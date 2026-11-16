Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the Echo Property (the "Property"), comprising eight mineral claims in British Columbia, located approximately 10km from Cowichan Lake, on Vancouver Island. Two of the mineral claims, covering an aggregate of 85 hectares, have been granted, while the remaining six mineral claims, covering an additional 362 hectares, are currently under application.

The Property is historically noted as a gold prospect, with most past work focused on or around a showing of approximately 19m width at the side of a logging road (pictured below in Photograph 1).

Highlights from previous work (contained in the Minfile database and otherwise available on-line) include:

The showing, exposed at the side of a logging road, was first discovered in 1957 and has been intermittently explored since, including prospecting, bulk sampling and diamond drilling.

Historical work includes the following (not verified by the Company): Surface sampling at the showing of approximately 2.738 oz/ton (about 95 g/t) gold over 4.6 metres, and 15 oz/ton (about 514 g/t) over 1.0 metre (see Ministry of Mines Memorandum - PF006199). Historical bulk sampling from the showing averaging 1.57 oz/ton (about 54 g/t) gold, 0.43 oz/ton silver and 1.414% copper (see Island Exploration Summary Document - PF830097). Random rock-chip sampling by Orbex in 1985-86 of a 2m wide by 2.5m high area of the showing provided results including: 0.35 to 218.6 g/t gold, 0.52 to 3.15% copper and 5.0 to 42.5 g/t silver (see Assessment Report 14996). The only historical drill hole starting in the showing/shear zone to 8.2m depth, but experienced poor core recovery; assays of the recovered cuttings were reported at 1.489 oz/t gold (see Island Exploration Summary Document - PF830097).

Four diamond drill holes (1993, Consolidated Ramrod Gold Corp.), started in each case off the showing to test for a larger mineralized zone, returned poor results. The Company's review suggests the orientation and depth of these holes may not have adequately tested the zone, and the extent of mineralization remains unknown (see Diagram 1 below).

More recently, Justin Devault, VP Exploration and a director for Sasquatch, took a 19m continuous channel sample, in five separate lengths of 3.8m each across the length of the showing (indicted in Photograph 1 below), and results averaged 49.61 g/t gold and further detailed in Table 1 below:

Sample ID From - To (m) Sample Type Au g/t 002363 0 - 3.8m 3.8m channel 15.05 002364 3.8 - 7.6m 3.8m channel 23.8 002365 7.6 - 11.4m 3.8m channel 100.0 002366 11.4 - 15.2m 3.8m channel 32.9 009047 15.2 - 19m 3.8m channel 51.3

Table 1. 2026 Echo Showing Channel Sampling Results

Five samples totaling. 19m wide was taken by using a chalk line to mark a 19m wide straight line midway up the zone. Five consecutive chip channel samples were taken with a chisel and rock hammer. All rock material was collected on a tarp and bagged every 3.8m, with five sample bags with Sample ID numbers reflected in Table 1. Note that the true widths of the mineralization are unknown. A duplicate sample was also taken in each case. All bags were sealed, labeled and transported to 3910 Drinkwater Road, Duncan BC. The samples were stored in a locked seacan for the night and packaged, sealed and delivered to Ace Courier. Ace Courier delivered the samples to ALS Canada Ltd in North Vancouver. All five bags/samples were analyzed at ALS using the method Au-AA25. Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish.





Photograph 1. Echo Showing and Channel Sampling

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Diagram 1. Echo Historical Drill Hole Locations

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Sasquatch CEO Peter Smith commented, "Given the rather striking results from Justin's recent channel sample, the close proximity of this prospect to Blue Grouse (one of the reclamation prospects in our project pipeline) and having looked at the rather cursory drilling done historically to try and extend the zone, we see this as a splendid addition of value for the Company. The showing appears to contain significant grades for gold, over significant distances and all right at surface, off a logging road only minutes from paved road access to the Cowichan Valley. Very limited past drilling failed to extend the showing, but these holes which started well off the showing could very easily have missed the extension, and even if the high-grade zone is more discrete than we hope, there could still be significant mineralization contained in a smaller area which fits nicely into our small-scale, low capital cost and low environmental impact approach. The one hole started right at the showing indicated gold mineralization from sampling of the cuttings, and Justin's recent channel sample seems to indicate great grades across the surface of the showing for at least 19m. A great starting point for us, and just as we've done with Mount Sicker, Copper Road, Blue Grouse, Santana, Slesse and the Alberni Claims, we'll employ the most efficient means available to grow the value here."

Sasquatch acquired the Property under an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated as of November 5, 2026 with Justin Deveault, Andrew Clarke and Rory Munroe (the "Vendors"), pursuant to which Sasquatch issued an aggregate of 1,250,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") and granted an aggregate 2% NSR on the Property. The Shares were issued a price of $0.105 per Share, representing an aggregate purchase price of $131,250. The Shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring March 17, 2027.

Justin Deveault is a director of the Company, and accordingly the Agreement and the transaction represented thereby is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. In considering and unanimously approving the Agreement and the transaction (with Mr. Deveault abstaining), there were no materially contrary views, abstentions (except as required by corporate law) or disagreements by any director of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to executing the Agreement, which is reasonable given the Mi 61-101 exemptions noted above.

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 2,375,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each option vests immediately and is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.135 for ten years.

Directors and officers of the Company received stock options, which is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. In considering and unanimously approving the transaction, there were no materially contrary views, abstentions (except for any abstentions required by corporate law) or material disagreements by any director of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before issuing the options, which is reasonable given the MI 61-101 exemptions noted above.

Qualified Person

Darcy Vis B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 who is independent to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information included in this news release. Mr. Vis has verified the information disclosed by reviewing all available data on which such information is based. There were no limits on the verification process.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on reclamation of waste rock, both at legacy mine sites and in areas where logging roads have encountered and been constructed with significant volumes of mineralized material. In many cases, waste rock at such sites is easily accessible, occurs in significant volumes, and can contain potentially economic grades of copper, gold, silver and other valuable minerals. Removing the high-sulphide material from the waste at these sites (which includes both valuable minerals but also potentially harmful elements such as sulphur, lead and arsenic) can often be effectively done through a relatively simple ore-sorting process, and the high-sulphide material can be removed from the site and sold to an existing end processor. This process can allow the Company to address environmental and other hazards while adding critical minerals and other valuable elements to the supply chain, all while minimizing the need to add new mines and/or mining infrastructure. To this end, the Company has acquired and is assessing a number of project areas that have waste rock potential, including: the Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia; the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan; the Echo Property, located approximately 10km from Cowichan Lake, on Vancouver Island; the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia; the Alberni Claim Group (about 90km from Mount Sicker); and the Slesse Property near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at psmith@sasquatchresources.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties, the proposed work programs on its mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

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