HONG KONG, Nov 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On November 12, Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 2517.HK) issued a voluntary announcement to disclose its latest business developments for the third quarter of 2026. According to the announcement, as of September 30, 2026, the Company recorded revenue of approximately RMB1,900 million to RMB2,000 million, and a core operating profit of approximately RMB30 million to RMB40 million.Beyond the 10,000-Store Milestone, Focus Shifts Toward Quality Enhancement; Membership and Own Online Channels Grow SimultaneouslyWith the 10,000-store milestone reached, the Company's operational focus is shifting from store network expansion to quality enhancement of existing outlets. In the third quarter of 2026, the net increase of stores in township-level markets was 916, accounting for approximately 66% of the total net increase based on the announcement's data, with lower-tier markets remaining the primary driver of store network growth.The scale of membership and the GMV of own online mall channels expanded simultaneously, with registered members increasing by 54.9% year-on-year and GMV of own online mall channels growing by over 50% year-on-year. Against the backdrop of slowing traffic dividends on third-party platforms, the accelerated growth of own channels demonstrates that the Company's private domain operation capabilities and omnichannel fulfillment system are generating endogenous momentum. On revenue, despite the high base created by platform traffic dividends in the same period last year, revenue remained broadly stable, while the store network's demand-capture capacity and repeat-purchase base remain solid.Industry Logic Shifts: Large-Store Model Becomes Core Vehicle for Quality EnhancementAt the industry level, the "dining at home" market still has growth potential. According to Frost & Sullivan, the compound annual growth rate of home meal products is projected to reach 20.7% from 2022 to 2027, with the market size expected to exceed RMB940 billion by 2027. Meanwhile, the development logic of the dining industry has shifted from scale expansion to refined operations. In an increasingly saturated market, what is being tested is not only the speed of store openings but also the profitability of the single-store model, product competitiveness, and long-term operational capabilities. The large-store format upgrades Guoquan has promoted in recent years reflect its effort to enhance individual stores' capacity to capture demand. In the first half of this year, the Company completed large-store format upgrades at 684 stores, expanding product categories, adjusting store layouts, and increasing ready-to-eat offerings to cover more home dining needs; during the same period, revenue from sales of products to existing stores increased by 7.4% year-on-year.Large stores are no longer just product sales terminals; they also undertake functions such as product display, membership operations, community interaction, and real-time fulfillment, enhancing the store's ability to cover the demands of surrounding households.Diversified Formats Extend Home-Dining Scenarios; First Hong Kong Store Explores Regional MarketsGuoquan summarizes its product direction as "One Home, Three Tables and Five Meals." In practice, it is gradually expanding from hotpot and barbecue to breakfast bakery products, Chinese light meals, Western food, baked and fried products, and beverages. In innovative businesses, 96 Guoquan camping outlets were put into operation in the first half of the year; Guoquan's stir-fry business is exploring a freshly prepared dining model using standardized ingredients and smart equipment. From community food retail to outdoor dining and convenient Chinese meals, Guoquan is gradually enriching its offline business formats, creating more application scenarios for existing products, supply chains, and brand resources.While continuing to advance store upgrades and explore diversified formats in the Chinese mainland market, Guoquan has also begun to expand into new regional markets. In August 2026, Guoquan's first store in Hong Kong, China, opened in Wan Chai. According to public information, the store introduced in-store dining elements in addition to home food retail, further enriching the brand experience. Guoquan has also established a regional headquarters in Hong Kong, China, to accumulate experience for subsequent business expansion.Demand-Production Integration Supports Lower-Tier Market Penetration; County-Level Ecosystem Collaboration DeepensSupporting the store network's continued penetration into lower-tier markets is Guoquan's demand-production integration foundation. Upstream, the Company relies on 7 self-operated food ingredient production bases and nearly 300 suppliers to practice the "one-product-one-factory" strategy; midstream, it leverages 21 digitalized warehousing and logistics centers to support product circulation. On the online front, Guoquan continues to expand brand exposure through content platforms such as Douyin, with both the Douyin GMV of stores and the omnichannel GMV of Guoquan Farm achieving significant growth. A new pathway-where content generates demand and the 10,000-store network fulfills orders-is taking shape.In terms of county-level expansion, Guoquan recently stated at a lower-tier market matchmaking event in Jiangyin that it will prioritize mature communities in county towns, core commercial districts in townships, and commercial spaces suitable for renovation. The Company will be responsible for products, warehousing and distribution, and operating systems, while local partners will handle site selection and community services.Looking forward, the Company will remain committed to the all-scenario dining concept of "One Home, Three Tables and Five Meals," further explore demand across home consumption scenarios, continue to research, develop, and iterate a diversified portfolio of set meals and product combinations, steadily advance store upgrades and refined operations, strengthen the membership ecosystem, and continuously enhance store operating efficiency and market competitiveness. The Company will also continue to develop various innovative businesses to strengthen its diversified growth engines.Source: Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.