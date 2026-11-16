St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of: (i) up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit; and (ii) up to 13,333,333 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.075 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Offering.

Each FT Unit shall be comprised of one Common Share issued on a flow-through basis (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one whole Warrant, having the same terms as the Warrants comprising the Units. The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for a laboratory "bench test" of Seagull drill core pursuant to the recently announced PetroDexia MOU (2026-11-02), and general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Havens Steady copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide critical minerals prospect near Buchans, Newfoundland, on or before December 31, 2027. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2026.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

It is anticipated that certain insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering. Participation in the Offering by each such insider will constitute a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to rely upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by such insiders will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of prospective mineral and emerging energy-resource projects in Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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