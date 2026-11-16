Panasonic Connect Europe: PANASONIC HIGHLIGHTS TACTICAL EDGE RESILIENCE AT NATO EDGE 26

PANASONIC HIGHLIGHTS TACTICAL EDGE RESILIENCE AT NATO EDGE 26

TOUGHBOOK defence solutions deliver operational continuity from frontline deployments to command centres, giving users an advantage in the field.

WIESBADEN, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will demonstrate how its secure, integrated, and adaptable rugged computing solutions help NATO forces maintain operational continuity at NATO Edge 261, in Turkey from 17th-19th November. As defence operations become increasingly digital, personnel need access to critical applications and data, including in air-gapped environments or when connectivity is disrupted.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK combines military-grade rugged mobility, edge computing and mission-critical security to support a range of mission profiles and tactical operations - on the frontline and in command-and-control centres.

In disconnected edge environments, TOUGHBOOK devices paired with Red Hat Device Edge provide a pre-tested platform for autonomous operations and real-time data processing. Combining rugged hardware with built-in security and flexible Linux-based computing, the solution supports mobile command and control, tactical communications, drone control and real-time intelligence gathering.

At Booth B57, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will exhibit:

Its full range of AI-enabled, rugged TOUGHBOOK devices 2 , including the 40mk3, 56, and the brand new G3 and 34 devices.

, including the 40mk3, 56, and the brand new G3 and 34 devices. Robust vehicle docking solutions from Gamber Johnson/Precision Mountain Technologies.

An Instant Secure Erase function, which deletes all stored data in an emergency, activated by pressing dedicated keys in a certain combination.

Lind Power adapters, IP65-rated military-grade connectors 3 and shock-proof mounts for integration into wheeled and tracked military vehicles.

and shock-proof mounts for integration into wheeled and tracked military vehicles. Upcoming features that minimise electromagnetic emissions from devices to support NATO SDIP-27 and SDIP-28 requirements.4

Enhancing Data and Device Security

Panasonic adapts commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) platforms to meet mission-specific requirements through hardware configuration, integration services and lifecycle support. Depending on the platform and project requirements, options can include removing selected peripherals and integrating NATO-approved encrypted SSDs from Viasat. This helps customers address operational and security needs.

Beyond simply securing hardware during manufacturing, TOUGHBOOK Guard adds firmware-based protection directly into the BIOS. This helps to secure endpoints before and during deployment rather than relying solely on software controls.

On 19th November at 10:00, Charlotte Langridge, Business Manager, Defence at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK, will present the 'From Cloud to Combat Edge - Supporting NATO's Digital Backbone' session in the Innovation Theatre.

For more information, click here: https://www.natoedge.nato.int/event/14e84c3e-cf67-42ff-8bb2-07d6e2c96f33/home

1 References to NATO relate solely to Panasonic's participation in NATO Edge 26. Such references do not imply endorsement, approval or certification by NATO.

2 Military-grade TOUGHBOOK devices are independently tested by a third-party lab to MIL-STD-810H standards for resistance to operational hazards including drops, vibration and extreme temperatures.

3 IP65-rated against dust and water ingress.

4 Planned features are subject to change. Pricing and availability vary by country and region.

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