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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker: FCA
Frankfurt
16.11.26 | 09:55
2,900 Euro
+0,69 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9203,10013:20
Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 11:51 Uhr
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Nov-2026 / 10:19 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

16 November 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG 
("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026, on the date of 9 November 2026: 

Aggregate information: 
 
Date      Venue 
 
            Aggregated   Volume-weighted average price   Lowest price per   Highest price per 
             volume     (pence per share)         share (p)       share (p) 

9 November   LSE    70,000     205.3820p             201.50p        207.50p 
2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 12,674,709 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 292,066,867 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 292,066,867 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information: 

Date      Volume    Price (GBp)   Transaction Time   Transaction reference number  Exchange venue 
 
09/11/2026   224     201.50       08:15:30       00083755445TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   542     202.00       08:18:44       00083755572TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   1621     202.00       08:18:44       00083755571TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   2847     202.00       08:18:44       00083755570TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   545     202.00       08:18:44       00083755569TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   500     204.00       08:36:12       00083756178TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   4164     204.00       08:51:33       00083756559TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   3268     202.50       08:52:03       00083756592TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   4102     204.50       09:46:39       00083758138TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   4222     204.50       10:37:39       00083760074TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   4158     204.50       10:55:51       00083760670TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   4256     205.50       11:43:21       00083762427TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   194     205.50       13:04:40       00083764723TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   3466     205.50       13:14:08       00083765105TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   38      205.50       13:42:37       00083766238TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   3619     205.50       13:42:37       00083766239TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   4203     205.00       14:23:05       00083767759TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   2770     206.00       15:20:48       00083771294TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   1317     206.00       15:20:48       00083771293TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   4315     206.00       15:20:48       00083771295TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   5213     207.50       16:05:03       00083773575TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   9000     207.50       16:05:03       00083773574TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   721     207.50       16:05:03       00083773576TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   774     207.50       16:05:26       00083773608TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   120     207.50       16:05:26       00083773607TRLO0        XLON 
 
09/11/2026   3801     207.50       16:09:04       00083774004TRLO0        XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 449769 
EQS News ID:  2435598 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2435598&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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