Vataga CEO Maksym Melnyk and 14 R&D specialists have joined Swarmer as the company expands its ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end autonomous systems

Swarmer, Inc. ("Swarmer") (Nasdaq: SWMR), a defense technology company whose autonomy software has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of certain intellectual property of Vataga Drone ("Vataga"), a Ukrainian defense technology company specializing in first-person-view ("FPV") and interceptor drones.

The transaction, comprising cash and equity, provides Swarmer with ownership of a portfolio of Vataga hardware and software engineering intellectual property, including FPV airframe designs, initiation electronics, ground-control equipment, development tooling and manufacturing documentation. Vataga CEO Maksym Melnyk and 14 members of its hardware research and development team are joining Swarmer. Melnyk will serve as vice president of hardware and report directly to Alex Fink, Swarmer's president and U.S. CEO. Vataga will continue operating as an independent manufacturing company.

"Closing this transaction brings battle-tested hardware expertise directly into Swarmer, and we believe it will move us closer to delivering complete autonomous systems, not just the software that powers them," said Fink. "Maksym and his team know how to build interceptors and high combat performing drones. By combining that experience with our autonomy platform, we expect to accelerate development of swarming-enabled FPV and interceptor solutions and expand our ability to serve customers directly with end-to-end capabilities."

Founded in 2023, Vataga has developed hardware used in Ukrainian combat operations. Its VTG Spark initiation boards have been supplied for use in more than 100,000 Ukrainian drones, and its NATO-codified FPV-10 "Peacemaker" platform has been fielded with more than 20 Ukrainian military units. Vataga's 13-inch FPV attack drone is deployed in eastern Ukraine using Swarmer's Fire Raid mission template, while its Kvach interceptor will be used against Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

"We look forward to bringing our hardware design experience together with Swarmer's combat-proven software to build integrated solutions for the battlefield," said Melnyk. "Our focus is on developing practical systems that can be deployed at scale."

The acquisition advances Swarmer's strategy to pair its vendor-agnostic autonomy software with selected hardware capabilities. Swarmer also has a pending agreement to acquire Ratel Robotics, a Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle manufacturer, and has announced a memorandum of understanding with Vectus Air Defense Systems each of which remains subject to the satisfaction of certain terms and closing conditions as applicable.

About Swarmer

Swarmer is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic software which allows one operator to intuitively control hundreds of autonomous platforms in real time. Swarmer's primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multi-domain unmanned systems and AI-powered autonomy software for distributed operations. Swarmer's technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. Swarmer's routine use in combat missions generates continuous streams of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback which are then used to refine performance, increase resilience and accelerate learning. Swarmer has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia. For more information, visit www.swarmer.com.

About Vataga Drone

Vataga Drone is a Ukrainian defense technology company founded in 2023 that designs and manufactures first-person-view (FPV) strike drones and proprietary initiation electronics, and develops counter-UAS interceptor systems. Vataga's 5 FPV platform is NATO-codified and listed on Brave1, Ukraine's defense technology marketplace, and its VTG Spark initiation boards are supplied to other Ukrainian drone manufacturers. Vataga supplies the Armed Forces of Ukraine through state procurement and will continue to operate as an independent manufacturer following the transaction. For more information, visit: https://vtgdrone.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning the acquisition of Vataga Drone's intellectual property and R&D team; the expected integration of Vataga Drones' personnel, operations, technology and products; and the anticipated operational, commercial and strategic benefits of the acquisition. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the possibility that projected revenue, production or demand may not materialize; integration may require more time or expense than anticipated; expected benefits may not be realized; key personnel may not be retained; Swarmer may assume unforeseen liabilities; and Swarmer's pending acquisition of Ratel Robotics and its arrangement with Vectus Air Defense Systems may not be completed on anticipated terms or at all. Additional risks include cybersecurity, safety, testing, validation and field-performance risks; reliance on government customers and procurement processes; operations in active conflict zones, including Ukraine; geopolitical developments; sanctions, export-control and defense-trade-control requirements; supply-chain constraints; competition; and other risks described in Swarmer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Swarmer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in Swarmer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Swarmer's registration statement and other filings filed with or furnished to the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116743070/en/

Contacts:

Investor contact: swarmer@icrinc.com

Media contact: media@swarmer.tech