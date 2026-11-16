Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Positive Study for Mineral Processing Facility

Study Supports Technical Feasibility of Producing High-grade Colemanite Concentrate

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") [TSXV:BONE], a company committed to advancing global decarbonization through the responsible development of its boron assets, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a mineral processing study for its Piskanja Borate Project (the "Study"). The Study supports the technical feasibility of a conceptual processing facility designed to process approximately 250,000 tonnes per year of run-of-mine material, and produce a high-grade colemanite concentrate. Additionally, the test work detailed in the Study confirmed the successful production of commercial-grade colemanite concentrate utilizing conventional and commercially available processing technologies, as previously announced in a press release by the Company.

The Study was prepared by Mineral Mine Backfill Technologies d.o.o. ("MMBT"), in cooperation with the Technical Faculty in Bor, University of Belgrade. The work forms part of the technical documentation required for the Project's exploitation field approval process, and provides the basis for future engineering, capital cost estimation, and development planning. The Study incorporates metallurgical test work, process design, equipment selection, and mass, water and energy balance analysis.

Study Overview

The Study was undertaken to develop a process flowsheet and select appropriate industrial equipment for the treatment of colemanite ore grading approximately 25% B2O3 at a design throughput of 35 tonnes per hour. The proposed process is designed to produce a colemanite concentrate grading approximately 40% B2O3.

The Study includes:

Selection of a preferred processing flowsheet;

Sizing of key process equipment;

Development of mass, water and energy balances; and

Identification of the principal civil, utility and infrastructure requirements necessary for implementation.

Study Highlights

The Study evaluated a gravity-based processing flowsheet incorporating crushing, screening, attrition scrubbing, centrifugal concentration, shaking table cleaning, thickening, filtration and process-water recirculation. Based on the Study assumptions and metallurgical test work, key design parameters include:

Processing throughput of 35 tonnes per hour, equivalent to approximately 250,000 tonnes of ore annually.

Estimated annual concentrate production of approximately 141,150 tonnes.

Concentrate grade of approximately 40% B2O3 from feed material averaging 25% B2O3.

Estimated overall B2O3 recovery of approximately 86%.

Estimates of water consumption, installed power requirements and annual energy consumption.

Recirculation of approximately 90% of process water.

The proposed beneficiation process relying principally on gravity separation and mechanical treatment techniques rather than conventional chemical beneficiation reagents.

Tim Daniels, President of Boron One, commented:

"Completion of this study marks an important step forward in the development of the Piskanja Project. The work completed by MMBT and the Technical Faculty in Bor supports a processing design capable of producing saleable colemanite concentrate using conventional processing technologies, while maintaining high recovery rates and efficient water utilization. The study also provides important engineering information that will support future project planning, permitting and development activities. A particularly encouraging outcome of the Study is that the proposed flowsheet relies primarily on gravity separation and mechanical treatment methods using conventional equipment, while achieving commercial-grade concentrate specifications without the use of conventional chemical beneficiation reagents."

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is focused on advancing the decarbonization of the planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world's carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President and Director

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Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact:

Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

info@boronone.com

www.boronone.com Boron's Public Quotations:

TSX Venture:BONE

Berlin:EKV

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

OTC PINK:ERVFF

Qualified Persons

Nenad Rakic, EurGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Rakic has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized from the Study prepared by Mineral Mine Backfill Technologies d.o.o. and the Technical Faculty in Bor, University of Belgrade.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Boron One Holdings Inc. Investors

Metallurgical recoveries and concentrate grades presented in the Study are based on laboratory and pilot-scale testing and may not be representative of actual operating conditions. The Study was prepared for engineering and project development purposes and does not constitute a Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the results and conclusions of the Study, technical viability and potential future development, anticipated production rates, concentrate grades, recoveries, water consumption, energy requirements, future engineering and development activities, and the advancement of the Piskanja Project.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding geological continuity, metallurgical performance, equipment performance, regulatory approvals, financing availability, access to infrastructure, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks include, among others, exploration and development risks, changes in Mineral Resource estimates, metallurgical performance differing from expectations, permitting delays, financing risks, commodity price fluctuations, operating risks, and general economic conditions.

Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Boron One Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-announces-positive-study-for-mineral-processing-facility-1251244