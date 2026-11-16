Budweiser Brewing Group: New Study Shows Beer is Brits' Top Drink of Choice

Commissioned by Budweiser Brewing Group, new research explores Brits' drinking preferences and the growth of no and low-alcohol options

Beer is Brits' most popular choice of alcoholic drink, ahead of wine and spirits.



Among Brits who chose a no and low-alcohol alternative in the past year, beer was also the most popular option (18.5%), nearly twice the share choosing wine alternatives (10%).

A third (33%) of no and low beer drinkers say a taste as close as possible to full-strength beer is the most important consideration when choosing their drink.





LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it's a round with friends or a pint after work, beer remains Britain's drink of choice, according to new research commissioned by Budweiser Brewing Group in partnership with OnePulse.

The survey of nearly 2,000 UK adults explored drinking preferences, attitudes towards moderation and the factors influencing consumers' choices across generations.

The findings reveal that beer is the most popular alcoholic drink among Brits, with 30% selecting it as their first choice, ahead of wine and spirits. Beer is also a popular choice for those looking to moderate their alcohol consumption, with nearly a third (31%) of beer drinkers also choosing no or low-alcohol beer when moderating.

This preference for beer extends to alcohol-free alternatives, with 18.5% of all respondents choosing no and low-alcohol beer, ahead of non-alcoholic spirits (11%) and non-alcoholic wine (10%).

With a naturally lower alcohol-by-volume (ABV) than wine and spirits, beer is well suited to occasions that bring people together, offering consumers a range of options to suit their preferences and lifestyles.

Taste is the leading factor when choosing a no and low-alcohol beer

As consumers embrace more no and low-alcohol options, taste remains the most important factor when choosing a beer. A third (33%) of no and low-alcohol beer drinkers say their top priority is a taste as close as possible to full-strength beer, ahead of considerations such as brand trust, packaging and branding.

Beyond taste, the research highlights how preferences differ across generations.

Younger consumers are particularly conscious of value, with a quarter (25%) of 18-29-year-old no and low-alcohol beer drinkers identifying value for money as a leading consideration, second only to taste. By comparison, just 8% of those aged over 62 cite value as a top priority.

For older consumers, familiarity and accessibility are key. Nearly half (47%) of respondents over 62 say they would like to see more well-known brands offering no and low-alcohol beers, while more than a third (37%) want greater availability on draught.

The research also highlights the role of everyday responsibilities in shaping drinking decisions. Among the 30-61 age bracket, 35% say work, family or other next-day commitments are a leading factor in their decision to moderate alcohol consumption.

Women want a distinctive flavour and more places to find it

Availability is the clear priority for women who drink no and low-alcohol beer. Around a third (31%) want better availability in shops and supermarkets, and 35% want more choice in pubs, bars and restaurants.

Women also seek distinctive flavours (30%), which was the number 1 driver when choosing a no and low-beer, 9 percentage points higher than men (21%).

More choice, more occasions

The findings come as consumers seek greater choice and flexibility across drinking occasions, driving demand for no and low-alcohol beer alongside traditional full-strength options.

Budweiser Brewing Group continues to expand its portfolio to meet these evolving preferences. In 2025, the company refreshed its UK no-alcohol portfolio, including the launch of Stella Artois 0.0 on draught, which debuted at the Wimbledon Championships before expanding into pubs.

The company has also invested £2.93 million in a new de-alcoholisation unit at its Magor Brewery in South Wales, which opened in December 2025. The investment enables local production of no and low-alcohol beers, including Corona Cero, while supporting UK manufacturing, local supply chains and the continued growth of the category.

Using state-of-the-art technology, the facility removes alcohol without prolonged exposure to high temperatures, helping preserve the original flavour, aroma and character of the beer.

Maria Neves, Commercial Strategy Director, Budweiser Brewing Group, said: "People want a beer they love, and sometimes they want it without the alcohol, but they never want to compromise on taste as our research has proven. That's why we've invested in the technology at Magor Brewery to brew great-tasting no and low-alcohol beers right here in the UK."

Brewing for the next generation of beer drinkers

The findings point to an evolving beer category, where consumers are looking for great taste, trusted brands and more choice to suit different preferences and occasions.

From traditional full-strength beers to no and low-alcohol options, beer uniquely offers consumers more choices for more occasions.

Media enquiries:budweiserbg@hanovercomms.com

Notes to editors

Methodology

The research was conducted online by OnePulse on behalf of Budweiser Brewing Group between 29 September 2026 and 5 October 2026, surveying 1,719 UK adults aged 18 and over. 50% male, 50% female respondents.

About Budweiser Brewing Group

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I is the trading name of AB InBev UK Limited, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on Mexico (MEXBOL: ABI) and South Africa (JSE: ANB) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). In the UK, Budweiser Brewing Group employs over 1,500 people in our three breweries in Magor, Samlesbury and Enfield, and in our local headquarters in Central London.

As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. We are proud to offer the UK's leading premium beer and cider brands, including global brands Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands Bud Light, and Hoegaarden; and local champions Bass and Boddingtons.