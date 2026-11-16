EZVIZ Announces Black Friday Savings of Up to 40% in Germany on Home Security and Entry Products

HOOFDDORP, the Netherlands, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ , a global smart home brand with more than 230 million registered users, has announced its German Black Friday deals, with savings of up to 40% on selected home security products on Amazon Germany from 23 to 30 November 2026.

From gardens, driveways and garages to the front door, the offers help German households monitor their properties and manage home access with greater convenience. The range includes flexible outdoor cameras and a connected video intercom, all supporting local microSD storage of up to 512GB (card sold separately), giving users the option to store recordings locally.

EZVIZ CB8 Lite 4K Solar Outdoor Camera - Now €89.99 (40% Off)

The EZVIZ CB8 Lite 4K Kit, a battery-powered outdoor security camera supplied with a 5W solar panel, offers flexible installation without the need for a nearby power outlet. Its 4K video and 360° panoramic view help households keep an eye on larger outdoor areas, while AI detection and Auto-Zoom Tracking help identify and follow people around the property. Colour night vision also makes it easier to monitor outdoor spaces after dark.

EZVIZ C9c Dual 3K Outdoor Camera - Now €85.48 (34% Off)

For larger gardens, driveways or garage areas, the EZVIZ C9c Dual 3K offers two coordinated camera views. Its fixed wide-angle lens monitors the wider surroundings, while the motorised pan-and-tilt lens automatically follows detected people, helping residents keep track of activity across their property. Customisable patrol routes extend monitoring coverage, while four built-in spotlights provide colour night vision. When enabled, its active defence function can trigger a siren and flashing lights to deter intruders.

EZVIZ TP5 PoE Video Intercom - Now €299.99 (25% Off)

The EZVIZ TP5 PoE Kit makes managing visitors at the front door more convenient. Its 7-inch indoor touchscreen lets residents see and speak to visitors, while the PoE connection delivers power and network through a single Ethernet cable for a reliable wired connection. Whether using a password, RFID card, QR code or the EZVIZ App, residents have several ways to manage access, subject to compatible door-lock hardware.

Offers available from 23 to 30 November 2026. Discover more about EZVIZ and its smart home security solutions on Amazon Germany .

Media Contact: Alex: alex@ispiderpr.com