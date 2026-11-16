Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Tiernan Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNGD) ("Tiernan" or the "Company") announces that environmental baseline field campaigns at its 100%-owned Volcan Gold Project ("Project") in Chile's Maricunga Gold Belt are now in progress, together with field hydrogeology and water-quality monitoring work. Following a planning phase, the Project is now moving into hands-on field execution to support the Project's Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA").

Highlights

Working in the field: Environmental baseline campaigns are running at site under Gestion Ambiental Consultores ("GAC"), the Company's strategic EIA partner, representing a tangible step from planning to execution on the Project's permitting path.

Environmental baseline campaigns are running at site under Gestion Ambiental Consultores ("GAC"), the Company's strategic EIA partner, representing a tangible step from planning to execution on the Project's permitting path. Water evidence for the EIA: The field hydrogeology and water-quality monitoring program is designed to improve the understanding of the basin, provide monitoring coverage and generate the hydrogeological information needed for groundwater modeling and the Project's EIA.

The field hydrogeology and water-quality monitoring program is designed to improve the understanding of the basin, provide monitoring coverage and generate the hydrogeological information needed for groundwater modeling and the Project's EIA. Seasonal sequencing: Flora and fauna components in the Project area follow seasonal site-access conditions and are being sequenced within the spring field window.

Flora and fauna components in the Project area follow seasonal site-access conditions and are being sequenced within the spring field window. Air-quality and meteorological assessment: Three air-quality and meteorological stations have operated continuously at site since February 2026, building an established baseline record.

Three air-quality and meteorological stations have operated continuously at site since February 2026, building an established baseline record. Base case unchanged: Volcan's EIA water base case continues to consider continental groundwater from the Company's own wells. Desalinated water evaluation remains a separate, non-binding alternative which the Company continues to progress.

Volcan's EIA water base case continues to consider continental groundwater from the Company's own wells. Desalinated water evaluation remains a separate, non-binding alternative which the Company continues to progress. Project Timeline: Project continues to develop its activities towards completing the PFS in H1 2027 and EIA submission for H2 2027

"Volcan is moving from planning into field execution, a meaningful step in advancing the Project," said Fausto Di Trapani, President and Chief Executive Officer "The field campaigns are where we build the environmental and water evidence Volcan needs for its EIA and the next development decisions. It is practical, disciplined progress on the work that advances and derisks a project."

Current activities

Seasonal characterization across the agreed baseline scopes and the development of the hydrogeological model are intended to demonstrate that an aquifer can sustain the Project without affecting third-party rights. The datasets are intended to inform the EIA the Company is preparing and the development decisions that follow the Pre-Feasibility Study.

The Company's air-quality and meteorological monitoring stations, installed at site in February 2026, have operated continuously since installation. Baseline teams are active across confirmed scopes, including archaeology and the social and human environment, flora and fauna work within the Project area. Nevado Tres Cruces National Park remains subject to seasonal site access and is being sequenced within the spring window, consistent with the Project's disclosed scheduling approach. Field hydrogeology and water-quality monitoring, the program designed to improve the Project's monitoring coverage, is advancing at site. The first consolidated spring field dataset is the program's next technical milestone expected to inform the hydrogeological model and the Company's EIA forward work plan.

On behalf of Tiernan Gold Corp.

Fausto Di Trapani, CEO and Director

About Tiernan Gold Corp.

Tiernan Gold Corp. is focused on the disciplined de-risking of the Volcan Gold Project strategically located in the Atacama Region of Chile, on the Maricunga gold belt, a jurisdiction that has a long-established history of mining with a number of operating mines, new mines under construction and major projects being developed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects", "is expected", "continues", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "intends", "targets", "aims", "seeks", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing, scope, design and results metallurgical testwork, engineering studies, MRE, recovery modelling, process design, PFS workstreams and permitting processes in connection with advancement of the Project and the completion and publication of the PFS; the anticipated update of the MRE; the scope, timing and results of the Phase 2 metallurgical testwork; the expected mobilization of field campaigns and timing related thereto; the timing and preparation of permitting and submissions to the SEIA and related permitting matters; that required permits, authorizations and approvals will be obtained on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; stakeholder engagement and consultation and the use of the Company's cash on hand.

Forward-looking statements are based on several material expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including but not limited to: the potential of the Project and the Company's plans regarding the anticipated exploration and advancement of the Project; the ability of exploration and technical activities (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, metallurgical response and potential process design parameters; that results from the composites and samples tested to date are reasonably representative of the deposit; estimates of reserves and resources; anticipated costs, future mining and production rates, capital and operating costs and other economics associated with the Project; expectations concerning future metals prices and the demand, stability and market outlook for metals, exchange rates, interest rates, tax laws and applicable royalty rates (if any); capital efficiencies; the legislative and regulatory environment of Chile; expectations regarding the availability of debt financing and the Company's ability to access capital on satisfactory terms; that the Company's cash will be sufficient to fund its planned activities; the Company's current and future financial condition; anticipated timing, sufficiency and results of capital expenditures; the potential for future metals production; and any other statements other than statements of historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Phase 1 diagnostic leach results may not be representative of results obtained from Phase 2 testwork or commercial-scale processing and should not be interpreted as projected heap leach or process recoveries, the risk that the PFS, the updated Mineral Resource estimate, the metallurgical program, the BLEG campaign, field investigations or the EIA are delayed or not completed on the anticipated timelines or at all, the timing and outcome of the SEIA process, Indigenous consultation and community relations; changes in laws and regulations in Chile and the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated December 8, 2025 filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except and as to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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