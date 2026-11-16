China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA): Global Energy Storage Alliance Initiative Launched at COP31

Global Energy Storage Alliance Initiative Launched at COP31

BEIJING and ANKARA, Türkiye, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Energy Storage Alliance (GESA) Initiative, a new platform for advancing international cooperation on energy storage, was launched at the China Pavilion at COP31 on Nov 13 local time. It was jointly launched by the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA), the China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute (CREEI) and China Southern Power Grid Energy Storage Co., Ltd., alongside other industry stakeholders. The initiative has also attracted interest from a growing number of organisations worldwide.

The launch took place during a side event on digital-intelligent innovation and green electricity, which brought together senior officials and heads of international organisations, including Li Gao, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China; Xiong Minfeng, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Cooperation of the National Energy Administration of China; Francesco La Camera, IRENA Director-General; and Selwin Hart, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition.

As countries accelerate renewable deployment, energy storage is becoming essential to power-system flexibility, renewable integration and energy security, and an increasingly prominent priority in sustainable development agendas. Yet, amid global uncertainty and rising energy-security concerns, the sector continues to face significant challenges, underscoring the need for stronger international cooperation.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Jiang Hao, Assistant to the Director-General, Lead Scientist and Director of International Cooperation Department of CREEI, explained that GESA was proposed to advance large-scale, diversified and innovation-driven energy storage worldwide. Through international engagement, it aims to establish storage as core infrastructure for new power systems and support the global energy transition and climate action.

To turn this vision into action, Liu Wei, CNESA Secretary-General, set out six priorities: global dialogue; global databases and standards; frontier technology research and deployment; market mechanisms and business-model innovation; supply-chain coordination and trade; and investment, financing and project cooperation. She described GESA as an open, inclusive platform for cooperation.

Sun Liqun, Deputy General Manager of China Southern Power Grid Energy Storage Co., Ltd., traced storage's evolution from supporting renewables to an essential part of new power systems, flagging gaps in short- and long-duration remuneration, fragmented standards and regulation, and financing and business models in emerging markets.

The launch event also drew representatives from Acwa, CNESA, CREEI, China Southern Power Grid Energy Storage, EVE Energy, the International Hydropower Association, the Long Duration Energy Storage Council, Trina Solar and the World Resources Institute.

More details: ESIE-Asia's Largest Energy Storage Event

Claire (Siying) Yang

siying.yang@cnesa.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-energy-storage-alliance-initiative-launched-at-cop31-302939968.html