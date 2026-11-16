KuCoin PROOF Announces Black Friday Prizes Worth Over 1.1 Million USDT, Featuring Tomorrowland Winter Experiences

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the return of PROOF, its flagship trading competition series, with 'Tis The Season, a holiday campaign featuring prizes worth over 1.1 million USDT. The campaign builds on end-of-year festivities and KuCoin's multi-year partnership with Tomorrowland, under which KuCoin serves as the Exclusive Crypto Exchange and Crypto Payments Partner for Tomorrowland Winter and Tomorrowland Belgium (2026-2028).

Featured rewards include Tomorrowland Winter 2027 experiences, such as an exclusive festival package with accommodation, alongside USDT rewards and year-end gift boxes featuring KuCoin merchandise. The campaign brings the partnership to life through festive community engagement and real-world cultural experiences.

'Tis The Season will unfold in two phases: the Black Friday Edition and Holiday Edition. The opening Black Friday phase runs from November 16 to December 1, 2026, combining product competitions, task rewards and the Grand Lucky Draw. Activities and rewards pool include:

Spot & Margin - up to 100,000 USDT each: Complete tasks and reach trading-volume milestones.

Futures - up to 550,000 USDT: Join volume and TraderPro ROI competitions and the lucky draw.

KuMining - up to 100,000 USDT: Purchase cloud mining hashrate.

VIP - up to 150,000 USDT: Complete trading tasks and compete on the volume leaderboard.

Payments - up to 100,000 USDT: Buy or sell crypto via bank card or P2P to earn fee cashback.

As KuCoin continues to develop its Web3 infrastructure and expand its product ecosystem, PROOF brings together users with different interests and experience levels through activities spanning trading, cloud mining and digital asset payments.

The Black Friday edition will be followed by the Holiday Edition, running from December 11 to 30, 2026, with further details to be announced.

Eligible users on KuCoin's global platform can visit the KuCoin PROOF: 'Tis The Season campaign page to register and view the full schedule, reward details and participation requirements.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform builds trust into every layer of the user experience, combining advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building a secure, transparent, compliant, and user-centric ecosystem for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, KuCoin has continued to strengthen its global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation. Trading digital assets and related products involves significant risks, including the potential loss of invested funds. Product availability is subject to applicable laws, regulations, and eligibility requirements.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-proof-announces-black-friday-prizes-worth-over-1-1-million-usdt-featuring-tomorrowland-winter-experiences-302940123.html