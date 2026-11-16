Billed Units Increased 140%, Contracted Units Increased 43% Year-Over-Year

Revenue Increased 104% Sequentially as Second-Half Construction Activity Ramps

Operating Expenses Declined 19% from the Second Quarter

Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Most earnings releases open with the same ritual: revenue, net income or loss and a carefully worded sentence about "investing for growth."

This one does not.

Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit," the "Company," "we," or "our") designs, builds, owns or manages, and operates property-wide broadband and managed WiFi networks for multifamily, student, and senior living communities. Property owners pay us a wholesale fee. They charge residents a retail rate and keep the spread. Residents get reliable internet from the day they move in. We get multi-year contracts that, once activated, become high-margin recurring revenue.

That is the entire model. The only questions that matter are whether more contracts are being signed, more networks are being turned on, and more recurring dollars are showing up.

The third quarter demonstrated the answer to all of those questions is a clear and compelling "yes."

Elauwit delivered significant year-over-year and sequential growth across key the financial and operating metrics that actually drive the business:

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) increased 66 percent year-over-year to $539,000 from $325,000. This is the primary KPI toward value creation.

increased 66 percent year-over-year to $539,000 from $325,000. This is the primary KPI toward value creation. Billed units increased 140% year-over-year and 12% sequentially to 25,746. These are units fully generating the MRR under managed-services or Network-as-a-Service contracts.

increased 140% year-over-year and 12% sequentially to 25,746. These are units fully generating the MRR under managed-services or Network-as-a-Service contracts. Activated units increased 74% year-over-year and 9% sequentially to 29,452. These are units that are turned on, although not all are fully billing as clients onboard.

increased 74% year-over-year and 9% sequentially to 29,452. These are units that are turned on, although not all are fully billing as clients onboard. Contracted units increased 43% year-over-year and 10% sequentially to 46,955. This is the KPI that ultimately drives the growth in MRR. Management's stated goal is to exceed 50,000 before year-end; we are inside the range with a full quarter still to report.

increased 43% year-over-year and 10% sequentially to 46,955. This is the KPI that ultimately drives the growth in MRR. Management's stated goal is to exceed 50,000 before year-end; we are inside the range with a full quarter still to report. Total recurring service revenue was $1.5 million for the quarter, up 86% from $0.8 million in the year-ago quarter. For the nine months, recurring revenue was $3.9 million versus $1.9 million - a 101 percent increase.

service revenue was $1.5 million for the quarter, up 86% from $0.8 million in the year-ago quarter. For the nine months, recurring revenue was $3.9 million versus $1.9 million - a 101 percent increase. Total revenue increased 17% year-over-year and 104% sequentially to $5.6 million. Network design and installation was $4.1 million (construction revenue); internet network services and related (recurring revenue) was $1.5 million.

increased 17% year-over-year and 104% sequentially to $5.6 million. Network design and installation was $4.1 million (construction revenue); internet network services and related (recurring revenue) was $1.5 million. Construction revenue remains lumpy, consistent with our expectations and history. The Q3 construction number was consistent with the prior-year quarter; the nine-month construction number was lower still due to the second quarter. That is the nature of project timing. What is not lumpy is the recurring base once a property is activated and billed. That base is growing faster than construction is fluctuating.

remains lumpy, consistent with our expectations and history. The Q3 construction number was consistent with the prior-year quarter; the nine-month construction number was lower still due to the second quarter. That is the nature of project timing. What is not lumpy is the recurring base once a property is activated and billed. That base is growing faster than construction is fluctuating. Deferred revenue was $9.0 million as of September 30 (current and non-current combined), up sharply from $3.6 million at the start of the year.

was $9.0 million as of September 30 (current and non-current combined), up sharply from $3.6 million at the start of the year. Backlog of new installations and long-lived recurring services revenue was $53.5 million at September 30, compared to $30.3 million a year ago, including $16.0 million of network design and installation and $37.5 million of internet network services. Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, backlog also includes remaining service fees under signed agreements for which service has not yet commenced and customer prepayments of service fees not yet earned; prior period amounts have not been recast.

of new installations and long-lived recurring services revenue was $53.5 million at September 30, compared to $30.3 million a year ago, including $16.0 million of network design and installation and $37.5 million of internet network services. Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, backlog also includes remaining service fees under signed agreements for which service has not yet commenced and customer prepayments of service fees not yet earned; prior period amounts have not been recast. Cost reductions: $1.8 million of the approximately $1.9 million in annualized SG&A reductions announced in Q2 has been implemented, reducing quarterly operating expenses by approximately $0.3 million beginning in Q3, with fuller realization expected in Q4. An additional ~$1.0 million of savings has been identified, including two AI-enabled operating platforms.

$1.8 million of the approximately $1.9 million in annualized SG&A reductions announced in Q2 has been implemented, reducing quarterly operating expenses by approximately $0.3 million beginning in Q3, with fuller realization expected in Q4. An additional ~$1.0 million of savings has been identified, including two AI-enabled operating platforms. Cash and cash equivalents: $2.7 million at September 30, more than double the $1.2 million at June 30.

Why This Matters

Internet has become a utility. Unlike electricity or water, most multifamily owners still do not control it. Residents pay $60-$80 a month to a retail ISP, the property owner gets nothing, and the property has no leverage on quality or uptime. When an owner switches to a bulk or managed model, they typically pay a wholesale rate in the mid-twenties to mid-forties per unit and can charge residents a technology fee or include it in rent at a number that still beats retail. The difference flows to NOI. At a 5-6% cap rate, even $25-40 of net monthly NOI per unit adds real value to the asset.

"Elauwit sits on the wholesale side of that equation. Our contracts are five to eight years, sometimes longer, and renewal rates typically have been astounding," explained Founder and Executive Chairman Dan McDonough. "Once a property is billed, the revenue is contractual, high-margin, and sticky. The $1.5 million of recurring revenue from 26,000 billing units gives us the first clear look at what a larger billed base looks like. With deferred revenue of $9.0 million, meaningful construction activity underway heading into the fourth quarter and 2027, and more than 20,000 already contracted units still converting to billing, we have clear line of sight for continued MRR growth ahead."

"We are also seeing our land-and-expand strategy take hold with large portfolio owners. In October, Avenue Living, which operates apartment communities across 20 U.S. states, selected Elauwit for its first three communities, and the two REIT owners we added in July together hold hundreds of communities across multiple states. Each of these relationships gives us a path to add further portfolio properties over time, growing the installed base and recurring revenue that underpin the value of our business."

The Balance Sheet and the Path

"We ended the quarter with $2.7 million in cash, a working-capital deficit driven largely by the deferred-revenue liability and inventory build, and an accumulated deficit. We continue to use related-party facilities for certain network financing and working capital. Operating losses remain. That is the reality of a company that is still converting a growing contracted base into activated and billed units while carrying public-company costs," McDonough explained. "It is also the reality of a company whose leading indicator - contracted units - is still rising, whose billed units have more than doubled year-over-year, and whose recurring revenue has nearly doubled in the quarter and more than doubled on a nine-month basis. The construction timing that suppressed revenue in the first half is beginning to reverse. Deferred revenue is the clearest evidence that customers are funding the next wave of work."

Elauwit believes its installed base of connected units has an intrinsic value that is not fully captured by traditional valuation approaches based on discounted cash flows or multiples of revenue or profit. Industry estimates often value a connected unit at approximately $1,200 per unit, suggesting that Elauwit's expectation of 50,000 units by year end would represent an installed base estimated at $60 million before considering the value of the recurring service revenue those units generate under long-lived, high retention contracts. Over time, the Company also sees the opportunity to increase revenue per unit by adding new products and services over its installed networks. These figures are illustrative estimates based on management's assumptions and are not intended to represent a valuation of the Company or its assets.

With almost 47,000 units under contract but just under 26,000 billing as of quarter end, Elauwit's maintains high visibility into the continued growth of its recurring revenue base continues to build as these units come online. The Company currently generates over $600,000 in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) across approximately 27,500 units as of early November. At the Company's goal of 50,000 units fully activated and billing, the same blended rate would represent nearly $1.2 million in MRR per month, before any contribution from additional products and services or the underlying construction contracts for installation. With most of those 50,000 units already contracted, we believe that MRR target is simply a matter of time to construct, activate and convert to billing the units we have secured to date.

Key Financial and Operating Highlights (unaudited)



September 30, 2026 June 30,

2026 September 30, 2025 QoQ

Change YoY

Change Revenues (in $ millions) $5.6 $2.7 $4.8 104% 17% Recurring Service Revenues (in $ millions) $1.5 $1.3 $0.8 11% 86% Contracted Units: waiting to be built or in the process of installation along with units we currently serve 46,955 42,687 32,826 10% 43% Activated Units: fully installed and on, but may not be fully billing yet due to onboarding 29,452 27,134 16,964 9% 74% Billed Units: fully generating revenue under our managed services or NaaS contracts 25,746 22,967 10,710 12% 140%

In July 2026, the Company announced awards for 14 additional multi-family communities totaling more than 4,100 units in Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia with two industry-leading multifamily real estate investment trusts (REITs) that own hundreds of thousands of units across multiple states and the District of Columbia.

In October 2026, the Company announced its first awards with Avenue Living, one of North America's largest private real estate owner-operators with more than 21,500 units, for managed WiFi at three communities totaling 530 units in Ohio, Iowa and Kentucky, with activation targeted for December 2026.

Conference Call

Elauwit's management will host a live webcast conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide business updates on the Company's strategic plans. To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Elauwit's investor relations website at http://investors.elauwit.com/. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1-412-345-1653.

A webcast replay of the call will be available following the call on Elauwit's investor relations website.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q")

Elauwit's Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2026 will be available when filed at https://investors.elauwit.com. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in that Form 10-Q.

About Elauwit

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.



With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

For more information, visit www.elauwit.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to net loss, which is a U.S. GAAP measure, Elauwit presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, reflecting non-GAAP adjustments, provides important supplemental information to investors and other users of its financial statements in evaluating the operating results of the Company. In particular, by excluding expenses that are not directly related to its operating performance, Elauwit is able to present a view of its underlying business that the management team uses to analyze its historical performance and plan for its future performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Board of Directors to assess the Company's financial and operating performance. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for net loss determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Key Performance Indicators

Elauwit uses the following key performance metrics to analyze and measure the Company's financial performance and results of operations: recurring service revenue, contracted units, activated units, billed units and backlog. The Company's recurring service revenue, contracted units, activated units, billed units and backlog are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Elauwit defines recurring service revenue as the monthly recurring service revenue initiated by network activation under our long-term service agreements. Management believes that the Company's ability to retain and expand revenue from existing customers is an indicator of the long-term value of its customer relationships and potential future business opportunities.

Elauwit defines contracted units as the total number of individual units waiting to be built or in the process of being installed across the properties using its networks along with the individual units it currently serves. Management believes this metric is useful to investors because it illustrates the total number of units the Company will serve once the construction process is complete.

Elauwit defines activated units as the total number of individual units that are fully installed and on, but not yet collecting revenue due to the onboarding process, across the properties using its networks. Management believes this metric is useful for investors because it illustrates the total number of individual units the Company will collect revenue on once the onboarding process is complete, and can be tracked over time to show the reach of its networks.

Elauwit defines billed units as the total number of individual units that it is currently collecting revenue on across the properties using its networks. Management believes this metric is useful to investors because it illustrates the total number of individual units the Company collects revenue on and can be tracked over time to show the reach of its networks. Management believes it is more useful to compare total billed units as opposed to total customers or total subscribers because the Company's revenue is more closely tied to the number of units it serves than the total number of customers or subscribers.

Backlog is defined as the aggregate amount of a contract price allocated to remaining performance obligations. Total backlog can include network design and installation performance obligations and internet network services and hardware and internet services performance obligations. Management believes tracking backlog is useful to investors because it illustrates the remaining performance obligations under our contracts and the revenue we expect to recognize in the future. Beginning with the third quarter of 2026, backlog also includes the remaining service fees under signed agreements for which service has not yet commenced and customer prepayments of service fees received but not yet earned. Prior period amounts have not been recast.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's future financial results, the Company's growth strategies and pipeline, and its performance as a public company. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to improve its financial performance and achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

ELAUWIT CONNECTION, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

(As Revised)

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,689

$ 6,154

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

2,520



2,710

Inventories

2,878



1,004

Network financing receivable, current

221



172

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

386



604

Net investment in lease, current

90



33

Total current assets

8,784



10,677

Property and equipment, net

67



-

Network financing receivable, net of current

1,107



958

Lease right-of-use assets, net

387



28

Net investment in lease

509



614

Other non-current assets

226



185

TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,080

$ 12,462

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Current Liabilities







Deferred revenue

8,055



3,114

Accounts payable

1,807



1,813

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

510



495

Operating lease liabilities, current

58



29

Related party debt, current

1,044



804

Note payable, current

205



196

Total current liabilities

11,679



6,451









Operating lease liabilities, net of current

350



-

Related party debt, net of current

1,185



506

Note payable, net of current

332



490

Deferred revenue, net of current

946



444

TOTAL LIABILITIES

14,492



7,891









Commitments and contingencies (see Note 13)















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

-



-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 14,900,000 shares authorized; 6,619,796 and 6,619,796 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

-



-

Additional Paid-in Capital

19,194



19,009

Accumulated deficit

(22,606 )

(14,438 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(3,412 )

4,571

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 11,080

$ 12,462



Amounts as of December 31, 2025 are presented as revised, as described in Note 2 to the unaudited condensed financial statements in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

ELAUWIT CONNECTION, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,





2026



2025 (As Restated)



2026



2025 (As Restated)

























Revenues























Revenues $ 5,595

$ 4,777

$ 12,728

$ 15,548

Cost of revenue















Cost of revenue

5,115



3,360



11,368



12,067

Gross profit

480



1,417



1,360



3,481

Operating expenses















General and administrative

2,880



1,734



9,114



4,843

Sales and marketing

51



36



344



100

Total operating expenses

2,931



1,770



9,458



4,943

Operating loss

(2,451 )

(353 )

(8,098 )

(1,462 ) Other income (expense), net















Change in fair value of SAFE liability

-



(176 )

-



(176 ) Interest income (expense), net

(131 )

(109 )

(82 )

(295 ) Other income, net

1



-



16



-

Total other income (expense), net

(130 )

(285 )

(66 )

(471 ) Loss from operations before income taxes

(2,581 )

(638 )

(8,164 )

(1,933 ) Income tax expense

-



1



4



5

Net loss $ (2,581 ) $ (639 ) $ (8,168 ) $ (1,938 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

6,619,796



5,000,000



6,619,796



5,000,000



Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 are presented as restated, as previously disclosed in the Company's Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-Q/A for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025.

ELAUWIT CONNECTION, INC.

Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)





For the three months ended



For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



For the nine months ended





September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025 (As Restated)



September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025 (As Restated)

Net Loss $ (2,581 ) $ (639 ) $ (8,168 ) $ (1,938 ) Addback:















Income tax expense

-



1



4



5

Interest (income) expense, net

131



109



82



295

Depreciation and amortization

3



-



3



-

EBITDA $ (2,447 ) $ (529 ) $ (8,079 ) $ (1,638 ) Addback:















Change in fair value of SAFE liability

-



176



-



176

Stock based compensation expense

65



-



185



-

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (2,382 ) $ (353 ) $ (7,894 ) $ (1,462 )

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324088