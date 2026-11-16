Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. (CSE: MLKM) (Mayo or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Market Link. to increase investor awareness of, and engagement with, the Company, and Darkstar Capital LLC (Darkstar) to provide outreach, marketing and introduction services. Each firm brings complementary expertise in support of the Company's corporate objectives.

Dr. Vern Rampton, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We closed the first tranche of our 'up to $700,000 private placement' for a total of $231,574.29 on November 4, 2026, which allowed Mayo to initiate studies that will assist with early 2027 planning to complete our diamond drill program within the Anderson Gold Trend and our trenching program at Carlin West and Roop North. The final closing of the placement was extended until November 27, 2026, or such other date as determined by Mayo. Further funds will help with the completion of the studies to prepare for the sizable 2027 drill program and provide us with needed working capital." Rampton continued, "We believe it is an appropriate time to engage Market Link and Darkstar Capital to provide their complementary expertise as suited to our circumstances."

The Company has entered into an agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. of 1055 West Hastings Street, Level Three, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2E9, effective October 7, 2026, for a fee of $50,000 plus HST for a period extending for 6 months from the kick-off (commencement). The program kicked-off on November 9, 2026. Under the agreement, Market Link will work to support its investor awareness and digital marketing initiatives. Through its network of financial media platforms, including Stockhouse, an established online investor community, Market Link will work to increase Mayo's market visibility, highlight its exploration projects and corporate objectives, and reach investors interested in the mineral exploration sector. It will also encourage direct communication with the company. Neither Market Link nor Stockhouse will engage in investor relations activities, market-making, or the solicitation or sale of securities on behalf of Mayo.

In addition, Mayo signed a contract with Darkstar, 40 King Street West, Toronto, ON, M5H 3Y2, effective November 16, 2026 for a period of 4 months for a total of $12,000, initial payment of $3,000 on or about the effective date, and three payments of $3,000 each on subsequent monthly anniversaries. Darkstar will provide the following services: outreach, marketing and introduction services through building target bases consisting of high-net-worth investors, high-income professionals, family offices, institutions, wealth managers, and investment advisors. Darkstar will not sell or offer for sale securities, provide investment, tax or legal advice, deliver or discuss the Company's offering, receive or handle investor funds, forecast share prices or make statements that are not contained in the Company's public documents.

The Offering. As announced in the Company's news release dated November 4, 2026, the Company closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the Offering) through the issuance of 4,914,357 common share units (each, a CS Unit) at a price of $0.04 per CS Unit and 777,778 flow-through units (each, an FT Unit) at a price of $0.045 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $231,574.29. Each CS Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a Common Share) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a CS Warrant). Each CS Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.07 per Common Share for a period of 30 months from the date of the final closing of the Offering (the Closing Date). Each FT Unit consisted of one Common Share, issued on a flow-through basis (each, an FT Share), and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, an FT Warrant). Each FT Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of 30 months from the Closing Date. The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

If, at any time following the date that is six months after the Closing Date, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other recognized Canadian stock exchange on which the Common Shares are then listed) is equal to or exceeds $0.24 for 21 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the CS Warrants, the FT Warrants and the Finder Warrants (collectively, the Warrants) by giving notice to the holders thereof (an Acceleration Notice), in which case the Warrants will expire on the date that is 30 days following the date of the Acceleration Notice.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Private Placement Extension. The Company has extended the final closing of the Offering to on or about November 27, 2026, or such other date as may be determined by Mayo. Under later tranches or the final closing of the Offering, the Company may issue any combination of up to 11,710,642 CS Units at a price of $0.04 per CS Unit and up to 10,333,333 FT Units at a price of $0.045 per FT Unit, for additional aggregate gross proceeds of up to $468,425.71, such that total gross proceeds of the Offering, including the first tranche, do not exceed $700,000. Further details of the Offering are set out in Schedule One to this news release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

QP Certification. The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been prepared and approved by Dr. Vern Rampton, P.Eng., President and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. Mayo is engaged in the exploration and development of three mineral properties covering 145.6 square kilometres in the Mayo-Keno area of Yukon's Mayo Mining District. All properties lie within the traditional territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun. The Mayo-Keno area lies within the Tombstone Gold Belt and the Keno Hill Silver District, where active exploration and development programs are being carried out by several companies.

Mayo's 86-square-kilometre Anderson-Davidson property contains the 48-square-kilometre Anderson Gold Trend, where more than 10,000 metres of linear gold-in-soil anomalies have been outlined. Mayo interprets these anomalies as prospective surface indicators of subsurface gold mineralization, including Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems and epizonal veining.

Mayo's 44-square-kilometre Carlin-Roop Silver property exhibits geological and geochemical evidence prospective for Keno Hill-style high-grade silver mineralization. Its Carlin West zone has a footprint and certain geological characteristics that Mayo considers comparable to those of the historic Elsa Mine.

Mayo's 15-square-kilometre Edmonton property has a broad magnetic low that may indicate an alteration halo above a buried intrusion. Anomalous gold, silver and base-metal geochemistry, together with positive SGH responses, define a multi-element exploration target.

Comparisons to nearby or historical deposits are provided solely for geological context and do not imply that similar mineralization will be discovered on Mayo's properties.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the completion, timing and size of the remaining tranche(s) of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, the services to be provided by Stockhouse, Market Link and Darkstar, the completion of planned studies, and the Company's 2027 drilling and trenching programs. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of Mayo, including assumptions regarding market conditions, investor demand and the availability of financing. Although management of Mayo believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Mayo relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the Offering is not completed as anticipated or at all, volatility in capital and commodity markets, exploration risks, and the receipt of required approvals and permits. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to these and other factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable law.

For further information, please refer to www.mayolakeminerals.com

SCHEDULE ONE - NOVEMBER 4, 2026 TERM SHEET

COMMON SHARE UNITS AND FLOW-THROUGH SHARE UNITS

Offering: Any combination of Common Share Units and Flow-Through Share Units up to $700,000. Closing Date: On or about November 27, 2026, or such other date as may be determined by Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. (the "Corporation"). Unit Offering: The Company shall offer common share units (the "CS Units") at a price of $0.04 per CS Unit (the "CS Unit Offering"). Each CS Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "CS Warrant"). Each CS Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.07 per Common Share for a period of 30 months from the Closing Date. In the event of multiple closings, the date of the final closing will be the Closing Date of record. Flow-Through Offering: The Company shall offer flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.045 per FT Unit (the "FT Unit Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through share in the capital of the Corporation (a "FT Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of 30 months from the Closing Date. Each FT Share will be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Use of Proceeds: The net proceeds received by the Corporation from the sale will generally be applied as follows:

i) CS Unit funds will be primarily used to cover working capital, property acquisitions and general operating costs; and

ii) FT Unit funds will be used for eligible exploration expenditures qualifying as "CEE" under the Tax Act and applicable regulations, on the Corporation's exploration properties in the Yukon. Acceleration: Should the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other recognized Canadian stock exchange on which the Common Shares are then listed) be equal to or exceed $0.24 for 21 consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is six months after the Closing Date, the Corporation may, by providing notice (an "Acceleration Notice") to the holders of the CS Warrants, FT Warrants and Finder Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of such warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of the Acceleration Notice. Finders' Fees: Finders that source investment in the Offering may earn a cash commission of up to 8% of the gross proceeds raised by such Finder and warrants ("Finder Warrants"), valid for 30 months, entitling the Finder to purchase that number of Common Shares equal to 8% of the number of CS Units or FT Units sold by such Finder at $0.04 and $0.045, respectively. Resale Restrictions: The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four (4) months and one day after the Closing Date. Purchasers should consult their legal advisors in this regard. Securities held by residents of the United States will bear a legend regarding re-sale into the United States, which will be removed on request to the Corporation. Offering Jurisdictions: The Common Share Units will be offered for sale to purchasers in: (i) all of the provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to available prospectus exemptions; (ii) the United States on a private placement basis only under Regulation D, Rule 144A or other available U.S. registration exemptions; and (iii) jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction and the Corporation does not thereafter become subject to continuous disclosure obligations in such jurisdictions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324154