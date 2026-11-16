CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Tech Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units for Gross Proceeds of up to CDN$3.5 Million and Full Satisfaction of Bioveld Canada Loan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Tech" or "the Company") (TSXV:YES)(OTC PINK:CTRNF)(FSE:68K), a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions, today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,500 convertible debenture units ("the Units") for gross proceeds of up to CDN$3,500,000 ("the Offering"). The Company also announced that its secured loan with Bioveld Canada Inc. ("the Lender") is anticipated to be fully repaid by November 20th, 2026 through the transfer to the Lender of existing accounts receivable and debt currently owed to the Company.

Private Placement

Each Unit will be issued at a price of CDN$1,000 and will consist of CDN$ 1,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (a "Debenture") and 5,000 common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"), being one Warrant for each Common Share issuable on conversion of the Debenture. The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable annually, and maturing two years from the date of closing. The Debentures will be convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of CDN$0.20 per Common Share at the option of the holders thereof. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing. If the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds CDN$0.29 for 15 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants following notice to the holders thereof.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for project development across the Company's project pipeline and general working capital.

The Units will be offered to purchasers outside Canada pursuant to Section 2.3 of OSC Rule 72-503, and to purchasers in Canada pursuant to available prospectus exemptions. Securities issued to Canadian purchasers and Common Shares issuable upon the conversion or exercise thereof will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is expected on or about November 27th, and remains subject to customary conditions, including final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Satisfaction of Bioveld Canada Loan

As announced in the Company's press release dated April 16, 2026, the Company entered into a secured loan agreement with the Lender in connection with its acquisition of biocarbon assets in Saguenay, Québec (the "Loan"). The Company anticipates fully repaying the Loan by November 20th, 2026. All obligations under the Loan will be satisfied through the transfer to the Lender of existing accounts receivable and debt currently owed to the Company by Char Bioveld Thorold LP in the aggregate amount of $3,779,907. Char Bioveld Thorold LP repays its obligations as operational cashflow allows. The Loan's security will also be released, and the Company will have no remaining obligations to the Lender under the loan agreement.

The Lender is a related party of the Company because it is controlled by Paul Veldman, a director of the Company. The satisfaction of the loan is therefore a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves related parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before completion of the transaction, as the terms were not settled until shortly before completion and the Company wished to complete the transaction in a timely manner.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES; OTC:CTRNF; FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about CHAR and its business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR Tech, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated size of the Offering, the expected closing date of the Offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the expected timing and terms of the Loan repayment, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements assume that the Company will receive subscriptions for the Offering and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange on the terms described, and they are subject to the risk that the Offering may not close on those terms, on the expected date, or at all. Such statements reflect CHAR Tech's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR Tech, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR Tech's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 27th, 2026 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and available under CHAR Tech's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR Tech does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/char-tech-announces-non-brokered-private-placement-of-convertible-debenture-units-1251681