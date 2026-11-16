West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Lithium X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: LIXX) (OTCQX: LIXMF) (FSE: 9WI) (formerly Surge Battery Metals Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lithium X2") announces it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report for its 2026 Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Nevada North Lithium Project ("NNLP") located in Elko County, north of Wells, Nevada. The Technical Report supports the PFS results announced on October 2, 2026 and contains no material differences from those results. The NNLP is held by Nevada North Lithium LLC ("NNL"), a joint venture owned 67.5% by Lithium X2 and 32.5% by Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution").

NNLP PFS Highlights:

After-tax NPV8%: US$9.81 Billion, IRR of 23.6% at US$24,000/t lithium carbonate price

Operating cost ("OPEX"): US$4,719/t lithium carbonate, 10% lower than the 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")

First Mineral Reserve for the NNLP: Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 218.3 Mt at 3,928 ppm Li containing 4.56 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE")

PFS mine and processing plan produces 3.87 Mt of battery-grade lithium carbonate over the 42-year life of mine ("LOM")

Average annual production of approximately 92,250 tonnes of lithium carbonate

Overall lithium recovery of 84.9%, up from 82.8% in the PEA

Lithium plant will be built in two phases

Phase 1 ("P1") Capital Cost ("CAPEX"): US$2.77 Billion, Phase 2 ("P2") CAPEX: US$2.35 Billion, total of US$5.12 Billion

Sustaining Capital: US$1.65 Billion

After-tax payback: 4.2 years

LOM after-tax cash flow (undiscounted): US$56.3 Billion

The PFS, completed by lead consultant Fluor Enterprises, Inc. ("Fluor") with Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. ("IMC") and RESPEC Company, LLC ("RESPEC"), confirms robust economics for a low operating cost, large-scale and long-life conventional open pit and filtered tailings operation producing battery-grade lithium carbonate through on-site beneficiation and sulfuric acid leaching. The plant is built in two phases, each a processing train with a design capacity of approximately 55,900 tonnes per year of battery-grade lithium carbonate. All material is expected to be free digging, and the waste-to-ore ratio is 0.88:1.

The PFS mine plan is based solely on Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, with an effective date of July 28, 2026, estimated by IMC. The Technical Report, titled "Nevada North Lithium Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pre-Feasibility Study", has an effective date of October 2, 2026 and a report date of November 16, 2026, and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website. The Technical Report presents the Mineral Resource estimate with an updated effective date of July 20, 2026, which adds cesium and rubidium as accessory metals; lithium tonnes, grades and contained LCE are unchanged from the estimate disclosed on October 2, 2026. Cesium and rubidium are not included in the Mineral Reserve or the economic analysis.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The PFS economic analysis includes no Inferred Mineral Resources. The PFS Phase 1 capital and operating cost estimates are AACE Class 4 (±25%); the Phase 2 capital cost is a planning-level estimate derived from Phase 1. There is no certainty that the results of the PFS will be realized.

The figures shown above are on a 100% NNLP basis in US dollars and represent the NNLP's potential economics at the stated lithium carbonate price assumption. The NNLP's sensitivity to lithium carbonate price, grade, and capital and operating costs is detailed in the Technical Report; the after-tax NPV8% remains positive across a ±30% range in every variable tested.

Mr. Greg Reimer, President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Lithium X2, commented, "Filing the Technical Report completes the pre-feasibility stage at Nevada North and is the first major milestone we report as Lithium X2. The report establishes the NNLP's first Mineral Reserve and puts the full engineering, metallurgical and economic basis for a 42-year operation on the public record. With our joint venture partner Evolution, our focus now turns to the feasibility study, pilot plant testing and permitting required to reach a final investment decision."

Project Details

The Nevada North Lithium Project is in Elko County in northern Nevada, USA, approximately 74 kilometers (km) north of Wells and 140 km northeast of Elko. The NNLP is accessible from U.S. Highway 93 via unimproved roads with good regional infrastructure. Northern Nevada is a major hub for open pit mining operations and is recognized as one of the most concentrated areas in the world for skilled mining labor. Nevada is home to experienced regulators, where federal and State of Nevada agencies follow well-established protocols for hard rock mine permitting.

The NNLP hosts a Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 218.3 Mt at 3,928 ppm Li containing 4.56 Mt LCE (effective July 28, 2026), within a pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 657.5 Mt at 3,007 ppm Li containing 10.5 Mt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 271.3 Mt at 2,160 ppm Li containing 3.1 Mt LCE (effective July 20, 2026), all at a cut-off grade of 1,250 ppm Li. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Key assumptions, parameters and methods are set out in the Technical Report and in the Company's news release dated October 2, 2026.

Qualified Persons

Kevin Martina, P.Eng., of Fluor, Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical data pertaining to metallurgy, recovery methods, infrastructure, and capital and operating costs contained in this release.

Kirk Hanson, P.E., of KH Mining LLC, Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical data pertaining to the economic analysis contained in this release.

John M. Marek, P.E., of IMC, Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical data pertaining to Mineral Reserves and mining contained in this release.

Nathan Forsythe, C.P.G., of RESPEC, Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical data pertaining to geology and Mineral Resources contained in this release.

William van Breugel, P.Eng., of SGS Canada Inc., Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or has reviewed and approved, the data pertaining to the lithium carbonate base case selling price.

Paul Axelrod, P.E., of Axelrod, Inc. (tailings), Robert Pratt, P.E., of Call & Nicholas, Inc. (geotechnical), and Kyle Brangers, C.P.G., of GSI Environmental Inc. (environmental, permitting and closure) are also Qualified Persons for the Technical Report. All of the Qualified Persons are independent of the Company as defined in, and required by, NI 43-101. Data verification, including limitations noted by the Qualified Persons, is described in Section 12 of the Technical Report.

About Lithium X2 Mining Inc.

Lithium X2 Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The Project focuses on development of high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering battery electric storage and electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and a listing on the OTCQX Market, Lithium X2 Mining Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

About Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution Mining is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Evolution operates six mines, comprising five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada, and an 80% share in Northparkes in New South Wales.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the results of the PFS and the Technical Report, including estimates of net present value, internal rate of return, payback, capital and operating costs, production, recovery, mine life and cash flow; Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; the timing and scope of Phase 1 and Phase 2 development; the feasibility study, pilot plant testing and permitting; a final investment decision; future prices of lithium; regulatory or government requirements or approvals, including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals; continued access to mineral properties, infrastructure or water; changes in laws, rules and regulations; currency risks; fluctuations in the market for lithium-related products; changes in costs, royalties, export policies or taxes; and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water-related risks) and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

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