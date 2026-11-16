Blykalla, a global leader in advanced nuclear power, and Urenco, a world leader in uranium enrichment, today announced the signing of a supply agreement for the enrichment of High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) to fuel Blykalla's Swedish Advanced Lead Reactor (SEALER). The agreement is the world's first HALEU enrichment contract for a commercial lead-cooled reactor, marking a milestone for lead-cooled nuclear technology.

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Blykalla's Arnaud Bucci and Urenco's Laurent Odeh sign the world's first HALEU agreement for a lead-cooled commercial reactor

Under the agreement, Urenco will provide enrichment services for Blykalla's first SEALER in the United States, with Blykalla supplying the uranium feed. The fuel will be enriched at Urenco's HALEU facility in Capenhurst, United Kingdom, which is set to be one of the first commercial HALEU production facilities in the West.

"Securing enrichment capacity early puts us in a strong position to deliver on time and on budget," said Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla. "With Urenco, we are building the fuel supply chain for our first commercial reactor with an established and trusted partner. For our customers, this is one step closer to deployment."

"A reliable HALEU supply is becoming increasingly important on a global scale as advanced reactors progress through development towards deployment," said Laurent Odeh, Chief Commercial Officer of Urenco. "We are excited to be at the forefront of building that supply in the West, and pleased that Blykalla have placed their trust in our solution to the market a HALEU facility that is already under development, has a clear delivery timescale and with the volumes to meet market demand."

The agreement gives Blykalla a contractual framework for one of the most critical long-lead elements of its fuel supply chain. Blykalla will continue to build that supply chain with established partners as it prepares to deploy clean, reliable baseload power for industry and data centers in the United States and Europe.

The SEALER's Lead-Cooling Technology

Blykalla's Swedish Advanced Lead Reactor (SEALER) is a next-generation lead-cooled advanced modular reactor with an output of 55 MWe. The SEALER uses Blykalla's proprietary and patented aluminum alloyed steel to withstand the corrosive nature of liquid lead, thereby enabling the commercialization of lead-cooled advanced nuclear power. Liquid lead operates at atmospheric pressure, binds radioactive iodine, and uses its buoyancy to remove residual heat without pumps, which supports the reactor's inherent safety.

The SEALER is small enough to be built in a factory and shipped by road, and its compact size allows it to be co-located with industrial facilities and AI data centers for power delivery precisely where it is needed.

About Urenco Group

Urenco is an international supplier of uranium enrichment services, fuel cycle products and related solutions with sustainability at the core of our business. Operating in a pivotal area of the nuclear fuel supply chain for over 50 years, we understand the importance of energy security and facilitate the reliable delivery of low carbon electricity generation for consumers around the world.?

With its head office in London, UK, Urenco's global presence ensures diversity and security of supply for customers through enrichment facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and the USA. Through our technology and the expertise of our people, the Urenco Group provides safe, cost effective and reliable services, operating within a framework of high environmental, social and governance standards, complementing international safeguards. Visit urenco.com

About Blykalla

Blykalla is a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, commercializing the next generation of clean, reliable energy through its lead-cooled reactor, the SEALER. Blykalla's work is built on an industry legacy of quality, safety, and excellence. By combining decades of specialized research with world-class partners, Blykalla is building the backbone of the global AI and industrial economy. For more information visit https://www.blykalla.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact



Alexandra Teorell

press@blykalla.com



US media

blykalla@icrinc.com