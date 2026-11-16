GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Holdings Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results with Revenue up 77% YoY and Net Income Reaches $10.1 Million

Third quarter net income of $10.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share driven by gains on digital assets and improvements in operating profitability

Second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA drives year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million, an improvement of nearly $6.8 million year-over-year

Company enters seasonally strong fourth quarter with continued commercial momentum, expanding growth opportunities, and expected contributions from FanEngine acquisition and broader IP strategy

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare stated, "Momentum continues to build across GameSquare as the improvements we have made to our operating model translate into stronger underlying profitability. We believe we have turned an important corner in 2026, and we are well positioned to deliver sustained operating profitability as we further scale our platform, expand our capabilities and benefit from recent strategic investments."

Kenna continued, "Our commercial progress throughout the third quarter and into the fourth quarter reflects expanding brand relationships, new strategic partnerships, and growing opportunities across our creator, technology and media businesses. Highlights include our partnership with Azuki, the expansion of Hungryboy Hot Sauce into Walmart's online marketplace, and our strategic partnership with Chartis to enhance gaming and creator campaign measurement. We also introduced Hatchet's AI-powered creator intelligence platform, while FaZe Esports captured another major international championship. These developments demonstrate the breadth of our platform and our ability to create new opportunities across brands, creators and premium intellectual property."

"As we enter our seasonally strong fourth quarter, we are encouraged by several growth catalysts, including the recent closing and integration of the FanEngine acquisition and the rollout of our expanded IP strategy. While the timing of certain customer engagements and disruptions related to the conflict in the Middle East impacted third-quarter revenue, we believe the expected fourth-quarter contribution from FanEngine, together with continued momentum across our core businesses, positions us well to achieve our previously announced pro forma guidance. We continue to opportunistically monetize our ETH holdings, prioritizing cash and stablecoins to reduce volatility and enhance financial flexibility. With a stronger operating foundation and expanding growth opportunities, we are confident in our ability to build on this momentum and create long-term shareholder value," concluded Kenna.

Reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to September 30, 2025 (unaudited)

Revenue of $19.0 million, compared to $10.7 million

Gross profit of $9.0 million, compared to $5.0 million

Gross margin of 47.5%, compared to 46.7%

Net income from continuing operations of $10.1 million, compared to $5.9 million (see following bullet)

Net income for 2026 and 2025 third quarters included realized and change in unrealized gains on digital assets of $14.2 million and $8.1 million, respectively

Positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA was 3.1% of revenue, versus -5.6% of revenue

Reported results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to September 30, 2025 (unaudited)

Revenue of $52.0 million, compared to $26.0 million

Gross profit of $23.7 million, compared to $10.5 million

Net loss from continuing operations of $18.1 million, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million (see following bullet)

The $18.1 million net loss from continuing operations for the nine months of 2026 included an $8.2 million realized and change in unrealized loss on digital assets, $1.5 million change in fair value of contingent consideration, and $2.4 million of one-time transaction costs related to the TubeBuddy and FanEngine acquisitions and other non-operating costs, while the nine months of 2025 included an $8.1 million realized and change in unrealized gain on digital assets, and $2.4 million of one-time transaction costs related to the Click acquisition and other non-operating costs

Positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA was 0.9% of revenue, versus -24.4% of revenue last year

Pro forma* results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited)

Revenue of $53.3 million

Gross profit of $24.9 million

Gross margin of 46.7%

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, or 1.7% of pro forma revenue

* Pro forma financial results include TubeBuddy for the 2026 nine months. All financial information and pro formas are unaudited.

The financial information contained in this release reflects preliminary, unaudited results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. These preliminary results have been prepared by management and are subject to the completion of customary quarter-end accounting procedures and the completion of the review of the Company's interim financial statements by its independent registered public accounting firm. As a result, the financial information presented herein may change and the Company's actual results and financial condition as reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 may differ from the information presented in this release.

Reverse Stock Split

On August 24, 2026, GameSquare completed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of its common stock. All share and per-share amounts presented in this release have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, unless otherwise noted.

Stock Repurchases

For the first nine months of 2026, GameSquare repurchased 1,389,339 shares of its common stock for $5.0 million, representing an average price of approximately $3.60 per share. To date in the fourth quarter of 2026, GameSquare repurchased an additional 214,026 shares of its common stock for $0.6 million, representing an average price of approximately $2.78 per share.

As of November 13, 2026, GameSquare has repurchased approximately 1,603,365 shares of its common stock for nearly $5.6 million, representing an average price of approximately $3.49 per share since the Company's repurchase program started in October 2025. The Company has approximately $9.4 million remaining under its current authorization.

2026 Outlook

On a pro forma basis, which takes into account financial results of TubeBuddy for the full 2026 year and the Company's plans for the assets of FanEngine post-close, the Company is reiterating its previously announced annual financial guidance for fiscal year 2026. The Company's annual guidance for 2026 includes:

Revenue of $85 million to $90 million

Gross margin of 35% to 40%

Adjusted EBITDA of over $5 million

Adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes items such as transaction costs, impairments, and other one-time expenses, and therefore a reconciliation is not provided due to forward-looking uncertainty and unreasonable efforts.

Balance Sheet Highlights at September 30, 2026:

Ethereum ("ETH") Assets 1 : The Company held 9,711.30 ETH

: The Company held 9,711.30 ETH Cash and cash equivalents, and digital assets: The Company had $31.2 million in ETH, Altcoin investments, and cash, or $2.38 per share as of September 30, 2026. Cash at September 30, 2026, was $4.9 million, with an additional $1.7 million in restricted cash.

1 Digital asset values are subject to significant volatility and are valued based on market prices as of the reporting date.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP measures"). These Non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. GameSquare's management uses these Non-GAAP measures for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes and to evaluate GameSquare's financial performance. GameSquare's management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results. For further information regarding these Non-GAAP measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our Non-GAAP results to our U.S. GAAP results and the "Management's use of Non-GAAP Measures" that accompany this press release.

Conference Call Details

Justin Kenna, CEO, and Mike Munoz, CFO, are scheduled to host a conference call with the investment community. Analysts and interested investors can join the call via the details below:

Date: November 16, 2026

Time: 11:00 am ET

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0g5DEKxa

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the success of the Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities, the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements, the continued development, acceptance and adoption of digital assets; the availability, security and functionality of digital asset custody solutions and related infrastructure, the liquidity and stability of digital asset markets, the Company's ability to manage the significant price volatility associated with digital assets, and the ability of the Company and its service providers to maintain adequate cybersecurity protections and safeguard digital assets from theft, loss or unauthorized access. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets



Cash $ 4,932,104 $ 4,604,781 Restricted cash 1,733,648 1,769,552 Accounts receivable, net 14,644,871 8,733,159 Digital assets 25,628,825 5,987,720 Investment in ETH fund 645,344 - Government remittances 384,341 343,488 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,014,318 771,902 Total current assets 48,983,451 22,210,602 Investments 139,317 383,503 Investment in ETH fund - 41,374,063 Promissory note receivable, non-current - 549,000 Property and equipment, net 103,177 114,054 Goodwill 8,619,295 5,912,230 Intangible assets, definite lived, net 7,307,338 5,414,452 Intangible assets, indefinite lived - 1,945,962 Right-of-use assets 1,416,880 1,398,515 Total assets $ 66,569,458 $ 79,302,381 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 19,411,137 $ 21,929,984 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,993,439 6,788,876 Players liability account 47,535 47,535 Deferred revenue 3,467,113 3,952,295 Current portion of operating lease liability 466,798 441,485 Promissory notes payable, current 10,800,000 2,000,000 Warrant liability 113 1,626,832 Contingent purchase consideration, current 2,962,895 - Deferred purchase consideration - 3,996,548 Arbitration reserve - 93,041 Total current liabilities 42,149,030 40,876,596 Contingent purchase consideration, non-current 813,000 807,000 Deferred tax liability 810,704 810,704 Operating lease liability 1,135,666 1,154,341 Total liabilities 44,908,400 43,648,641 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Series A-1 convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value,

50,000,000 authorized, 0 and 3,433 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively) - 3,924,296 Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares

authorized, 13,107,284 issued, 12,828,853 outstanding and

12,258,344 issued, 12,128,495 outstanding as of

September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively) 1,311 1,226 Additional paid-in capital 203,728,264 195,167,463 Treasury stock (952,504 ) (580,715 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (578,001 ) (586,991 ) Non-controlling interest - - Accumulated deficit (180,538,012 ) (162,271,539 ) Total stockholders' equity 21,661,058 35,653,740 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 66,569,458 $ 79,302,381

GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Quarterly information unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 19,010,948 $ 10,726,761 $ 52,021,870 $ 25,954,404 Cost of revenue 9,986,718 5,722,273 28,343,688 15,500,495 Gross profit 9,024,230 5,004,488 23,678,182 10,453,909 Operating expenses: General and administrative 7,863,552 6,008,375 17,497,339 13,281,333 Selling and marketing 3,004,441 1,478,250 7,570,274 4,230,824 Research and development 680,986 667,620 1,974,319 1,993,287 Depreciation and amortization 387,615 271,484 1,354,513 727,789 Contract exit costs 69,678 (1,535,097 ) 230,010 (814,377 ) Impairment expense 49,000 - 49,000 - Other operating expenses 863,259 1,095,258 3,950,098 2,387,823 Total operating expenses 12,918,531 7,985,890 32,625,553 21,806,679 Loss from continuing operations (3,894,301 ) (2,981,402 ) (8,947,371 ) (11,352,770 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income (expense) (244,672 ) 166,831 (853,265 ) 309,733 Change in fair value of convertible debt carried at fair value - (38,033 ) - 289,883 Change in fair value of warrant liability 265 19,659 (66,541 ) 7,275 Arbitration settlement reserve - 45,917 (11,842 ) 35,283 Realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets and investment in ETH fund 14,188,614 8,060,149 (8,231,949 ) 8,060,149 Yield on digital assets 58,121 588,242 (93,767 ) 588,242 Other income (expense), net (20,946 ) 85,418 153,504 216,277 Total other income (expense), net 13,981,382 8,928,183 (9,103,860 ) 9,506,842 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 10,087,081 5,946,781 (18,051,231 ) (1,845,928 ) Income tax expense - - (83,050 ) - Net income (loss) from continuing operations 10,087,081 5,946,781 (18,134,281 ) (1,845,928 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,257 (6,755,224 ) (132,192 ) (9,154,597 ) Net income (loss) 10,088,338 (808,443 ) (18,266,473 ) (11,000,525 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - - 2,018,132 Net income (loss) attributable to GameSquare Holdings, Inc. $ 10,088,338 $ (808,443 ) $ (18,266,473 ) $ (8,982,393 )

Comprehensive loss, net of tax: Net income (loss) $ 10,088,338 $ (808,443 ) $ (18,266,473 ) $ (11,000,525 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (19,671 ) 70,071 8,990 (315,386 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 10,068,667 (738,372 ) (18,257,483 ) (11,315,911 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - - 2,018,132 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 10,068,667 $ (738,372 ) $ (18,257,483 ) $ (9,297,779 )

Income (loss) per common share attributable to GameSquare Holdings, Inc. - basic: From continuing operations $ 0.79 $ 0.54 $ (1.49 ) $ (0.27 ) From discontinued operations 0.00 (0.61 ) (0.01 ) (1.04 ) Income (loss) per common share attributable to GameSquare Holdings, Inc. - basic: $ 0.79 $ (0.07 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (1.31 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 12,724,003 10,993,650 12,196,635 6,841,665

Income (loss) per common share attributable to GameSquare Holdings, Inc. - assuming dilution: From continuing operations $ 0.79 $ 0.53 $ (1.49 ) $ (0.27 ) From discontinued operations 0.00 (0.60 ) (0.01 ) (1.04 ) Income (loss) per common share attributable to GameSquare Holdings, Inc. - assuming dilution: $ 0.79 $ (0.07 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (1.31 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 12,834,944 11,189,433 12,196,635 6,841,665



Management's use of Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains certain financial performance measures, including "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA," that are not recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. As a result, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, see the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below.

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. We define "EBITDA" as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) income taxes; and (iii) interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA adjusted to exclude extraordinary items, non-recurring items and other non-cash items, including, but not limited to (i) share based compensation expense, (ii) transaction costs related to merger and acquisition activities, (iii) arbitration settlement reserves and other non-recurring legal settlement expenses, (iv) contract exit costs, primarily comprised of employee severance resulting from integration of acquired businesses, (v) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, (vi) gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, (vii) change in fair value of assets and liabilities adjusted to fair value on a quarterly basis, (viii) gains and losses from discontinued operations, and (ix) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure determined under U.S. GAAP, is set out below. (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 10,088,338 $ (808,443 ) $ (18,266,473 ) $ (11,000,525 ) Interest (income) expense, net 244,672 (166,831 ) 853,265 (309,733 ) Income tax expense - - 83,050 - Amortization and depreciation 387,615 271,484 1,354,513 727,789 Share-based payments 3,071,854 1,871,720 3,931,395 1,906,334 Realized and change in unrealized (gain) loss on digital assets and investment in ETH fund (14,188,614 ) (8,060,149 ) 8,231,949 (8,060,149 ) Transaction costs 799,588 1,095,258 2,442,418 2,387,823 Legal settlement - - 4,450 - Arbitration settlement reserve - (45,917 ) 11,842 (35,283 ) Contract exit costs 69,678 (1,535,097 ) 230,010 (814,377 ) Gain on shares issued for AP settlement - - (177,555 ) - Change in fair value of contingent purchase consideration 63,671 - 1,503,230 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (265 ) (19,659 ) 66,541 (7,275 ) Change in fair value of convertible debt carried at fair value - 38,033 - (289,883 ) Impairment expense 49,000 - 49,000 - Loss (gain) on disposition of subsidiary - - - (2,721,953 ) Loss from discontinued operations (1,257 ) 6,755,224 132,192 11,876,550 Adjusted EBITDA $ 584,280 $ (604,377 ) $ 449,827 $ (6,340,682 )

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-holdings-reports-2026-third-quarter-results-with-reven-1251458