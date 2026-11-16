Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GBC-Kursziel 2,00 CAD bis Juni 2027, Kurs 0,67 CAD: Verdreifachung drin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.11.26 | 09:30
7,056 Euro
+1,94 % +0,134
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9647,12810:59
6,9787,10010:59
PR Newswire
16.11.2026 10:42 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

Rightmove plc
Share buyback programme
Transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through UBS AG London Branch.

Date of Purchase

Venue

Weighted average price paid

Number of Ordinary Shares
purchased

Lowest price paid

Highest price paid

09-11-2026

XLON

560.9778

600,000

553.20

569.60

10-11-2026

XLON

561.6637

600,000

553.80

569.40

11-11-2026

XLON

563.0005

600,000

554.80

566.80

12-11-2026

XLON

565.1177

600,000

560.80

571.00

13-11-2026

XLON

571.4148

600,000

561.20

587.80

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 729,453,502 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each; of which 10,386,976 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 719,066,526.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below:

RMV RNS 13.11.2026 PDF.pdf

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.