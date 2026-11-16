Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Nov-2026 / 10:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 November 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG ("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026, on the date of 9 November 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Aggregated Volume-weighted average price Lowest price per Highest price per volume (pence per share) share (p) share (p) 9 November LSE 70,000 205.3820p 201.50p 207.50p 2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 12,674,709 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 292,066,867 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 292,066,867 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Volume Price (GBp) Transaction Time Transaction reference number Exchange venue 09/11/2026 224 201.50 08:15:30 00083755445TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 542 202.00 08:18:44 00083755572TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 1621 202.00 08:18:44 00083755571TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 2847 202.00 08:18:44 00083755570TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 545 202.00 08:18:44 00083755569TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 500 204.00 08:36:12 00083756178TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 4164 204.00 08:51:33 00083756559TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 3268 202.50 08:52:03 00083756592TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 4102 204.50 09:46:39 00083758138TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 4222 204.50 10:37:39 00083760074TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 4158 204.50 10:55:51 00083760670TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 4256 205.50 11:43:21 00083762427TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 194 205.50 13:04:40 00083764723TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 3466 205.50 13:14:08 00083765105TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 38 205.50 13:42:37 00083766238TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 3619 205.50 13:42:37 00083766239TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 4203 205.00 14:23:05 00083767759TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 2770 206.00 15:20:48 00083771294TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 1317 206.00 15:20:48 00083771293TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 4315 206.00 15:20:48 00083771295TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 5213 207.50 16:05:03 00083773575TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 9000 207.50 16:05:03 00083773574TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 721 207.50 16:05:03 00083773576TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 774 207.50 16:05:26 00083773608TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 120 207.50 16:05:26 00083773607TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 3801 207.50 16:09:04 00083774004TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

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ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 449769 EQS News ID: 2435598 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)