NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Wireless Eliminates Floating-Price Preferred Overhang and Locks In a Fixed C$1.20 Conversion Price

Preferred shares restructuring removes market-based conversion pricing, dividends and default penalties, puts a fixed number on future dilution and is designed to move the preferred shares to equity

QUÉBEC, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:NUR)(FSE:1RN) ("NuRAN" or the "Company") today announced that it has restructured its Series A Convertible Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares"), replacing the floating, market-based conversion price with a fixed conversion price of C$1.20 per common share (approximately US$0.85), 111% above the Nasdaq closing price of US$0.4037 on November 13, 2026. The restructuring also eliminates the 15% dividend, the default dividend rate and the default premium, and is designed to allow the Preferred Shares to be classified as equity under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Highlights

Floating-price overhang removed. The conversion price no longer resets with the market. Every Preferred Share now converts at a fixed C$1.20, a price that cannot fluctuate with the share price.

The conversion price no longer resets with the market. Every Preferred Share now converts at a fixed C$1.20, a price that cannot fluctuate with the share price. Dilution is now fixed and calculable. The 1,202,400 Preferred Shares outstanding convert into a fixed total of approximately 4.26 million common shares, and no more than approximately 4.68 million if every Preferred Share is still outstanding on the first anniversary of its issuance, when the one-time 10% share entitlement described below applies. Under the previous terms, at recent prices, the same shares could have converted into approximately 11 million common shares, or over 16.2 million had the 50% default premium applied, with no ceiling as the share price declined.

The 1,202,400 Preferred Shares outstanding convert into a fixed total of approximately 4.26 million common shares, and no more than approximately 4.68 million if every Preferred Share is still outstanding on the first anniversary of its issuance, when the one-time 10% share entitlement described below applies. Under the previous terms, at recent prices, the same shares could have converted into approximately 11 million common shares, or over 16.2 million had the 50% default premium applied, with no ceiling as the share price declined. No more dividend accretion or default penalties. The 15% dividend, the 30% default dividend rate and the 50% default premium are gone for every holder, and dividends accrued to date are extinguished. In their place, holders receive only a one-time issuance of additional Preferred Shares equal to 10% of the Preferred Shares they still hold on the first anniversary of issuance, convertible at the same fixed price of C$1.20.

The 15% dividend, the 30% default dividend rate and the 50% default premium are gone for every holder, and dividends accrued to date are extinguished. In their place, holders receive only a one-time issuance of additional Preferred Shares equal to 10% of the Preferred Shares they still hold on the first anniversary of issuance, convertible at the same fixed price of C$1.20. Stronger balance sheet. The amendments are designed to allow the Preferred Shares to be presented as equity rather than as a financial liability, supporting NuRAN's shareholders' equity and its Nasdaq listing.

The amendments are designed to allow the Preferred Shares to be presented as equity rather than as a financial liability, supporting NuRAN's shareholders' equity and its Nasdaq listing. Investor support. The holders of the Preferred Shares unanimously approved the restructuring. The lead investor also terminated its registration rights, waived all existing and alleged defaults and agreed to forgo its accrued dividends, in exchange for the consideration described under "Transaction Summary".

"Removing the floating conversion price was a priority, and today it is done," said Francis Létourneau, Chief Executive Officer of NuRAN. "Investors told us they could not tell how many shares the preferred might ultimately become, and that uncertainty weighed on our stock. With the number now being fixed, it provides clear transparency and an opportunity to better value the company. With a cleaner capital structure and our investors behind us, we can put all of our focus where it belongs: building sites and growing recurring revenue."

"These amendments were structured so that the Preferred Shares can be presented as equity under IFRS," said Jim Bailey, Chief Financial Officer of NuRAN. "Fixing the conversion price and removing the dividend and default features take away the variable elements that required liability treatment. We expect this to strengthen our reported shareholders' equity and support our continued compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards."

The Opportunity Ahead

The model is simple. NuRAN uses capital to buy equipment, add power and build a mobile site, and then runs the site. The mobile network operator supplies spectrum, connects its customers and completes its acceptance process. Once accepted and in service, a site joins NuRAN's billing base and produces recurring network revenue.

The foundation is in place: contracted demand, operating experience, rural network technology, local teams and project-finance relationships. The next step is execution: turning capital into built sites, built sites into accepted sites, and accepted sites into a larger revenue-producing network. Investors can measure progress at every step.

Transaction Summary

The amended terms apply equally to all holders and were approved by a written resolution signed by all holders of the Preferred Shares on November 13, 2026. They took effect on November 13, 2026, on the filing of a notice of alteration with the British Columbia Registrar of Companies. Under the amended terms, each of the 1,202,400 Preferred Shares outstanding, issued at C$4.25, converts at the holder's option into approximately 3.5417 common shares at the fixed conversion price of C$1.20, which adjusts only for share subdivisions, consolidations, share dividends and reorganizations. The Preferred Shares carry no fixed or cumulative dividend and are not redeemable at the option of the holder. On the first anniversary of issuance, holders will receive a one-time issuance of additional Preferred Shares equal to 10% of the Preferred Shares then held, on the same terms.

In exchange for its waivers, the termination of its registration rights and the forgoing of its accrued dividends, the lead investor received 2,514,616 pre-funded common share purchase warrants, each exercisable for one common share at a nominal price, and a reduction in the exercise price of its 1,588,233 existing B Warrants, from C$5.00 to C$2.10, a 75% premium to the fixed conversion price. Holders other than the lead investor will receive an aggregate of up to 212,173 common shares. Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Francis Létourneau, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and a director, Questus Consulting Ltd., a company controlled by Jim Bailey, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and David Parsons, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, hold Preferred Shares and will receive 73,702, 33,337 and 42,118 common shares, respectively, on the same basis as the other holders. These issuances are "related party transactions" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of that instrument, as the fair market value of the transactions, insofar as they involve interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before closing because the amendments needed to be completed promptly to support the Company's financial reporting and Nasdaq compliance.

The pre-funded warrants, the common shares issuable on their exercise and the common shares issuable to the other holders are subject to a hold period of four months and one day under Canadian securities laws. These securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:NUR)(FSE:1RN) is a rural telecommunications infrastructure company connecting remote and underserved communities across Africa. Through its Network-as-a-Service model, NuRAN finances, builds, owns, operates and maintains 2G, 3G and 4G mobile network infrastructure for mobile network operators seeking to expand coverage outside urban markets.

NuRAN has more than 5,000 sites under contract, of which a portion has been built and is operating today. The Company combines telecommunications engineering, low-power wireless technology, renewable-energy-enabled infrastructure, site selection and field operations to address the economic and technical challenges of rural mobile coverage.

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau

Director and CEO

Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. They are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "designed to", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "potential" and "opportunity", and by similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the expected classification and presentation of the Preferred Shares as equity rather than as a financial liability under IFRS, and the timing and effect of that classification on the Company's reported shareholders' equity; the Company's ability to satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing requirements and to maintain the listing of its common shares; the number of common shares issuable on conversion of the Preferred Shares, including Preferred Shares issuable on the first anniversary of issuance; the expected effect of the restructuring on the Company's capital structure, on dilution, on the trading of its common shares and on investors' ability to value the Company; the issuance of common shares to holders other than the lead investor; the exercise of the pre-funded warrants and the B Warrants; the filing of a material change report; the Company's reliance on exemptions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101; and the Company's business model, strategy and prospects, including its contracted sites, the financing, construction, acceptance and entry into service of sites, the growth of its billing base and recurring revenue, and the availability of capital and project financing.

Assumptions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including that: the Company's auditors will agree with the proposed accounting treatment of the Preferred Shares; Nasdaq will accept that the Company satisfies, or has a satisfactory plan to satisfy, its continued listing requirements; the amended terms of the Preferred Shares and the related agreements will remain in effect and will not be challenged; all regulatory and stock exchange notifications and requirements relating to the restructuring will be satisfied; the Company's contracts with mobile network operators will remain in force and be performed as expected; the Company will obtain the financing required to build sites on acceptable terms; equipment, power solutions and local personnel will be available on expected timelines and at expected cost; and political, regulatory, economic and currency conditions in the countries in which the Company operates will not change in a materially adverse way.

Risks. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include the risks that: the Company's auditors or a securities regulator do not agree that the Preferred Shares, in whole or in part, are equity instruments, or the pre-funded warrants, the B Warrants or other instruments are accounted for in a manner that reduces shareholders' equity; the restructuring does not result in the Company satisfying Nasdaq's minimum shareholders' equity requirement, or the Company fails to regain or maintain compliance with that requirement or any other Nasdaq continued listing requirement, and its common shares are suspended or delisted; conversions of the Preferred Shares, exercises of the pre-funded warrants and other warrants, sales of the resulting common shares and future financings dilute existing shareholders and depress the market price of the common shares; the market price of the common shares remains volatile and does not reflect the benefits the Company expects from the restructuring; the Company is unable to obtain financing when needed, on acceptable terms or at all, or to fund its operations and obligations as they come due; sites are not financed, built, accepted or brought into service on the expected timelines or at all; contracted sites do not convert into revenue-producing sites, and contracts with mobile network operators are delayed, amended, terminated or not performed; the Company depends on a limited number of customers, lenders and suppliers; and the Company is exposed to political, legal, regulatory, tax, security, currency and operating risks in the African countries in which it operates, to supply-chain and cost pressures, and to the loss of key personnel. Additional risks are described in the Company's most recent annual report, management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure filings, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. This list is not exhaustive.

Illustrative figures and currency. References to the number of common shares that could have been issued under the previous terms of the Preferred Shares are illustrations only. They are based on 1,202,400 Preferred Shares outstanding, a subscription price of C$4.25 per Preferred Share and the floating conversion price. They are not a statement of what would have occurred, since the number of common shares issuable under the previous terms would have varied with the market price of the common shares and the timing of conversions. The number of common shares issuable under the amended terms assumes no adjustment to the conversion price, does not take into account the beneficial ownership limit and, where stated, assumes that every Preferred Share remains outstanding on the first anniversary of its issuance. United States dollar amounts and comparisons to the Nasdaq trading price are provided for convenience only, are based on an exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada and are not part of the terms of the Preferred Shares, which are denominated in Canadian dollars.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. They are provided to help readers understand the restructuring and management's current expectations, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. They speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

No securities exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nuran-wireless-eliminates-floating-price-preferred-overhang-and-l-1251658