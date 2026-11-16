WeCap Plc - Investee company, WeShop Launches its Community-Owned Shopping App in the U.S.

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

16 November 2026

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap" or the "Company")

Investee company, WeShop Launches its Community-Owned Shopping App in the U.S.

WeCap plc is pleased to announce that its investee company, WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop"), the community-owned shopping platform that turns everyday purchases into ownership, today announced the official launch of its free shopping app in the United States. U.S. consumers can now shop with more than 750 participating retailers, earn ShareBack rewards and build ownership in WeShop through eligible purchases and referrals. The full announcement can be found at: https://investors.we.shop/news-and-events/press-releases/2026/11-16-2026-120216525

WeShop has partnered with seven leading affiliate networks and continues to add retailers. Participating brands span department stores, e-commerce marketplaces, travel, technology, fashion and beauty, and include LG, eBay and Booking.com.

Commenting on the launch, Maria Weaver, CEO of WeShop, said: "We're not asking consumers to change their shopping habits. We're giving them another way to participate in the value they help create."

Under the ShareBack programme, eligible members can earn WePoints by shopping with participating retailers or referring others. Accumulated points may be redeemed for WeShop Class A ordinary shares, subject to the programme's terms and applicable requirements. Members may also continue to earn their usual credit card rewards and retailer loyalty points.

To celebrate the U.S. launch and holiday shopping season, WeShop is offering double ShareBack rewards on eligible purchases through 11:59 p.m. ET on 1 December 2026. Launch events will also be held in Charlotte, Columbus, Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, in partnership with local creators and influencers.

WeCap's holding in WeShop

WeCap's total investment in WeShop, both direct and indirect, represents 11.8% of WeShop's Class A shares, comprised of:

806,022 Class A shares held directly; and

489,583 Class A shares held indirectly via WeCap's 23.5% interest in Community Social Investments Limited, whose sole asset is 2,083,333 WeShop shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Aquis Corporate Advisor:

AlbR Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)