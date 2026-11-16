Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQFT)(Nasdaq:SQFTP)(Nasdaq:SQFTW) (the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today reported earnings for its quarter ended September 30, 2026.
"Our third quarter results reflect the continued progress in navigating the evolving office market. We are pleased with the NOI of our current portfolio, including the model homes and solid occupancy rates. We remain confident in our portfolio's ability to generate positive cash flow, while the Company continues to reduce G&A expenses," said Jack Heilbron, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.
The Quarter Ended September 30, 2026, Financial Results
Net loss attributable to the Company's common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately $(1.1) million, or $(0.84) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $(1.9) million, or $(1.53) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The change in net income attributable to the Company's common stockholders was a result of:
•
|Total revenues were approximately $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $4.2 million for the same period in 2025. As of September 30, 2026, we had approximately $78.8 million in net real estate assets including 66 model homes, compared to approximately $113.3 million in net real estate assets, including 84 model homes at September 30, 2025. The average number of model homes held during the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was approximately 73 and 86, respectively. Additionally, the change in revenue is directly related to the decrease in commercial real estate rental income during the current period from the sale of Dakota Center and the foreclosure of Shea Center II.
•
|Rental operating costs totaled approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $1.5 million for the same period in 2025. Rental operating costs as a percentage of total revenue was approximately 36.0% and 36.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease in rental operating costs in both dollars and as a percent is directly related to the disposal of Dakota Center and Shea Center II during 2026.
•
|G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled approximately $1.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively. G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 42.3% and 34.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were slightly down compared to the same period ending in 2025 due to continued downsizing of our staff; however, the Company is still actively looking to reduce G&A expenses during the year. There has been a reduction of employee headcount during the first, second and third quarters of 2026 with one more taking place in the fourth quarter. Starting in April 2026, the Chief Executive Officer agreed to a voluntary 5% reduction in his annual salary. Additionally, the size of the Board of Directors was reduced by one director starting in June 2026, which will provide additional G&A savings.
•
|On July 1, 2026, the foreclosure sale for Shea Center II took place, with the property awarded to Argentic Services Company LP, who acquired the property by placing a minimum credit bid valued at $12.0 million. No cash consideration was exchanged for the lender's bid. The Company forfeited approximately $2.8 million along with the property to Argentic and was relieved of the approximate $16.4 million debt obligation on the nonrecourse loan. The Company's net book value of the property and related net assets was approximately $13.0 million prior to the foreclosure sale. As such the Company recognized a net gain on the extinguishment of debt associated with Shea Center II of approximately $1.0 million.
•
|We review the carrying value of each of our real estate properties regularly to determine if circumstances indicate an impairment in the carrying value of these investments exists. During the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, we recognized non-cash impairment charges of approximately $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, all related to model homes.
•
|Interest expense, including amortization of deferred finance charges, was approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $1.5 million for the same period in 2025. The weighted average interest rate on our outstanding debt was 6.63% and 6.17% as of September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Mortgage notes payable totaled approximately $62.5 million and $94.6 million as of September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Management expects future interest expenses to continue to decrease going forward for the year ending 2026 with the loss of the Shea Center II property on July 1, 2026 and related mortgage.
FFO (non-GAAP) totaled approximately ($1.0 million) and ($0.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. A reconciliation of FFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited.
We believe Core FFO (non-GAAP) provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Core FFO decreased by about $276,921, from approximately ($552,399) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, to approximately ($829,320) for the three months ended September 30, 2026. A reconciliation of Core FFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release.
Acquisitions during the nine months ended September 30, 2026:
|•
|The Company did not acquire any model homes or commercial properties.
Dispositions during the nine months ended September 30, 2026:
|•
|On January 14, 2026, the Company sold a commercial property, Dakota Center, to a single buyer for approximately $4.7 million, net of selling costs, and recognized a net gain on the disposition of the assets and liabilities of approximately $3.4 million.
|•
|On July 1, 2026, the foreclosure sale of Shea Center II took place, with the property going to Argentic Services Company LP "Argentic", the property's lender. The Company forfeited approximately $2.8 million along with all assets and liabilities associated with the property to Argentic and was relieved of the approximate $16.4 million debt obligation on the nonrecourse loan. The Company recognized a net gain on the extinguishment of debt associated with Shea Center II of approximately $1.0 million.
|•
|The Company sold 14 model homes for approximately $6.3 million, net of sales costs, and recognized a gain of approximately $49,175.
Segment Income during the three months ended September 30, 2026:
The following tables compare the Company's segment activity and NOI and adjusted NOI for Model Home income to its results of operations and financial position as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The line items listed in the below NOI tables include the significant expenses considered by the CODM for cash allocations on future investments. The Other Non-Segment & Consolidating Items represent corporate activity, the investment in Conduit Pharmaceuticals, and other eliminating items for consolidation. The information for Corporate and Other are presented to reconcile back to the consolidated statement of operations, but is not considered a reportable segment. This includes the loss on Conduit marketable securities.
The following tables compare the Company's segment activity to its results of operations and financial position as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026:
|For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Retail
|Office/Industrial
|Model Homes
|Corporate and Other
|Total
Rental revenue
|$
|93,574
|$
|1,802,349
|$
|762,038
|$
|-
|$
|2,657,961
Recovery revenue
|-
|281,526
|-
|-
|281,526
Other operating revenue
|-
|40,223
|290
|73
|40,586
Total revenues
|93,574
|2,124,098
|762,328
|73
|2,980,073
Rental operating costs
|4,777
|1,096,614
|54,859
|(82,166
|)
|1,074,084
Net Operating Income (NOI)
|88,797
|1,027,484
|707,469
|82,239
|1,905,989
Loss on Sale - Model Homes
|-
|-
|(100,924
|)
|-
|(100,924
|)
Impairment of Model Homes
|-
|-
|(112,436
|)
|-
|(112,436
|)
Adjusted NOI
|$
|88,797
|$
|1,027,484
|$
|494,109
|$
|82,239
|$
|1,692,629
The CODM reviews on a regular basis the GAAP performance of each segment, including the significant segment expenses reported for GAAP shown in the table below. Our significant segment expenses include consolidated expense categories presented in our consolidated statements of operations, as well as rental operating costs. This information is provided to the CODM and factors into the CODM's decision making for company-wide strategy. The following tables compare the Company's segment activity to its results of GAAP operations and financial position as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The information for Corporate and Other are presented to reconcile back to the consolidated statement of operations, but is not considered a reportable segment as noted above.
|For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Retail
|Office/Industrial
|Model Homes
|Corporate and Other
|Total
Revenues:
Rental income
|$
|93,574
|$
|2,083,875
|$
|762,038
|$
|-
|$
|2,939,487
Fees and other income
|-
|40,223
|290
|73
|40,586
Total revenue
|93,574
|2,124,098
|762,328
|73
|2,980,073
Costs and expenses:
Rental operating costs
|4,777
|1,096,614
|54,859
|(82,166
|)
|1,074,084
General and administrative
|-
|191
|180,374
|1,078,820
|1,259,385
Depreciation and amortization
|22,928
|695,400
|165,870
|473
|884,671
Impairment of goodwill and real estate assets
|-
|-
|112,437
|-
|112,437
Total costs and expenses
|27,705
|1,792,205
|513,540
|997,127
|3,330,577
Other income (expense):
Interest expense - mortgage notes
|(38,930
|)
|(679,256
|)
|(417,927
|)
|(1,342
|)
|(1,137,455
|)
Interest and other income, net
|-
|-
|2
|5,256
|5,258
Net loss in Conduit Pharmaceuticals marketable securities (see footnote 9)
|-
|-
|-
|(3,261
|)
|(3,261
|)
Loss on sales of real estate, net
|-
|-
|(100,924
|)
|-
|(100,924
|)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1,007,432
|-
|-
|1,007,432
Income tax (expense) benefit
|-
|-
|54,217
|-
|54,217
Total other income (expense), net
|(38,930
|)
|328,176
|(464,632
|)
|653
|(174,733
|)
Net income (loss)
|26,939
|660,069
|(215,844
|)
|(996,401
|)
|(525,237
|)
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|(2,919
|)
|(2,493
|)
|-
|(5,412
|)
Net income (loss) attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stockholders
|$
|26,939
|$
|657,150
|$
|(218,337
|)
|$
|(996,401
|)
|$
|(530,649
|)
Subsequent Events:
As previously disclosed, the Company's offer to exchange shares of its Series D Preferred Stock for shares of its Common Stock (the "Exchange Offer") commenced on September 2, 2026 and expired on October 2, 2026. As of October 2, 2026, 149,773 shares of Series D Preferred Stock, representing approximately 15.4% of the 973,736 outstanding shares of Series D Preferred Stock, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Company has accepted all such validly tendered shares for exchange. In accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offer, participating holders received 5.5 shares of Common Stock for each share of Series D Preferred Stock validly tendered, for an aggregate of 823,757 shares of Common Stock issued in connection with the Exchange Offer. Settlement of the Exchange Offer occurred on October 6, 2026.
About Presidio Property Trust
Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in the sun belt states. Presidio's office, industrial, and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. For more information on Presidio, please visit Presidio's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.
Definitions
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Funds from Operations ("FFO") - The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance. The[AP5.1] Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.
However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") - We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash warrant dividends, other non-recurring expenses, and the amortization of stock-based compensation.
We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.
Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Adjusted NOI for Model Homes - We calculate NOI as rental and other property revenues less property operating expenses as shown on our statement of operations. Operating expenses do not include depreciation and amortization, interest expense, corporate general and administrative expenses, acquisition costs, gains or losses on asset sales, impairment charges, or other non-property-specific items. Adjusted NOI for Model Home income takes NOI, plus or minus gain or loss on sale of model homes during the period, less any model home impairments taken during the period.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, for new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
Investor Relations Contact:
Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@presidiopt.com
Telephone: (760) 471-8536
Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Real estate assets and lease intangibles:
Land
|$
|12,507,157
|$
|16,390,250
Buildings and improvements
|70,182,308
|101,878,107
Tenant improvements
|11,441,185
|17,645,103
Lease intangibles
|1,400,602
|3,467,798
|Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, cost
|95,531,252
|139,381,258
|Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(26,500,435
|)
|(37,536,809
|)
|Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, net
|69,030,817
|101,844,449
|Real estate assets held for sale, net
|9,734,179
|6,805,255
|Real estate assets, net
|78,764,996
|108,649,704
Other assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|2,501,703
|7,422,359
Deferred leasing costs, net
|1,029,840
|1,340,853
Goodwill
|1,317,000
|1,317,000
Investment in Conduit Pharmaceuticals marketable securities
|8,366
|3,900
Deferred tax asset
|223,388
|223,388
Other assets, net
|2,453,281
|3,095,670
|Total other assets
|7,533,578
|13,403,170
TOTAL ASSETS (1)
|$
|86,298,574
|$
|122,052,874
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Mortgage notes payable, net
|$
|54,808,942
|$
|81,936,586
|Mortgage notes payable related to real estate assets held for sale, net
|7,029,816
|10,137,781
Mortgage notes payable, total net
|61,838,758
|92,074,367
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|2,525,892
|3,302,187
|Accrued real estate taxes
|1,289,512
|1,785,029
|Dividends payable
|-
|190,220
|Lease liability, net
|20,627
|40,108
|Below-market leases, net
|-
|3,316
Total liabilities
|65,674,789
|97,395,227
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
|Series D Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 973,736 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $25.00 per share) as of September 30, 2026 and as of December 31, 2025
|9,737
|9,737
|Series A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, shares authorized: 100,000,000; 1,316,939 shares and 1,314,159 shares were issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|13,169
|13,142
|Additional paid-in capital
|187,319,317
|186,762,388
|Dividends and accumulated losses
|(173,846,168
|)
|(169,945,302
|)
Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest
|13,496,055
|16,839,965
|Noncontrolling interest
|7,127,730
|7,817,682
Total equity
|20,623,785
|24,657,647
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|86,298,574
|$
|122,052,874
(1) As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, includes approximately $6.4 million and $8.6 million, respectively, of assets related to consolidated variable interest entities that can be used only to settle obligations of the consolidated variable interest entities. As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, total liabilities for our variable interest entities totaled approximately $4.4 million and $5.9 million, respectively.
Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
Revenues:
Rental income
|$
|2,939,487
|$
|4,108,866
|$
|10,379,899
|$
|12,423,048
Fees and other income
|40,586
|87,276
|188,049
|277,018
Total revenue
|2,980,073
|4,196,142
|10,567,948
|12,700,066
Costs and expenses:
Rental operating costs
|1,074,084
|1,534,563
|3,877,189
|4,609,810
General and administrative
|1,259,385
|1,450,061
|4,274,505
|4,335,697
Depreciation and amortization
|884,671
|1,235,640
|2,782,350
|3,691,435
Impairment of goodwill and real estate assets
|112,437
|82,913
|3,614,960
|4,427,245
Total costs and expenses
|3,330,577
|4,303,177
|14,549,004
|17,064,187
Other income (expense):
Interest expense - mortgage notes
|(1,137,455
|)
|(1,499,075
|)
|(4,339,461
|)
|(4,487,415
|)
Net gain (loss) in Conduit Pharmaceuticals marketable securities (see Note 9)
|(3,261
|)
|(212
|)
|4,467
|(184,672
|)
Interest and other income, net
|5,258
|5,263
|15,613
|15,618
Gain (loss) on sales of real estate, net
|(100,924
|)
|300,975
|49,175
|5,078,302
Gain on disposition of assets and liabilities, net
|-
|-
|3,416,501
|-
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|1,007,432
|-
|1,007,432
|-
Income tax (expense) benefit
|54,217
|14,871
|9,530
|(13,630
|)
Total other income (expense), net
|(174,733
|)
|(1,178,178
|)
|163,257
|408,203
Net loss
|(525,237
|)
|(1,285,213
|)
|(3,817,799
|)
|(3,955,918
|)
Less: (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(5,412
|)
|(5,635
|)
|(83,067
|)
|(346,103
|)
Net loss attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stockholders
|$
|(530,649
|)
|$
|(1,290,848
|)
|$
|(3,900,866
|)
|$
|(4,302,021
|)
Less: Series D Preferred Stock declared dividends
|-
|(571,179
|)
|-
|(1,724,850
|)
Less: Series D Preferred Stock undeclared dividends in arrears
|(570,541
|)
|-
|(1,711,623
|)
|-
Net loss attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(1,101,190
|)
|$
|(1,862,027
|)
|$
|(5,612,489
|)
|$
|(6,026,871
|)
Net loss per share attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders:
Basic & Diluted
|$
|(0.84
|)
|$
|(1.53
|)
|$
|(4.27
|)
|$
|(4.95
|)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic & dilutive
|1,316,939
|1,215,943
|1,315,595
|1,216,873
FFO AND CORE FFO RECONCILIATION
For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
Net (loss) income attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(1,101,190
|)
|$
|(1,862,027
|)
|$
|(5,612,489
|)
|$
|(6,026,871
|)
Adjustments:
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|5,412
|5,635
|83,067
|346,103
Depreciation and amortization
|884,671
|1,235,640
|2,782,350
|3,691,435
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
|(829
|)
|(1,244
|)
|(3,316
|)
|(3,509
|)
Impairment of real estate assets
|112,437
|82,913
|3,614,960
|4,427,245
Loss on Conduit marketable securities
|3,261
|212
|(4,467
|)
|184,672
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate
|100,924
|(300,975
|)
|(49,175
|)
|(5,078,302
|)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|$
|(1,007,432
|)
|-
|(1,007,432
|)
|-
Loss on assets and liabilities transferred to lender in satisfaction of debt
|-
|-
|(3,416,501
|)
|-
FFO
|(1,002,746
|)
|$
|(839,846
|)
|$
|(3,613,003
|)
|$
|(2,459,227
|)
Stock Based Compensation
|$
|173,426
|287,447
|556,956
|831,823
Core FFO
|(829,320
|)
|$
|(552,399
|)
|$
|(3,056,047
|)
|$
|(1,627,404
|)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|1,316,939
|1,215,943
|1,315,595
|1,216,873
Core FFO / Wgt Avg Share
|$
|(0.63
|)
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(2.32
|)
|$
|(1.34
|)
Quarterly Dividends / Share
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
SOURCE: Presidio Property Trust
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/presidio-property-trust-inc.-announces-earnings-for-the-quarter-ended-september-30-2026-1251341