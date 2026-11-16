Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the Company intersects visible gold (VG) in the first diamond drill hole (see photo 1) from the recently announced drill program (see news release October 20, 2026). This makes four consecutive holes including the three holes from the previously completed drill program (see news release dated June 11, 2026) that VG had been reported at the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project (See Fig 1) is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Discovery Mining ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Hole TOG-26-78 is the first of 4 holes from this recently announced drill program that is targeting the upper portion of the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) fold structure which has a shallow easterly plunge. High grade gold mineralization has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis and is commonly associated with flat lying quartz bearing structures and zones of strong albitization, silicification and quartz flooding with associated disseminated pyrite. The Company is utilizing structural data generated from the last two drill campaign to determine the orientations of gold bearing quartz veins and structures. Incorporating this data has aided in optimizing drill hole orientations to better define density of gold bearing veins ensuring all mineralized veins are spatially represented.

Photo 1: Visible gold in NQ Core within highly silicified felsite

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"Intersecting visible gold in hole TOG-26-78 continues to provide encouraging results. Hole 78 is targeting near surface gold mineralization within an area of limited drilling on the western portion of TOG," states Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO.

Drilling is ongoing and assay results will be released as they are received and compiled.

The presence of visible gold in drill core is considered encouraging; however, it should not be considered a definitive indicator of gold grade or continuity of mineralization. Visible gold observations are qualitative in nature and may not be representative of overall gold distribution within the drill hole or across the property. Analytical assay results are required to determine the actual gold content of the sampled intervals.

The Ogden Gold Project is located within the Timmins Gold Camp and has over 8km of strike length along the prolific Porcupine-Destor Break, the key conduit for gold mineralization in the Timmins Camp. This project was acquired in November, 2008 when MEK signed an Option Joint Venture Agreement with Goldcorp (Now Discovery Mining). Ogden is strategically located between Pan American Silvers' West Timmins Mine and Galleon Golds West Cache development to the west and Discovery Mining' Dome Mine and Mill complex which is located 8km to the east. Currently there are six zones of mineralization identified; Naybob North, South and West, Porphyry Hill, Thomas Ogden (TOG) and Thomas Ogden West with Naybob South and TOG seeing the majority of the work. Highlights of drilling include 210.19 g/t gold over 12.53m from TOG-13-25 (see MEK news release dated May 22, 2013). A recently completed drill program in 2026 consisting of three drill holes returned visible gold in all three holes with TOG-26-76 returning 115.5 g/t gold over 9.85 meters (see MEK news release dated 14 July 2026). This hole is the second highest grade hole to date and located 325 meters from TOG-13-25, the highest grade hole.

Figure 1: MEK Property along Porcupine-Destor Break

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The Ogden Gold Project is contiguous with Galleon Gold (see Figure 1).

Michael MacIsaac, P. Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324152