-weighted average price paid (SEK)Total consideration paid (SEK)Total shares held by the Company (treasury) following these transactionsTotal outstanding shares in the CompanyTreasury holding as % of issued share capital
9 - 13 November 20264,00011.141344,565.0480,43716,260,7660.49%

Individual transactions

DateQuantityAverage price (SEK)
9 November 202680010.8188
10 November 202680011.3000
11 November 202680011.1375
12 November 202680011.3000
13 November 202680011.1500

The share buy-back is carried out within the safe harbour under Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purpose of the programme is to meet the Company's obligations under its employee share plans. The transactions are executed by Pareto Securities on a non-discretionary basis on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.
Notification details

1. Issuer:Physitrack PLC; LEI 213800PC4QYNWHPCP774
2. Instrument/ISIN:Ordinary shares / GB00BYX22590
3. Trading venue:Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (PTRK)
4. Currency:SEK
5. Purpose:To meet the Company's obligations under its employee share plans, permitted under Article 5(2) of MAR
6. Executing broker:Pareto Securities, acting on a non-discretionary mandate

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 5(3) of MAR and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com
+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Physitrack PLC - Transactions under Share Buy-back Programme

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-transactions-under-share-buy-back-programme-1251635

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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