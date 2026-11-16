Stark Future Closes Financing Round in Excess of €150 Million in Total Transactional Value as Its Electric Motorcycles Overtake Combustion on the World Stage

Round led by Highland Europe, alongside Morgan Stanley Investment Management's 1GT and Axon Partners Group, and with participation from existing and new investors.

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark Future, the Barcelona company behind the world's best-selling enduro motorcycle, today announced the close of a financing round with a total transaction value in excess of €150 million, the largest investment ever made in a European electric motorcycle company. The round values Stark Future at €1.2 billion pre-money, making it Europe's first electric motorcycle company valued above €1 billion. The round was led by Highland Europe, alongside Morgan Stanley Investment Management's 1GT climate private equity strategy and Spain-based international investment firm Axon Partners Group, with participation from existing shareholders and friends and family. The round was oversubscribed and exceeded the initial target, prompting the Company to keep the door open for a second closing to accommodate additional strategic partners, including Lombard Odier among others.

Founded in 2020 on an uncompromising belief that electric motorcycles should not just be the green alternative, but the better machine, Stark Future builds bikes designed to beat the best combustion competitors in every category they enter. Today, the VARG platform, spanning motocross, enduro and supermoto, is designed, engineered and built in-house at the Company's 20,000 m² facility on the outskirts of Barcelona. The new capital will fund global expansion and the development of new electric platforms.

In just three years of sales, Stark has gone from challenger to category leader. The VARG is now the best-selling enduro motorcycle on the planet, outselling every combustion competitor. Within its first year, Stark took around 50% of the enduro market in Germany and the top spot in France and Italy, while the United States has grown to be its largest market by volume. From a standing start, Stark has taken around 5% of the €3 billion global off-road motorcycle market from combustion in three years. The new capital is aimed at repeating that, and more, by entering new motorcycle categories, in a much larger €90 billion addressable motorcycle market. Few hardware companies grow this fast. Fewer do it profitably.

Anton Wass, Founder and CEO of Stark Future, says: "Six years ago, Stark was an unwavering belief that electric could be the better machine, not the compromise. Today it's the largest investment ever made in a European electric motorcycle company. We turned the industry on its head once with the VARG, taking 5% of a €3 billion market from combustion in three years. This gives us the resources to do it again, and more, in a €90 billion market. While others in this industry have run out of road, we've grown, turned profitable, and brought Highland Europe and world-renowned institutional investors on board, and we have kept the door open in the second closing for a few more who share the same ambition. None of it would have happened without the riders who chose a VARG before the world's biggest investors did, and the dealers who put it on their floors. Thank you for making this dream real. We're not here to take part in the future of motorcycling. We're here to lead it."

Tony Zappalà, Partner at Highland Europe, added: "Since selling its first bike just three years ago, Stark Future has become the go-to name in performance off-road motorcycling. It has built that traction in the most technical and unforgiving segment of the market. Once we met with Anton and the team, we caught the fever of the company's guiding principle: to build the best bike with no compromises. Motorbikes are the last major vehicle category to meaningfully undergo electrification. Many have tried, but no one has matched Stark's success. We believe it will be the company that leads the transition with best-in-class performance."

Vikram Raju, Head of Climate Private Equity Investing at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and 1GT, said: "The most compelling climate solutions are often those that do not ask their customers to compromise. Stark Future is a powerful example of that, combining a relentless focus on engineering excellence with electric motorcycles built to compete on performance first. At 1GT, we back ambitious founders and teams whose products and solutions have the potential to create meaningful real-world impact and advance the transition to a lower-carbon economy. We are excited to support the company's next phase of growth and look forward to bringing the resources and global capabilities of Morgan Stanley to the partnership as Stark continues to scale internationally."

Alfonso de León, Managing Partner at Axon Partners Group, said: "Stark is the rare technology and performance company that grows like a tech business and earns like an industrial one. As a Spanish-based investment firm, Axon is proud to invest alongside Highland, 1GT, and a group of world-class investors to support a Spanish company leading a global category. This is just the beginning of what Stark will become."

Stifel served as the lead financial adviser to Stark Future for this transaction. This investment brings long-term backing from major institutional investors, including Highland Europe, whose portfolio features category-leading companies such as Wolt, GetYourGuide, Huel, and Zwift, alongside Morgan Stanley Investment Management's 1GT strategy, Axon Partners Group and Lombard Odier. Together, they give Stark Future the capital and reach to turn its leadership in electric off-road into a global force in motorcycling.

About Stark Future

Stark Future is a Barcelona-based premium electric motorcycle and technology company, founded in 2020. Its strategy is to build electric motorcycles that outperform the best combustion bikes in every category. Its flagship VARG platform, spanning motocross, enduro and supermoto, includes the best-selling enduro motorcycle in the world, outselling every combustion competitor. Every motorcycle is built at the company's own 20,000 m² facility outside Barcelona, and Stark races at the highest level worldwide, including FIM SuperEnduro, Hard Enduro, EnduroGP and the World Supercross Championship.

For more information, please visit https://starkfuture.com.

Contact: Benjamin Cobb, Director, Brand Communications, Stark Future, benjamin.cobb@starkfuture.com

About Highland Europe

Highland is a growth-stage technology investment firm headquartered in London and Geneva. Since 2012, the firm has raised €3.75 billion across six funds and backed over 80 companies, including 9fin, AMCS, Bending Spoons, Camunda, EGYM, Featurespace, GetYourGuide, Huel, hyperexponential, ME+EM, Nexthink, n8n, Wolt and Zwift. Highland partners with founders building global category leaders.

For more information, please visit highlandeurope.com.

Luke Zavrou-Blackstock, Account Manager, Nara Communications, luke@naracommunications.com

About Morgan Stanley Climate Private Equity

Morgan Stanley Climate Private Equity manages 1GT, a strategy that invests in growth companies delivering innovative climate solutions that meaningfully decarbonize the global economy. The strategy is focused on scaling opportunities in the Power, Mobility, Food & Agriculture, and Circularity themes with an emphasis on driving significant organic growth by leveraging the global breadth of Morgan Stanley capabilities.

For further information, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/im/1gt.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2.1 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations, and individuals worldwide.

For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

Contact: Antonia Zuckmayer, Corporate Communications, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Antonia.Zuckmayer@morganstanley.com

About Axon Partners Group

Axon Partners Group is a global investment and strategic consulting firm specialized in technology and innovation. Through its Growth investment strategy, Axon invests in innovative, high-growth companies led by outstanding entrepreneurs, with scalable business models and a strong focus on capital efficiency. With an international presence across Europe, the Americas, and MENA, the firm supports its portfolio companies in accelerating their growth and international expansion. The company has been listed in the Madrid Stock Exchange [BME: APG] since 2022.

For more information, visit www.axonpartnersgroup.com.

Contact: María Victoria Capote, Marketing & Communications, Axon Partners Group, maria.capote@axonpartnersgroup.com

Full Media kit: 261116_Stark Future Financing Round

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