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Montag, 16.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GBC-Kursziel 2,00 CAD bis Juni 2027, Kurs 0,67 CAD: Verdreifachung drin?
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Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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Kurs
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FE

WKN: A40HL1 | ISIN: AE000A40HL14 | Ticker: 0LA
Frankfurt
16.11.26 | 08:06
0,575 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FALCON ENERGY MATERIALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FALCON ENERGY MATERIALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FALCON ENERGY MATERIALS
FALCON ENERGY MATERIALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FALCON ENERGY MATERIALS PLC0,5750,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.