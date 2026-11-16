Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology and precision intracellular drug-delivery company, is pleased to invite shareholders to its upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or the "Meeting") on December 10, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, with the option to participate virtually.

This year's AGM will mark Defence's first Annual General Meeting under the leadership of Dr. Amie Phinney, who assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in August 2026. The Company warmly invites all shareholders to join, either in person in Montreal or virtually, to participate in the formal proceedings of the AGM and hear directly from Dr. Phinney and members of Defence's leadership team, who will be attending in person. The team will provide an update on the Company's progress against its strategic priorities and present its plans and outlook for 2027.

Shareholders planning to attend, either in person or virtually, are encouraged to RSVP in advance using the following link: Defence Therapeutics AGM RSVP - Fill in form

The Meeting will be held on December 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET, at Suite 2700 - 1000 Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Company announces that the notice of meeting, information circular, financial statement request form, proxy form and voting instruction form (the "Materials") have been mailed and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.defencetherapeutics.com. Shareholders may request a copy of the Materials by email at info@defencetherapeutics.com.

There are four ways to vote by proxy:

Online: Visit www.investorvote.com. You will require the CONTROL NUMBER printed on your proxy form. If you vote online, do not mail the form of proxy.

By phone: Call 1-866-732-8683. You will require the CONTROL NUMBER printed on your proxy form. If you vote by phone, do not mail the form of proxy.

By fax: Send your completed proxy form to 1-866-249-7775 (North America) or 1-416-263-9524 (outside North America). If you vote by fax, do not mail the form of proxy.

By mail or personal delivery: Submit your completed proxy form to Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 320 Bay Street, 14th Floor, Toronto, ON M5H 4A6.

If you are a registered holder of common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), you will need to complete, sign, date and return the form of proxy by no later than 11:00 a.m. ET on December 8, 2026, to ensure that your Shares are voted at the Meeting in accordance with your instructions, whether or not you are able to attend in person. If you hold your Shares through a broker or other intermediary, you should follow the instructions provided by them to vote your Shares.

Only holders of Shares of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2026, are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Virtual Attendance

Shareholders who are unable to attend in person may listen to and participate in (but not vote at) the Meeting in real time through Microsoft Teams or by telephone using the following details:

Microsoft Teams: Join the AGM Virtually

Teams Meeting ID: 260 258 498 001 400 6

Telephone (Canada Toll-Free): 1-888-603-7710

Meeting ID: 707 538 459#

Shareholders attending virtually are reminded that voting will not be available through the virtual meeting platform. Those unable to attend in person are encouraged to submit their voting instructions in advance using one of the proxy's voting methods described above.

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursuing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324075