OBI Pharma USA, Inc.: OBI Pharma Signs Collaboration and License Agreement with Novartis

TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / OBI Pharma, Inc. (4174.TWO) ("OBI") announced that it has entered into a Collaboration and License agreement with Novartis Pharma AG ("Novartis") to develop next generation Antibody-Drug-Conjugates (ADCs) with novel payloads, using OBI's suite of platform technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will receive worldwide rights to OBI's related patents and know-how using its ADC platform technologies on an exclusive basis for selected, undisclosed Novartis payload classes. In parallel, under the collaboration OBI will evaluate novellinker approaches with the Novartis payloads. Novartis will further have the option to expand the agreement to include additional novel payload classes.

This agreement marks an important milestone for OBI and underscores the value of its differentiated ADC technology platform. The agreement recognizes the potential of OBI's proprietary technologies, including GlycOBI, EndoSymeOBI, HYPrOBI, and GlycOBI DUO, and supports OBI's strategy of expanding the global application of its ADC technologies through strategic agreements.

Ya-Chi Chen, Pharm.D., acting Chief Executive Officer of OBI Pharma, Inc., commented: "We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Novartis, a leading pharmaceutical company in innovative oncology drug development with extensive commercialization capabilities. This agreement recognizes the scientific and commercial potential of OBI's proprietary ADC technologies and reflects the value of our differentiated platform. By combining OBI's ADC expertise with Novartis's resources and capabilities, we aim to advance next-generation therapies that could deliver meaningful benefits to patients."

"Engaging with OBI's expertise and technologies in antibody-drug conjugation to create potential ADCs with novel payloads is an important part of our oncology ADC strategy. This collaboration supports our ambition to innovate novel therapies and potentially expand treatment options for patients," said Shiva Malek, Global Head of Oncology, Biomedical Research at Novartis.

Under the terms of the agreement, OBI will receive an upfront payment of USD 30 million and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments for a total potential deal value exceeding USD 2 billion. In addition, OBI is eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales of the licensed products resulting from the collaboration.

About Obrion ADC Technology

OBI has developed the proprietary Obrion ADC Technology Platform, which integrates multiple ADC-enabling technologies to support the development of next-generation ADCs. At the core of Obrion is GlycOBI, a glycan-based conjugation technology with a flexible, plug-and-play design compatible with a broad range of antibodies, linkers, and payloads, while supporting different drug-to-antibody ratios (DARs).

Powered by OBI's proprietary dual-function enzymatic technology, EndoSymeOBI, and highly hydrophilic and stable linker technology, HYPrOBI, GlycOBI enables the efficient and scalable production of site-specific, homogeneous ADCs under GMP conditions. GlycOBI DUO further expands the capabilities of the Obrion platform by enabling next-generation ADC modalities, including dual-payload ADCs.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma is a clinical-stage global oncology company established in 2002 and headquartered in Taiwan, with operations in the United States and Australia. The company is focused on developing innovative cancer therapeutics and advancing proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies to address unmet medical needs and provide new treatment options for patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Jukka Muhonen

Executive Director, Business Development

OBI Pharma USA, Inc.

email: jukkamuhonen@obipharma.com

tel.: +1 617 821 0292

SOURCE: OBI Pharma, Inc.

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