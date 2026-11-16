Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQFT)(Nasdaq:SQFTP)(Nasdaq:SQFTW) (the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today reported earnings for its quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"Our third quarter results reflect the continued progress in navigating the evolving office market. We are pleased with the NOI of our current portfolio, including the model homes and solid occupancy rates. We remain confident in our portfolio's ability to generate positive cash flow, while the Company continues to reduce G&A expenses," said Jack Heilbron, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

The Quarter Ended September 30, 2026, Financial Results

Net loss attributable to the Company's common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately $(1.1) million, or $(0.84) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $(1.9) million, or $(1.53) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The change in net income attributable to the Company's common stockholders was a result of:

• Total revenues were approximately $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $4.2 million for the same period in 2025. As of September 30, 2026, we had approximately $78.8 million in net real estate assets including 66 model homes, compared to approximately $113.3 million in net real estate assets, including 84 model homes at September 30, 2025. The average number of model homes held during the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was approximately 73 and 86, respectively. Additionally, the change in revenue is directly related to the decrease in commercial real estate rental income during the current period from the sale of Dakota Center and the foreclosure of Shea Center II. • Rental operating costs totaled approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $1.5 million for the same period in 2025. Rental operating costs as a percentage of total revenue was approximately 36.0% and 36.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease in rental operating costs in both dollars and as a percent is directly related to the disposal of Dakota Center and Shea Center II during 2026. • G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled approximately $1.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively. G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 42.3% and 34.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were slightly down compared to the same period ending in 2025 due to continued downsizing of our staff; however, the Company is still actively looking to reduce G&A expenses during the year. There has been a reduction of employee headcount during the first, second and third quarters of 2026 with one more taking place in the fourth quarter. Starting in April 2026, the Chief Executive Officer agreed to a voluntary 5% reduction in his annual salary. Additionally, the size of the Board of Directors was reduced by one director starting in June 2026, which will provide additional G&A savings. • On July 1, 2026, the foreclosure sale for Shea Center II took place, with the property awarded to Argentic Services Company LP, who acquired the property by placing a minimum credit bid valued at $12.0 million. No cash consideration was exchanged for the lender's bid. The Company forfeited approximately $2.8 million along with the property to Argentic and was relieved of the approximate $16.4 million debt obligation on the nonrecourse loan. The Company's net book value of the property and related net assets was approximately $13.0 million prior to the foreclosure sale. As such the Company recognized a net gain on the extinguishment of debt associated with Shea Center II of approximately $1.0 million. • We review the carrying value of each of our real estate properties regularly to determine if circumstances indicate an impairment in the carrying value of these investments exists. During the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, we recognized non-cash impairment charges of approximately $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, all related to model homes. • Interest expense, including amortization of deferred finance charges, was approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $1.5 million for the same period in 2025. The weighted average interest rate on our outstanding debt was 6.63% and 6.17% as of September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Mortgage notes payable totaled approximately $62.5 million and $94.6 million as of September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Management expects future interest expenses to continue to decrease going forward for the year ending 2026 with the loss of the Shea Center II property on July 1, 2026 and related mortgage.

FFO (non-GAAP) totaled approximately ($1.0 million) and ($0.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. A reconciliation of FFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited.

We believe Core FFO (non-GAAP) provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Core FFO decreased by about $276,921, from approximately ($552,399) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, to approximately ($829,320) for the three months ended September 30, 2026. A reconciliation of Core FFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release.

Acquisitions during the nine months ended September 30, 2026:

• The Company did not acquire any model homes or commercial properties.

Dispositions during the nine months ended September 30, 2026:

• On January 14, 2026, the Company sold a commercial property, Dakota Center, to a single buyer for approximately $4.7 million, net of selling costs, and recognized a net gain on the disposition of the assets and liabilities of approximately $3.4 million. • On July 1, 2026, the foreclosure sale of Shea Center II took place, with the property going to Argentic Services Company LP "Argentic", the property's lender. The Company forfeited approximately $2.8 million along with all assets and liabilities associated with the property to Argentic and was relieved of the approximate $16.4 million debt obligation on the nonrecourse loan. The Company recognized a net gain on the extinguishment of debt associated with Shea Center II of approximately $1.0 million. • The Company sold 14 model homes for approximately $6.3 million, net of sales costs, and recognized a gain of approximately $49,175.

Segment Income during the three months ended September 30, 2026:

The following tables compare the Company's segment activity and NOI and adjusted NOI for Model Home income to its results of operations and financial position as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The line items listed in the below NOI tables include the significant expenses considered by the CODM for cash allocations on future investments. The Other Non-Segment & Consolidating Items represent corporate activity, the investment in Conduit Pharmaceuticals, and other eliminating items for consolidation. The information for Corporate and Other are presented to reconcile back to the consolidated statement of operations, but is not considered a reportable segment. This includes the loss on Conduit marketable securities.

The following tables compare the Company's segment activity to its results of operations and financial position as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Retail Office/Industrial Model Homes Corporate and Other Total Rental revenue $ 93,574 $ 1,802,349 $ 762,038 $ - $ 2,657,961 Recovery revenue - 281,526 - - 281,526 Other operating revenue - 40,223 290 73 40,586 Total revenues 93,574 2,124,098 762,328 73 2,980,073 Rental operating costs 4,777 1,096,614 54,859 (82,166 ) 1,074,084 Net Operating Income (NOI) 88,797 1,027,484 707,469 82,239 1,905,989 Loss on Sale - Model Homes - - (100,924 ) - (100,924 ) Impairment of Model Homes - - (112,436 ) - (112,436 ) Adjusted NOI $ 88,797 $ 1,027,484 $ 494,109 $ 82,239 $ 1,692,629

The CODM reviews on a regular basis the GAAP performance of each segment, including the significant segment expenses reported for GAAP shown in the table below. Our significant segment expenses include consolidated expense categories presented in our consolidated statements of operations, as well as rental operating costs. This information is provided to the CODM and factors into the CODM's decision making for company-wide strategy. The following tables compare the Company's segment activity to its results of GAAP operations and financial position as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The information for Corporate and Other are presented to reconcile back to the consolidated statement of operations, but is not considered a reportable segment as noted above.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Retail Office/Industrial Model Homes Corporate and Other Total Revenues: Rental income $ 93,574 $ 2,083,875 $ 762,038 $ - $ 2,939,487 Fees and other income - 40,223 290 73 40,586 Total revenue 93,574 2,124,098 762,328 73 2,980,073 Costs and expenses: Rental operating costs 4,777 1,096,614 54,859 (82,166 ) 1,074,084 General and administrative - 191 180,374 1,078,820 1,259,385 Depreciation and amortization 22,928 695,400 165,870 473 884,671 Impairment of goodwill and real estate assets - - 112,437 - 112,437 Total costs and expenses 27,705 1,792,205 513,540 997,127 3,330,577 Other income (expense): Interest expense - mortgage notes (38,930 ) (679,256 ) (417,927 ) (1,342 ) (1,137,455 ) Interest and other income, net - - 2 5,256 5,258 Net loss in Conduit Pharmaceuticals marketable securities (see footnote 9) - - - (3,261 ) (3,261 ) Loss on sales of real estate, net - - (100,924 ) - (100,924 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - 1,007,432 - - 1,007,432 Income tax (expense) benefit - - 54,217 - 54,217 Total other income (expense), net (38,930 ) 328,176 (464,632 ) 653 (174,733 ) Net income (loss) 26,939 660,069 (215,844 ) (996,401 ) (525,237 ) Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (2,919 ) (2,493 ) - (5,412 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stockholders $ 26,939 $ 657,150 $ (218,337 ) $ (996,401 ) $ (530,649 )

Subsequent Events:

As previously disclosed, the Company's offer to exchange shares of its Series D Preferred Stock for shares of its Common Stock (the "Exchange Offer") commenced on September 2, 2026 and expired on October 2, 2026. As of October 2, 2026, 149,773 shares of Series D Preferred Stock, representing approximately 15.4% of the 973,736 outstanding shares of Series D Preferred Stock, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Company has accepted all such validly tendered shares for exchange. In accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offer, participating holders received 5.5 shares of Common Stock for each share of Series D Preferred Stock validly tendered, for an aggregate of 823,757 shares of Common Stock issued in connection with the Exchange Offer. Settlement of the Exchange Offer occurred on October 6, 2026.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in the sun belt states. Presidio's office, industrial, and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. For more information on Presidio, please visit Presidio's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com .

Definitions

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO") - The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance. The[AP5.1] Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") - We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash warrant dividends, other non-recurring expenses, and the amortization of stock-based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Adjusted NOI for Model Homes - We calculate NOI as rental and other property revenues less property operating expenses as shown on our statement of operations. Operating expenses do not include depreciation and amortization, interest expense, corporate general and administrative expenses, acquisition costs, gains or losses on asset sales, impairment charges, or other non-property-specific items. Adjusted NOI for Model Home income takes NOI, plus or minus gain or loss on sale of model homes during the period, less any model home impairments taken during the period.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, for new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@presidiopt.com

Telephone: (760) 471-8536

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) ASSETS Real estate assets and lease intangibles: Land $ 12,507,157 $ 16,390,250 Buildings and improvements 70,182,308 101,878,107 Tenant improvements 11,441,185 17,645,103 Lease intangibles 1,400,602 3,467,798 Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, cost 95,531,252 139,381,258 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (26,500,435 ) (37,536,809 ) Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, net 69,030,817 101,844,449 Real estate assets held for sale, net 9,734,179 6,805,255 Real estate assets, net 78,764,996 108,649,704 Other assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,501,703 7,422,359 Deferred leasing costs, net 1,029,840 1,340,853 Goodwill 1,317,000 1,317,000 Investment in Conduit Pharmaceuticals marketable securities 8,366 3,900 Deferred tax asset 223,388 223,388 Other assets, net 2,453,281 3,095,670 Total other assets 7,533,578 13,403,170 TOTAL ASSETS (1) $ 86,298,574 $ 122,052,874 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 54,808,942 $ 81,936,586 Mortgage notes payable related to real estate assets held for sale, net 7,029,816 10,137,781 Mortgage notes payable, total net 61,838,758 92,074,367 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,525,892 3,302,187 Accrued real estate taxes 1,289,512 1,785,029 Dividends payable - 190,220 Lease liability, net 20,627 40,108 Below-market leases, net - 3,316 Total liabilities 65,674,789 97,395,227 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Series D Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 973,736 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $25.00 per share) as of September 30, 2026 and as of December 31, 2025 9,737 9,737 Series A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, shares authorized: 100,000,000; 1,316,939 shares and 1,314,159 shares were issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 13,169 13,142 Additional paid-in capital 187,319,317 186,762,388 Dividends and accumulated losses (173,846,168 ) (169,945,302 ) Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest 13,496,055 16,839,965 Noncontrolling interest 7,127,730 7,817,682 Total equity 20,623,785 24,657,647 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 86,298,574 $ 122,052,874

(1) As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, includes approximately $6.4 million and $8.6 million, respectively, of assets related to consolidated variable interest entities that can be used only to settle obligations of the consolidated variable interest entities. As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, total liabilities for our variable interest entities totaled approximately $4.4 million and $5.9 million, respectively.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Rental income $ 2,939,487 $ 4,108,866 $ 10,379,899 $ 12,423,048 Fees and other income 40,586 87,276 188,049 277,018 Total revenue 2,980,073 4,196,142 10,567,948 12,700,066 Costs and expenses: Rental operating costs 1,074,084 1,534,563 3,877,189 4,609,810 General and administrative 1,259,385 1,450,061 4,274,505 4,335,697 Depreciation and amortization 884,671 1,235,640 2,782,350 3,691,435 Impairment of goodwill and real estate assets 112,437 82,913 3,614,960 4,427,245 Total costs and expenses 3,330,577 4,303,177 14,549,004 17,064,187 Other income (expense): Interest expense - mortgage notes (1,137,455 ) (1,499,075 ) (4,339,461 ) (4,487,415 ) Net gain (loss) in Conduit Pharmaceuticals marketable securities (see Note 9) (3,261 ) (212 ) 4,467 (184,672 ) Interest and other income, net 5,258 5,263 15,613 15,618 Gain (loss) on sales of real estate, net (100,924 ) 300,975 49,175 5,078,302 Gain on disposition of assets and liabilities, net - - 3,416,501 - Gain on extinguishment of debt 1,007,432 - 1,007,432 - Income tax (expense) benefit 54,217 14,871 9,530 (13,630 ) Total other income (expense), net (174,733 ) (1,178,178 ) 163,257 408,203 Net loss (525,237 ) (1,285,213 ) (3,817,799 ) (3,955,918 ) Less: (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,412 ) (5,635 ) (83,067 ) (346,103 ) Net loss attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stockholders $ (530,649 ) $ (1,290,848 ) $ (3,900,866 ) $ (4,302,021 ) Less: Series D Preferred Stock declared dividends - (571,179 ) - (1,724,850 ) Less: Series D Preferred Stock undeclared dividends in arrears (570,541 ) - (1,711,623 ) - Net loss attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders $ (1,101,190 ) $ (1,862,027 ) $ (5,612,489 ) $ (6,026,871 ) Net loss per share attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders: Basic & Diluted $ (0.84 ) $ (1.53 ) $ (4.27 ) $ (4.95 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic & dilutive 1,316,939 1,215,943 1,315,595 1,216,873

FFO AND CORE FFO RECONCILIATION



For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net (loss) income attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders $ (1,101,190 ) $ (1,862,027 ) $ (5,612,489 ) $ (6,026,871 ) Adjustments: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,412 5,635 83,067 346,103 Depreciation and amortization 884,671 1,235,640 2,782,350 3,691,435 Amortization of above and below market leases, net (829 ) (1,244 ) (3,316 ) (3,509 ) Impairment of real estate assets 112,437 82,913 3,614,960 4,427,245 Loss on Conduit marketable securities 3,261 212 (4,467 ) 184,672 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate 100,924 (300,975 ) (49,175 ) (5,078,302 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt $ (1,007,432 ) - (1,007,432 ) - Loss on assets and liabilities transferred to lender in satisfaction of debt - - (3,416,501 ) - FFO (1,002,746 ) $ (839,846 ) $ (3,613,003 ) $ (2,459,227 ) Stock Based Compensation $ 173,426 287,447 556,956 831,823 Core FFO (829,320 ) $ (552,399 ) $ (3,056,047 ) $ (1,627,404 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 1,316,939 1,215,943 1,315,595 1,216,873

Core FFO / Wgt Avg Share $ (0.63 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.32 ) $ (1.34 ) Quarterly Dividends / Share $ - $ - $ - $ -

SOURCE: Presidio Property Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/presidio-property-trust-inc.-announces-earnings-for-the-quarter-ended-september-30-2026-1251341