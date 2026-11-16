BenQ Corporation: BenQ iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max Honored with Red Dot Design Award 2026

BenQ iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max Honored with Red Dot Design Award 2026

Recognition highlights innovative approach to workspace lighting design

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, a global leader in display and lighting technology, and creator of the monitor light bar category, today announced the iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max received the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2026, recognizing their thoughtful approach to workspace lighting design.

"As modern workspaces evolve, lighting solutions need to change with them, bringing together purposeful design, thoughtful engineering and comfort," said JC Pan, Head of the Digital Lifestyle Products Business Unit at BenQ. "The recognition from Red Dot reinforces our design decisions and commitment to a human-centric approach to workspace lighting."

iScreenBar

Inspired by Dieter Rams' philosophy of "Less, but Better," BenQ created iScreenBar, the industry's first monitor light bar purpose-built for iMac, to seamlessly integrate with the desktop's iconic design language, delivering comfortable desk lighting while preserving the aesthetic iMac users value.

Every design decision, from its minimalist silhouette to its discreet magnetic mounting system, was carefully considered to allow the monitor light bar to quietly disappear into the workspace. A concealed hinge reduces visual clutter, while a precisely engineered opening accommodates the iMac's rear microphone. These details reflect BenQ's commitment to simplicity that preserves both appearance and function.

ScreenBar Max

The ScreenBar Max is the industry's first dual monitor desk lamp. BenQ rethought the lighting architecture and industrial design around the way people work across two displays - not by simply creating a longer light bar. The result is broader, more even illumination for a new era of dual-monitor productivity.

Rather than becoming the visual focus of the desk, ScreenBar Max quietly complements the workspace through architectural simplicity, minimal visual aesthetics and thoughtful engineering.

The awards recognize BenQ's ongoing pursuit of thoughtful design-where every detail is intentional, every form has a purpose, and every product is created to enrich the workspace experience.

Visit BenQ.com to explore the full ScreenBar lineup.

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