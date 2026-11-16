Element 29: 1,489 m of Copper From Surface - Is Elida Peru's Next Big Porphyry?
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Element 29: 1,489 m of Copper From Surface - Is Elida Peru's Next Big Porphyry?
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|Element 29: 1,489 m of Copper From Surface - Is Elida Peru's Next Big Porphyry?
|Element 29: 1,489 m of Copper From Surface - Is Elida Peru's Next Big Porphyry?
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|26.10.
|Element 29 Resources Inc.: Element 29 Announces Grant Of Stock Options and Deferred Share Units
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQX: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock...
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|14.10.
|Element 29 Resources Inc: Element 29 mobilizes third drill rig to Elida
|29.09.
|Element 29 Resources Inc: Element 29 holders elect Smallwood, Brack as directors
|28.09.
|Element 29 erweitert Vorstand und schließt Marketingvereinbarungen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC
|1,190
|-1,65 %