Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16
Rightmove plc
Share buyback programme
Transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through UBS AG London Branch.
Date of Purchase
Venue
Weighted average price paid
Number of Ordinary Shares
Lowest price paid
Highest price paid
09-11-2026
XLON
560.9778
600,000
553.20
569.60
10-11-2026
XLON
561.6637
600,000
553.80
569.40
11-11-2026
XLON
563.0005
600,000
554.80
566.80
12-11-2026
XLON
565.1177
600,000
560.80
571.00
13-11-2026
XLON
571.4148
600,000
561.20
587.80
The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 729,453,502 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each; of which 10,386,976 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 719,066,526.
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below:
RMV RNS 13.11.2026 PDF.pdf
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk