Sail through the Black Friday chaos: Joybuy delivers savings that are worth the rush, without the wait

Black Friday at Joybuy brings loads of deals, with savings of up to 50% off RRP, across leading brands, alongside fast, reliable delivery with its Double 11 service

From Samsung smartphones and Bose headphones to Ninja air fryers and LEGO, Joybuy shoppers can discover great offers across technology, home appliances, beauty, toys and everyday essentials

Joybuy launches its 'I Can Explain' Black Friday campaign, inviting shoppers to share their funniest impulse-buy moments on TikTok, with a hidden coupon to discover

Unlock extra savings with exclusive coupons and Joybuy Points rewards, plus free installation on selected products

AI-powered search helps Joybuy shoppers find the right products faster, making Black Friday shopping simpler and more personalised

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joybuy, the new online shopping destination, is helping shoppers sail through the Black Friday chaos with loads of deals, savings of up to 50% on leading brands and the convenience of fast, reliable delivery without additional 'speed fees'. Running from 16 to 30 November, Black Friday brings together some of its lowest prices of the year so far, alongside exclusive coupons, rewards and free installation on selected products, helping customers make their money go further this season.

Shoppers across the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg can discover offers from trusted international and local brands, including Apple, De'Longhi, HP, LEGO, Lenovo, L'Oréal, Philips, Samsung and more. From the latest technology and home appliances to beauty products, groceries and everyday essentials, Joybuy is helping customers find everything they need for less.

To celebrate, Joybuy has launched its new 'I Can Explain' Black Friday campaign, inspired by those shopping moments when an irresistible deal leads to a purchase that might need a little explaining. From an office transformed into a personal relaxation retreat to a bathroom featuring a humanoid robot and robotic dog, the campaign brings Joybuy's extensive product range to life through a series of fun videos.

A Joybuy spokesperson said: "Black Friday should be about the excitement of finding a great deal, not the stress of shopping or waiting for it to arrive. That's why we're bringing together tonnes of offers from brands customers know and love, with the convenience of our Double 11 delivery service.

"Whether it's a new television, Christmas gifts or something you've had your eye on for months, we want to make it easier for customers to find what they love, spend less and enjoy their purchases sooner. And as our new campaign shows, sometimes the best deals really don't need an explanation."

Black Friday finds worth adding to your basket

From big-ticket technology upgrades to Christmas gifts and everyday essentials, Joybuy's Black Friday event features a wide selection of products from leading brands, including:

Technology and gaming: Samsung Galaxy smartphone, Bose headphones, and DJI Osmo Pocket.

Home appliances and kitchen: Ninja Air Fryer, De'Longhi Coffee Machine, Dreame robot vacuum cleaner and TCL 65-inch Smart TV.

Beauty and skincare: L'Oréal Paris Kit, Garnier Vitamin C Routine, Biodance Bio-Collagen Mask and Beauty of Joseon Serum.

Christmas gifts: LEGO Advent Calendar, LEGO KPop Demon Hunters set, and Ferrero Rocher Gift Box.

Even more ways to save this Black Friday

Alongside tonnes of deals, Joybuy is introducing additional opportunities for customers to make their money go further. Customers can benefit from coupons, including offers such as €/£10 off a €/£59 order and €/£40 off €/£199. Customers can also purchase special coupon packs containing multiple vouchers, which can be redeemed on eligible purchases between 27 November and 31 December.

For those planning bigger purchases, Joybuy's pre-order deposit allows customers to secure selected products with a small upfront deposit between 16 and 26 November, before paying the remaining balance from 27 to 30 November.

JoyPlus members can enjoy further benefits through Joybuy Points, earning points on eligible purchases, with selected promotional rewards of up to 5%. Usually, every £1/€1 spent earns one Joybuy Point, and 100 points are worth £1/€1 towards future purchases.

Joybuy is making Black Friday shopping easier beyond checkout, too. From 20 November to 8 December, customers in eligible areas can enjoy free professional installation on selected home appliances, televisions and smart home products, including washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators and robot vacuum cleaners.

Joybuy's growing installation service helps customers get their purchases up and running without the hassle of finding a separate installer. Additional services, including disconnection and recycling of old appliances, are also available at their usual prices.

Unlock a secret Black Friday coupon with Joybuy's 'I Can Explain' campaign

This Black Friday, Joybuy is giving shoppers another way to save, with an exclusive hidden coupon available to new customers who search 'EXPLAIN' on the Joybuy website or app between 16 and 30 November. The secret offer is part of Joybuy's new 'I Can Explain' campaign, which celebrates those irresistible purchases that might need a little explaining.

The campaign features humorous short films, and customers can also get involved on TikTok through the LetMeExplain challenge, sharing their funniest or most unexpected Black Friday purchases for a chance to join in the fun. You can view the videos on Joybuy's TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Fast, reliable delivery with Joybuy's Double 11 service

Alongside great Black Friday deals, Joybuy offers customers the convenience of its Double 11 delivery service, helping make shopping faster, easier and more reliable. At the heart of the service is Joybuy's Double 11 delivery promise: customers in eligible areas who order before 11am can receive their purchases by 11pm the same day.

Orders placed before 11pm can arrive the following day. Unlike retailers that charge customers a premium to receive orders sooner, Joybuy does not impose additional speed fees for its Double 11 service. Delivery is free on eligible orders of £29/€29 or more, meaning customers can enjoy fast delivery without paying extra for the speed.

Customers can check Double 11 availability simply by entering their postcode on Joybuy. Those outside the Double 11 delivery areas can still access next-day or standard delivery nationwide, subject to availability. Full details of delivery options, costs and eligibility can be found in the Joybuy Shipping Policy.

Smarter shopping with new AI-powered search

With so many Black Friday deals to explore, Joybuy is introducing a new AI-powered search, designed to make product discovery faster, easier and more intuitive. Rather than relying solely on traditional keyword searches, the new technology is designed to understand what shoppers are really looking for, even when they don't know the exact product name. Whether searching for "a coffee machine that's easy to clean" or "Christmas gift ideas for someone who loves cooking", customers can use natural, everyday language to describe what they need and discover relevant products.

Bringing even more joy to the festive season

Away from online shopping, Joybuy is bringing some high-speed festive fun to London as the Presenting Partner of The Real Ice Slide - Powered by Joybuy at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, opening on 19 November. Visitors can look forward to special competitions and activities!

With Black Friday deals running until Cyber Monday on 30 November, customers can discover the latest deals by visiting Joybuy online or through the Joybuy app.

Notes to editors

Promotions, coupons, delivery options and installation services are subject to availability, geographic coverage, participating products and relevant terms and conditions. Coupon offers and eligibility may vary between markets.

Joybuy Newsroom: about.joybuy.com

About Joybuy

Joybuy is JD.com's new online retail business in Europe, offering high-quality brands, at great prices, delivered from its own warehouses to the customer's doorstep, through a speedy and reliable network. Joybuy is a brand-led platform, with products from leading international, European and local brands, available across technology, appliances, beauty, home, grocery and everyday essentials.

Its unique Double 11 delivery service means that if shoppers order by 11am, eligible orders will arrive before 11pm the same day, or if they order before 11pm, they will arrive the next day, subject to eligibility. Joybuy places the customer at the heart of everything it does and offers 24/7 customer service.

The Joybuy slogan, "Don't just buy, Joybuy", perfectly captures its mission to fulfil customers' needs and provide a service that is easy, convenient and enjoyable. Officially launched in Europe in March 2026, Joybuy operates in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

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